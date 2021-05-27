20.2 C
New York
Thursday, May 27, 2021
spot_img
HomeHealthCarbs
HealthCarbsDiet

It is High Time that the US Government Stop Funding Obesity

By Paul Ebeling

#obesity #junk #foods #SNAP #benefits

In an op-ed bound to cause controversy, Physician Vanita Rahman suggests that it’s time for the government to quit paying for junk foods with SNAP benefits. Soda, for example, would not be allowed under Dr. Rahman’s plan.

He prefaces his suggestions with the data: “More than 42% of American adults, and nearly 20% of children are obese, leaving the US with the highest obesity rate in the world among nations with at least 5 million people.”

Conditions exacerbated by obesity include hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and several types of cancer.

Following Mr. Biden’s efforts to increase benefits for participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food relief program, Dr. Rahman thinks any changes in SNAP should be used to promote healthier eating.

Currently, SNAP, aka food stamps, cannot be used to purchase hot food, alcohol, tobacco products, vitamins or medicines.

However, SNAP can be used for any other food or beverage items including soda, chips, candies and processed meats. the meats having been classified by WHO as a Group 1 human carcinogen, putting them in the same category as tobacco and asbestos.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live Lively

Previous articleRetail Traders are Driving This Market, Risk is the Focus
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com