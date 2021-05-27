It is High Time that the US Government Stop Funding Obesity

#obesity #junk #foods #SNAP #benefits

In an op-ed bound to cause controversy, Physician Vanita Rahman suggests that it’s time for the government to quit paying for junk foods with SNAP benefits. Soda, for example, would not be allowed under Dr. Rahman’s plan.

He prefaces his suggestions with the data: “More than 42% of American adults, and nearly 20% of children are obese, leaving the US with the highest obesity rate in the world among nations with at least 5 million people.”

Conditions exacerbated by obesity include hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and several types of cancer.

Following Mr. Biden’s efforts to increase benefits for participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food relief program, Dr. Rahman thinks any changes in SNAP should be used to promote healthier eating.

Currently, SNAP, aka food stamps, cannot be used to purchase hot food, alcohol, tobacco products, vitamins or medicines.

However, SNAP can be used for any other food or beverage items including soda, chips, candies and processed meats. the meats having been classified by WHO as a Group 1 human carcinogen, putting them in the same category as tobacco and asbestos.

