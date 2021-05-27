USD Firm as Traders Await for Fed’s Inflation Gauge

#dollar #inflation #Fed #bitcoin #ether

Thursday in Asia USD found support from a sense that the Fed will surely move towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy, while the RMB Yuan hit a 3-yr high.

Investor have huge short bets on the Buck’s fall, and just the suggestion of tapering is enough to hold off further selling.

Participants are also cautious ahead of US jobs and GDP data Thursday and inflation Friday

DXY is holding Wednesday’s gains and was steady at 90.055.

Cryptocurrencies are trading nicely as they recapture last wks declines.

