Investors are Optimistic About Stocks: S&P 500 Marks Highs, VIX Marks Lows

#SP500 #VIX #investors #stocks #volatility

$SPY $SPX $VXX $VIX

The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” slipped to a fresh low Tuesday, as US stocks soared to new highs on expectations that fiscal stimulus and signs of progress in a countrywide vaccination drive will drive a broader economic rebound.

The VIX was recently down 0.54 pts at 19.49, its lowest since 21 February 2020, just days before the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global ‘pandemic’.

A VirusCasedemic-fueled decline that shaved 30% of the value off the S&P 500 last March pushed the VIX to a near-record high of 85.47, a mark topped during the global financial crisis of 2008..

The VIX as the S&P 500 rallied 80% from its 23 March 2020 lows to hit a fresh high Wednesday, led by tech stocks.

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

