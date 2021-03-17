Salmon and Tuna are the Best Fish for Intellectual Acuity

#brain #salmon #tuna #acuity

Our diet plays a major role in regulating our physical, mental energy and mood, which in turn affects our mental focus and attention.

So, if you want to boost your mental focus eat fatty fish that have been proven to help. Omega-3 fatty acids can be found in avocados, some nuts and plants, but fatty fish like salmon and tuna are the best dietary sources.

Omega-3s are essential fatty acids (EFAs) which are important for the function of our brain. Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic are the EFAs found in fish.

A considerable amount of the brain is comprised of omega-3s, which are important for its performance and memory. Research indicates that DHA can help protect against Alzheimer and dementia, and reduced intake of omega-3 fatty acids is linked to an increase in cognitive decline risk.

Research also shows that fish oil supplementation can help reduce mental fatigue and improve cognitive task reaction times.

But here is scientific evidence that omega-3 fatty acids derived from the consumption of fatty fish are more effectively metabolized by your body than from supplements.

It is recommended to eat fatty fish 2X a week. Omega 3 rich fish are salmon, mackerel, sardines, lake trout, tuna, and herring.

Avoid farmed salmon as it contains high concentrations of pesticides and dioxins, as well as a class of industrial chemicals known as PCBs. “Atlantic” salmon is inevitably farmed salmon.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively