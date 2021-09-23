Instead of Relying on Supplements, Choose Foods that Boost Your Immune System

#food #immune #system

“We all want a healthy immune system, but did you know the role our eating plan plays in keeping it in Top shape to protect us from toxins and infections?”– Paul Ebeling

Many people, perhaps too many doe eat enough of the fresh fruits, vegetables and other foods we need to keep ourselves healthy yr-round.

Healthy foods provide many substances including vitamins and minerals to keep us strong and healthy.

You cannot just eat an orange or grapefruit or pop a vitamin pill and expect a quick burst of vitamin C to prevent a cold and to boost your immune system.

A healthy immune system depends on a balanced healthy eating plan over time, it is like training for a battle and preparing your body ahead of time so it can through a good punch when attacked by viruses, bacteria and toxins. Other lifestyle practices such as regular exercise and good sleep will also prepare you for the battle.

With some exceptions, it’s best to get your vitamins and minerals from real food not from a pill.

Here are some tips for some of the Top vitamins and minerals your immune system needs to perform, as follows:

Vitamin C may help prevent infections or shorten their stay. Citrus fruits are a standout.

Vitamin E can be a powerful antioxidant that helps your body fight off infection. This important vitamin is part of nearly 200 biochemical reactions in your body is critical in how your immune system functions. To get your vitamin E, think almonds with the skin on.

Vitamin A is an infection-fighter and comes in 2 forms: preformed such as in animal foods such as fish, meat and dairy or from plant carotenoids. When it comes to carotenoids, go colorful: carrots and dark green leafy vegetables.

Vitamin D is known as the Sunshine vitamin, it’s one of the most important and powerful nutrients for supporting the immune system. Food sources include: Salmon, Mackerel, Tuna and Sardines. In general, it’s best to get most of your vitamins from food, but vitamin D may be the exception to the rule.

Folic acid: Folate is the natural form and folic acid is the synthetic form, often added to foods because of its health benefits. To get more folate, add more beans and lentils to your plate on a regular basis, as well as leafy green vegetables, Avocado is another good source

Iron helps our body carry oxygen to cells, plays a part in many of the immune system processes. It comes in different forms, our body can easily absorb iron iron from animal products, which is abundant in organic red meat, chicken, oysters, caviar, clams, and mussels.

Selenium has a powerful effect on the immune system being important for preventing infections. Animal foods are the best sources, with the exception of Brazil nuts, that offer a whopping greater than 100% daily value in 1 nut.

Zinc is needed for the production of new immune system cells. Its found primarily in animal foods like Oysters, Crab and Lobster.

No matter where you live today you can by fresh or fresh frozen real food, so…

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively