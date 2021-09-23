Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) Periodic Report on its Stock Buyback Program

#Ferrari

Maranello (Italy), September 20, 2021 – Ferrari NV (NYSE/MTA:RACE) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares – reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis – on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

MTA NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 13/09/2021 9,000 186.2595 1,676,335.50 3,700 218.1659 807,213.83 685,240.94 12,700 185.9509 2,361,576.44 15/09/2021 9,000 187.4421 1,686,978.90 5,505 220.8198 1,215,613.00 1,028,089.48 14,505 187.1815 2,715,068.38 17/09/2021 10,000 185.4479 1,854,479.00 5,120 216.6603 1,109,300.74 941,681.44 15,120 184.9312 2,796,160.44 28,000 186.3498 5,217,793.40 14,325 218.6476 3,132,127.57 2,655,011.86 42,325 186.0084 7,872,805.26 Total

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till September 17, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 112,207,172.26 for No. 648,395 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 33,169,551.26 (Euro 27,842,612.35*) for No. 157,620 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of September 17, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,718,526 common shares equal to 3.78% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.https://s.yimg.com/rq/darla/4-9-0/html/r-sf-flx.html

Since January 1, 2019 until September 17, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,533,200 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 643,472,017.77.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari finished Wednesday at 215.84 within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 233.66 in NY. It’s all time high in NY was marked at 233.66 intraday on 29 December.

Key technical indicators are Bullish mid to long term. The candlestick pattern indicates the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and confirmed.

The Key support is at 213.87 and the resistance is light through 216.81. The 22 September candlestick augurs the Very Bullish trend will continue.th stock is very oversold in here.

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, its all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 231.99.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised downgraded from Buy to Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there have been very few instances of insider selling over the past yr that we have seen. And Ferrari continues to buy back its stock in here.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!