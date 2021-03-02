Gold Marks 1st Gainer in 6 Sessions, Stocks Dip

By on

Gold Marks 1st Gainer in 6 Sessions, Stocks Dip

#gold #stocks

$XAU $GLD $USD $DIA $SPY $QQQ $RUTX $VXX

Gold futures finished up Tuesday after 5-session of declines that pushed the precious Yellow metal’s prices to their lowest marks in 8+months.

Gold futures settled +10.60 (+0.6%) at 1,733.60oz aided in part by a weaker USD and lower bond yields.

US major stock indexes finished lower Tuesday, pulled down by tech/growth issues while materials stocks rose.

Following strong gains in Monday’s session, tech shares dipped in the resumption of a rotation by investors out of stocks that outperformed due to the VirusCasedemic and into others seen likely to do rise as the nation’s economy recovers. The S&P 500 materials and consumer staples sector indexes rose.

Yields on the benchmark 10-yr Treasury bonds stabilized after hitting a 1-yr high last week.

Tuesday, the benchmark US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA -143.99 to 31391.52, NAS Comp -230.04 to 13358.81, S&P 500 -31.53 to 3870.29

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 1,2-B/shares exchanged.

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias in here.

  • Russell 2000 +13.0% YTD
  • NAS Comp +3.7% YTD
  • S&P 500 +3.0% YTD
  • DJIA +2.6% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index for February, the ADP Employment Change report for February, the final IHS Markit Services PMI for February, the Fed’s Beige Book for March, and the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index Wednesday.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  #Bullish, #DIA, #DJIA, #GLD, #Gold, #NYSE, #QQQ, #RUT, #RUTX, #SPX, #SPY, #stocks, #USD, #xau

Gold Marks 1st Gainer in 6 Sessions, Stocks Dip added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Global Markets Rally, Gold and Silver Follow
  2. US Stocks Spike 9%+ on President Trump’s Plan to Bring the Country Together to Fight the Virus