“The Court’s conservative majority appeared interested in coming up with a new framework that would allow them to uphold Arizona’s laws“– Paul Ebeling

Tuesday, the conservative majority of the US Supreme Court signaled that they will uphold the Arizona voting law that Democrats claim is in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

The Arizona law has a requirement that voters casting their ballot in-person on Election Day do so in their assigned precinct, and that only certain people, such as family or caregivers, can deliver a completed ballot on behalf of another person to their polling place.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Arizona Democratic Party sued last yr to try to overturn the restrictions. And the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals last year found Arizona’s restrictions violated the Voting Rights Act.

The Court of Appeals invalidated those provisions ruling that the state’s “long history of race-based discrimination against its American Indian, Hispanic, and African American citizens,” and noting a “pattern of discrimination against minority voters has continued to the present day.“

The 9th Circuit Court also found that “false, race-based claims of ballot collection fraud” were used to convince Arizona legislators to enact that restriction with discriminatory intent, violating the US Constitution’s prohibition on denying voting rights based on race.

In the remotely held hearing, the majority expressed skepticism in regards to the tests brought by a lawyer for the Democratic National Committee.

Chief Justice Roberts said that a bipartisan commission found that laws like these may well be needed to prevent voter fraud. Justice Kavanaugh concurred with CJ Roberts.

This important voting rights case comes before the Supreme Court at a time when Republicans in many states are pursuing new restrictions after President Trump made claims of widespread fraud in the 3 November election.

The Justices heard 2 hrs of arguments by Arizona’s Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich and the state Republican Party on the 9th Circuit’s ruling that found that the voting restrictions at issue disproportionately burdened Black, Hispanic, and Native American voters.

A Key measures makes it a crime to provide another person’s completed early ballot to election officials, with the exception of family members or caregivers. Another disqualifies ballots cast in-person at a precinct other than the 1 to which a voter has been assigned.

A broad ruling by the nation’s highest court, whose 6-3 conservative majority includes 3 justices appointed by President Trump, endorsing the restrictions will positively impact the Y 2022 mid-term elections in which Republicans want to regain control of the US House of Representatives and Senate.

Community activists often engage in ballot collection to facilitate voting and increase voter turnout. The practice dubbed “ballot harvesting,” is legal in some states, with limitations.

Voting rights advocates say voters often cast ballots at the wrong precinct, with the assigned polling place sometimes not the 1 closest to a voter’s home.

Republicans argued that new voting restrictions are needed to combat voter fraud.

A ruling is due by the end of June.

