Coach Bee Says Carbs are Not the Enemy

Almost on the daily Coach Bee gets questions about carbs. Do I eat carbs? Should I eat carbs? Can I eat carbs? When is the best time to eat carbs? plus A TONNN of questions about carbs. Things like:

“Why don’t you eat carbs?”

“So are you paleo?”

“Do you ever eat ____ (bread, sweets, etc.)?!!”

Here is what Coach Bee Says About Eating Carbs

So I thought it was time to go over this in a little more detail. I don’t want my posts about my diet to confuse anyone and I don’t want to demonize carbs AT ALL. And yes, I DO EAT CARBS. Just maybe not the typical foods most people think of.

This post is written with a mixture of my personal experience, coaching, bodybuilding, being on prep, going on ‘cuts’, research, conversations etc.

What are carbohydrates?

Carbohydrates are one of the three macro-nutrients. The top 3 main nutrients in our daily dietary intake. Carbohydrates, protein, and fat. You need all the macro-nutrients to be healthy, but the amount needed varies from person to person.

Carbs are not the enemy, but they get a lot of attention when it comes to the diet culture because to make it simple, our culture like to categorize what are ‘good carbs’ and what are ‘bad carbs’. Even though not all carbs are made the same, they’ve kind of become grouped into one “bad food” category – thanks to diets like keto that severely restrict carbs. It has caused more long-term harm than good.

There are many different types of carbs. The carbs that we should be limited in our diets is usually the last one that we want to cut out from our diet aka sugar. The commonly demonize carbs are usually pasta, white rice, soda and fruit. Coach Bee

