America’s Big Businesses are Hiring

JOLTS (job openings) rose in December, led by increases in business services and retail trade, signaling that companies are looking to add workers as the nation starts getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The number of available positions increased to 6.65-M during the month the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), showed Tuesday. The median estimate in a survey of economists was for 6.4-M job openings.

The data says that employers in some industries are looking to add workers.

Tuesday, the benchmark US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA -9.93 to 31375.83, NAS Comp +20.06 at 14007.71, S&P 500 -4.36 to 3911.23

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 892-M/shares exchanged.

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias in here.

Russell 2000 +16.4% YTD

NAS Comp +8.7% YTD

S&P 500 +4.1% YTD

DJIA +2.5% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January, the Treasury Budget for January, Wholesale Inventories for December, and the MBA Mortgage Applications Index Wednesday.

