20 watts

Your brain runs on about 20 watts (Balasubramanian, PNAS, 2021). It is about 2 per cent of your body weight and takes about 20 per cent of the oxygen, and so the calories, your body uses (Raichle and Gusnard, PNAS, 2002).

That is a dim bulb, and in raw speed the machines have passed it. The fastest computer on the November 2026 TOP500 list, LineShine at the National Supercomputing Centre in Shenzhen, runs at 2.2 × 10¹⁸ operations a second on 42 megawatts. Joseph Carlsmith's 2020 report for Open Philanthropy estimates that about 10¹⁵ operations a second is more likely than not enough to match a human brain, given the right software (Carlsmith, Open Philanthropy, 2020). It puts the computation needed to capture the brain's signalling and learning at about 10¹³ to 10¹⁷. LineShine runs about 22 times faster than even the top of that range.

Per watt, the order reverses. At the central estimate the brain delivers about 50,000 gigaflops for every watt it burns. The most efficient supercomputer on the November Green500, KAIROS at the University of Toulouse, delivers 73. The brain is about 680 times as efficient, and it stays ahead at the bottom of the range, by about 7 times. LineShine draws about 2.1 million times the power of the organ reading this sentence.

On that published estimate, from its low end to its high end, the dim bulb does more computation per watt than the most efficient supercomputer on the November 2026 Green500. It does it on four inputs that most people overlook: creatine, the omega-3 fat DHA, aerobic exercise and vitamin D.

Exhibit 1, chart: operations a second and operations per watt on log scales, the human brain against LineShine, El Capitan and KAIROS, November 2026

How to read Exhibit 1:

Your brain, estimated: about 10¹⁵ operations a second, judged more likely than not to be enough to match it, within 10¹³ to 10¹⁷, on about 20 watts (Carlsmith, 2020; Balasubramanian, 2021).

LineShine and El Capitan: 2.198 and 1.809 exaflops on the HPL benchmark, drawing 42,220 and 29,685 kilowatts, first and second on the November 2026 TOP500.

KAIROS: 73.28 gigaflops a watt, first on the November 2026 Green500. El Capitan runs at 60.94.

Per watt: 10¹⁵ operations a second on 20 watts is 50,000 gigaflops a watt, and the range runs from 500 to 5 million.

The comparison: the machines are measured on a 64-bit benchmark, and the brain figure is an estimate of what it would take to match the brain, not a measurement of it (Carlsmith).

Creatine: the energy buffer

Every signal a neuron sends costs energy, and most of that energy goes on one pump. Experiments that block the sodium-potassium pump in animals put the signalling it powers at 55 per cent or more of the brain's energy use (Engl and Attwell, 2015). In rodent grey matter, the electrical signals that travel along neurons and the chemical signals at synapses are estimated to use 47 and 34 per cent of the energy spent on signalling (Attwell and Laughlin, 2001).

Creatine is where the reserve sits. Creatine and phosphocreatine act as a buffer for ATP, the cell's energy currency. They also carry high-energy phosphate from the mitochondria that make it to the places that spend it (Brosnan and Brosnan, Annual Review of Nutrition, 2007). In frog kidney cells, phosphocreatine partly restored the sodium pump when the cells' ATP production was blocked (Guerrero and colleagues, 1997). In slices of guinea pig hippocampus starved of oxygen, three hours of extra creatine raised phosphocreatine and delayed the failure of synaptic transmission threefold. The authors put the failure down to falling ATP (Whittingham and Lipton, 1981).

What happens without it is known from people born unable to make or transport creatine. They share developmental delay, intellectual disability and speech and language disorder, and most people with GAMT deficiency, one of the three, have epilepsy (GeneReviews). These children also show a profound loss of brain creatine (Brosnan and Brosnan).

The body makes much of its own. A 70 kg man aged 20 to 39 loses about 2 g of creatine a day. In people who eat meat and fish about half is replaced from the diet, and vegetarians must make almost all of it (Brosnan and colleagues, 2011). The brain appears to rely on its own supply: vegetarians eating almost no creatine had brain creatine comparable to that of people eating meat (Solis and colleagues, 2014).

Supplements reach the brain, modestly. In six volunteers, 20 g a day for four weeks raised brain creatine by 8.7 per cent on average, from 3.5 to 13.3 per cent between people (Dechent and colleagues, 1999). A review finds that the brain may need a higher dose or a longer course than muscle does. It also finds that creatine is most likely to help when thinking is under strain: lost sleep, low oxygen or harder tasks (Dolan and colleagues, 2019). A single high dose taken during 21 hours without sleep changed brain energy measures and improved processing speed in 15 young adults (Gordji-Nejad and colleagues, Scientific Reports, 2024).

Two trials worth knowing tested 5 g a day. In 45 young vegetarians, six weeks improved working memory and reasoning scores (Rae and colleagues, 2003). The largest trial since, in 123 adults, found a small benefit on Bayesian evidence, a working memory result at the edge of significance and no gain in reasoning (Sandkühler and colleagues, BMC Medicine, 2023). Pooled trials at other doses add to the picture. Across eight trials in healthy people, memory improved in adults aged 66 to 76 and not in people aged 11 to 31 (Prokopidis and colleagues, 2023). An analysis of 16 trials reported gains in memory, attention and processing speed, though not in overall cognition (Xu and colleagues, 2024).

The 5 g matches the maintenance dose for muscle in the sports nutrition position stand by Kreider and colleagues (2017). They found doses up to 30 g a day for five years safe in healthy people. The caveat: in 2024 the European Food Safety Authority found no established cause-and-effect link between creatine and better cognition (EFSA), and the pooled analyses behind the memory benefit have drawn statistical criticism (Eckert and Pascher, 2023; Citherlet, 2026).

DHA: the membrane

DHA is the omega-3 the brain is built from. It makes up over 90 per cent of the brain's omega-3 fat and 10 to 20 per cent of all its lipids (Weiser and colleagues, Nutrients, 2016). Where it concentrates, the share is higher. In the grey matter's phosphatidylserine, one of the main phospholipids of nerve cell membranes, DHA is more than a third of all the fatty acids (Kim and colleagues, Progress in Lipid Research, 2014).

It works in the membrane. DHA affects signalling, neurotransmission, synaptic plasticity and the organisation of the membrane itself (Weiser and colleagues, 2016). In mouse hippocampal neurons grown in a dish, DHA promoted neurite growth, synapse formation and glutamate receptors, and raised synaptic activity. In mice deprived of omega-3 during development, the hippocampus lost synaptic proteins, and long-term potentiation, a cellular basis of learning and memory, was impaired (Cao and colleagues, Journal of Neurochemistry, 2009). Rats fed a deficient diet over generations lost 83 to 87 per cent of their brain omega-3 and were slower to learn a water maze (Moriguchi and colleagues, 2000).

In people the evidence is a set of associations and one strong trial. In 1,575 Framingham participants without dementia, those in the lowest quarter of red blood cell DHA had smaller brains and lower scores for visual memory, executive function and abstract thinking (Tan and colleagues, Neurology, 2012). In 827 Italians followed for three years, lower plasma DHA and other polyunsaturated fats predicted a faster decline in peripheral nerve function (Lauretani and colleagues, 2007). In a randomised trial of 485 healthy adults aged 55 and over with age-related memory decline, 900 mg of DHA a day for 24 weeks improved learning and memory (Yurko-Mauro and colleagues, Alzheimer's and Dementia, 2010).

The body makes little of its own. Supplements of ALA, the plant omega-3, barely move blood DHA, while preformed DHA raises it (Brenna and colleagues, 2009). British vegetarian and vegan men have lower plasma DHA than men who eat meat (Rosell and colleagues, 2005), and the modern diet typically lacks it (Weiser and colleagues). The NHS advises at least two portions of fish a week, one of them oily, and fresh or canned tuna does not count as oily (NHS). The European Food Safety Authority recommends 250 to 500 mg a day of EPA and DHA together for adults, a figure set on cardiovascular grounds (EFSA, 2012). It finds that up to 5 g a day of the two raises no safety concerns (EFSA).

The caveat: a Cochrane review found no convincing evidence that omega-3 supplements treat mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease (Burckhardt and colleagues, 2016).

Exercise: the growth signal

Exercise changes the brain's own tissue in older adults. In a randomised trial of 120 older adults, a year of aerobic exercise enlarged the anterior hippocampus by 2 per cent, reversing one to two years of age-related loss, and improved spatial memory (Erickson and colleagues, PNAS, 2011).

It raises nerve growth factor. NGF and BDNF are growth factors that support the survival and function of many kinds of neurons (Neeper and colleagues, Brain Research, 1996). In rats given running wheels, the messenger RNA for both rose in the hippocampus within two to seven nights (Neeper and colleagues). In rats with memory damage, blocking NGF in the hippocampus removed the memory recovery that exercise produced, and blocking BDNF did not (Hall and colleagues, 2018). In people, blood NGF and BDNF rose straight after moderate and hard running in 15 young men (Roh and colleagues, 2017), and after 12 weeks of training in 29 inactive older adults (Li and colleagues, 2021). Across 29 studies and 1,111 people, a single session raised blood BDNF moderately, a session raised it more in people who train regularly, and regular training raised resting levels a little (Szuhany and colleagues, 2015).

It moves blood and clears waste. Exercise increased blood volume in the dentate gyrus of the hippocampus in mice and in people (Pereira and colleagues, PNAS, 2007). In 17 men aged 60 to 70, eight weeks of aerobic training raised blood flow in the frontal lobe by 27 per cent and sped executive function by 5 per cent. Blood flow fell in part of the right temporal lobe, and memory did not change (Kleinloog and colleagues, 2019). Running increased the inflow through the glymphatic system, the brain's waste-clearance route, in mice (von Holstein-Rathlou and colleagues, 2018). In healthy people, 12 weeks of cycling increased putative glymphatic inflow and lymphatic flow, measured by MRI (Yoo and colleagues, Nature Communications, 2025).

It sends signals that drug developers are trying to copy. In mice, lactate released by working muscle crosses into the brain and switches on the BDNF gene in the hippocampus (El Hayek and colleagues, 2019). Irisin, a hormone that muscle releases during exercise, raised hippocampal BDNF in mice and rescued memory in mouse models of Alzheimer's disease (Wrann and colleagues, 2013; Lourenco and colleagues, 2019). Drug developers call the target exercise mimetics: a proposed class of compounds designed to mimic or enhance what exercise does (Gubert and Hannan, Nature Reviews Drug Discovery, 2021).

The dose is set. The World Health Organization advises 150 to 300 minutes of moderate or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity a week (Bull and colleagues, British Journal of Sports Medicine, 2020). Across 58 studies, physical activity went with a 20 per cent lower risk of dementia, and the link held over follow-ups of 20 years or more (Iso-Markku and colleagues, 2022).

The caveat: the rise in hippocampal NGF is measured in rats, and in people it is measured in blood. The year-long trial found no greater rise in blood BDNF than stretching gave (Erickson and colleagues), and rats housed in a richer environment without exercise also gained NGF (Birch and colleagues, 2013).

Vitamin D: the foundation

Deficiency is widespread. A pooled analysis of population studies from 2000 to 2022 covered 7.9 million people. Worldwide, 15.7 per cent had blood vitamin D below 30 nmol/L and 47.9 per cent below 50 nmol/L, with more at high latitudes (Cui and colleagues, 2023).

Low levels go with slower processing and more dementia. In 3,133 European men aged 40 to 79, lower vitamin D went with poorer scores on a test of processing speed, most clearly below 35 nmol/L (Lee and colleagues, 2009). Followed for 4.4 years, the same cohort showed no independent link between vitamin D and the decline in that speed (Overman and colleagues, 2017).

The dementia evidence includes a genetic analysis of causation. In 1,658 older adults followed over time, those severely deficient (below 25 nmol/L) had 2.25 times the risk of dementia of those with enough (Littlejohns and colleagues, Neurology, 2014). A UK Biobank analysis using genetics to test cause supports a causal effect of deficiency on dementia, and estimates that raising levels to 50 nmol/L could prevent 17 per cent of cases (Navale and colleagues, 2022). Among 12,388 people in the United States, taking vitamin D went with a 40 per cent lower rate of dementia (Ghahremani and colleagues, 2023).

It raises nerve growth factor too, in cells and animals. The active form of vitamin D raised NGF in mouse cells (Wion and colleagues, 1991) and in rat hippocampal neurons, where it also promoted neurite growth (Brown and colleagues, 2003). A six-day infusion into rat brains raised NGF there (Saporito and colleagues, 1994). In one small trial in children with autism, supplements raised blood NGF (Moradi and colleagues, 2018).

In my view it is the foundation under the other three, because it reaches the machinery each of them works through: so far in muscle, in cells and rats, and by a proposed route. The vitamin D receptor and the enzyme that activates the vitamin sit in neurons and glial cells across the human brain (Eyles and colleagues, 2005).

In an uncontrolled study of 12 severely deficient adults, treatment cut the half-time muscle took to rebuild phosphocreatine after exercise from 34.4 to 27.8 seconds, a sign of better energy production in the mitochondria (Sinha and colleagues, 2013). That is the buffer creatine fills, and NGF, which vitamin D raises in cells and rats, is the growth factor exercise raises. For the omega-3s, Patrick and Ames propose a shared system. Vitamin D switches on the gene for the enzyme that makes serotonin in the brain, and DHA acts on serotonin's receptors through the membrane (Patrick and Ames, FASEB Journal, 2015).

UK advice is 10 micrograms a day. Everyone is advised to consider a supplement in autumn and winter, people with dark skin all year, and nobody should take more than 100 micrograms a day (NHS).

The caveat: in the VITAL trial, 2,000 IU a day did not slow cognitive decline in older adults over two to three years, though Black participants may have had a modest benefit that needs confirmation (Kang and colleagues, 2021). The rise in NGF has been measured in cells, rat brains and children's blood, not in an adult brain.

How the four connect

Put the four on one map and they stop being four separate tips. Exhibit 2 draws them from the record behind this note: each input, the machinery it reaches, and what that machinery supports. Vitamin D reaches the creatine buffer and, by a proposed route, DHA's serotonin system. Exercise and vitamin D both reach the growth factors.

Exhibit 2, knowledge graph: creatine, DHA, exercise and vitamin D, the brain machinery each reaches, and the capacities that machinery supports

How to read Exhibit 2, link by link:

Exhibit 3 keeps only what has been measured in people. Memory is reached by creatine, DHA and exercise. Dementia risk is reached by vitamin D and exercise, and executive function and brain volume by DHA and exercise. Processing speed is the one outcome reached by nutrients alone.

Exhibit 3, knowledge graph: where creatine, DHA, vitamin D and exercise meet in outcomes measured in people

How to read Exhibit 3, link by link:

The four in practice

Creatine: 3 to 5 g a day keeps muscle stores up (Kreider and colleagues), and the brain may need a higher dose or a longer course (Dolan and colleagues). Vegetarians get almost none from food (Brosnan and Brosnan). In the largest trial, side effects were reported more often on creatine than on placebo (Sandkühler and colleagues).

DHA: two portions of fish a week, one of them oily (NHS), or 250 to 500 mg a day of EPA and DHA together (EFSA). Plant ALA barely raises blood DHA (Brenna and colleagues).

Exercise: 150 to 300 minutes of moderate or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity a week (World Health Organization).

Vitamin D: 10 micrograms a day, at least in autumn and winter, all year for people with dark skin, and never more than 100 micrograms a day (NHS).

The person who decides

At KXCO, AI tools prepare the material and check it against the record, and a named person makes the decision (KXCO). That person runs on the same 20 watts. On my own site I put it this way: after forty years across capital markets, venture capital and emerging technology, the part that still cannot be automated is the judgement about which question was worth asking (shayneheffernan.com).

This is the next note in the series on thinking. Thoughts on Thinking opened it in July, and Frequencies and Thinking looked at what damages a mind and what can train it. In October came Thoughts on Thinking in an AI World and Take an Art Break. Then The Physics and Biology of the Mind went down to the membrane, and Our Consciousness Is Linked to Our Humanity, and AI Should Extend It made the case for AI that extends a person. Brain Chemistry covered the dangers from outside and inside and how to counter them, and You Are the Data Centre measured the system that chemistry runs. The series sits together in the Thinking Center on Live Trading News and under Thinking on my site.

Four inputs

Four inputs. No magic, no hype. Just the chemistry and physics of a 20-watt organ that happens to be you.

Research references

Energy and computation

Balasubramanian, V. (2021). Brain power. PNAS.

Raichle, M. E., and Gusnard, D. A. (2002). Appraising the brain's energy budget. PNAS.

Carlsmith, J. (2020). How Much Computational Power Does It Take to Match the Human Brain? Open Philanthropy.

TOP500 (2026). TOP500 List, November 2026. TOP500.

TOP500 (2026). Green500 List, November 2026. TOP500.

Creatine

DHA

Exercise

Vitamin D

KXCO and the author

KXCO (2026). KXCO by Knightsbridge. kxco.ai.

Heffernan, S. (2026). Shayne Heffernan, Economist and Excogitator. shayneheffernan.com.

Shayne Heffernan, Ph.D., is the founder of the KnightsBridge Group (shayneheffernan.com).