On 30 October 2026 the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to INO-3107 from Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), the DNA medicine now named VOCERYQ, on the target date it had set for its decision. For the nine days before that decision, KXCO's FDA ontology at kxco.ai/fda ranked INO-3107 first of the FDA decisions due in the next 90 days.

Inovio's shares closed at $0.60 on Friday 30 October 2026, with INO-3107 first on the room's screen, and the approval reached the market after that close. In after-hours trading on the evening of 30 October 2026, the shares traded as high as $2.71, per Yahoo Finance's 5-minute prices, 351.7% above the close. On Monday 2 November 2026, the first trading session after the approval, they closed at $1.89, a gain of 215.0%. Over that session, to the close of 2 November 2026, the State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) fell 2.5%, so net of the biotech index Inovio gained 217.5%.

The room's own decision-day study measures each decision from the close of the day before it. From the $0.77 close of 29 October 2026, it records Inovio's move as +145.5%, or +149.1% net of XBI. Each of these figures is larger than any other move across an FDA decision in the room's study, which covers 12 decisions from April 2025 to October 2026. At the 2 November close, KXCO also scored its two published research books at INO-3107's decision. Book 1 stood at 108.07 and Book 2 at 108.64, against 103.60 for XBI, each valued at 100 at the close of 14 October 2026.

KXCO's FDA ontology is proprietary AI from KXCO. It incorporates human knowledge and research with the power of KXCO's mathematical and other models, and anyone can read it at kxco.ai/fda. This article sets out what it said before the decision, what followed, and the three FDA decisions now on our radar.

What the ontology said before the FDA decided

Exhibit 1: the first screen of kxco.ai/fda on a phone, read 31 October 2026. Its answer: #1 in the next 90 days, INO-3107 (Inovio, INO), decision 30 October, potential return +103%.

Exhibit 1 source: the first screen of kxco.ai/fda, at phone width, read on 31 October 2026, with quotes as of 20 October 2026.

The room's first screen asks one question: where is the biggest opportunity? From 21 October 2026 its answer was INO-3107. The filing held first place at every one of the 29 updates to the live page from that day to the decision. On the day after the approval, the screen still read: "#1 in the next 90 days: INO-3107 (Inovio, INO), decision 30 Oct, potential return +103%."

Live Trading News reported that ranking on 31 October 2026, in KXCO's FDA Ontology Ranked INO-3107 First. The FDA Approved It. The FDA acted on the date the room showed.

The FDA's letter for biologics licence application (BLA) 125825/0 is headed "ACCELERATED BLA APPROVAL" and dated 30 October 2026. It approves VOCERYQ to reduce the frequency of surgical papilloma excisions in adults with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP). Inovio describes RRP as a rare, debilitating disease caused primarily by HPV-6 and/or HPV-11, two types of human papillomavirus.

The FDA approved the indication on the basis of demonstrated complete response defined as no requirement for surgical intervention in the 12 months after treatment in the efficacy population. Inovio's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Jacqueline Shea, said: "VOCERYQ is designed to deliver what we understand matters most to patients, which is the reduction of the surgical burden caused by RRP."

Inovio states that VOCERYQ represents the first U.S. FDA approved DNA medicine, validating INOVIO's novel platform technology. It expects the product to be available to order and ship in approximately 60 days, with full commercial launch in the first quarter of 2027.

The approval covers VOCERYQ in combination with CELLECTRA® 5PSP, INOVIO's proprietary DNA medicine delivery device. For the launch, Inovio has engaged Syneos Health to support the recruitment and deployment of our medical and commercial field teams, in the company's own words.

Inovio's shares after the approval

Exhibit 2: from Inovio's $0.60 close on 30 October 2026, the shares traded as high as $2.71 after hours that evening, up 351.7%, and closed 2 November at $1.89, up 215.0%.

Exhibit 2 source: Yahoo Finance daily closes, its 5-minute prices for 30 October 2026, and the decision-day study in Market expectations on kxco.ai/fda, read on 3 November 2026.

INO-3107's row in the room's decision-day study reads: approved, +145.5%, XBI −3.6%, +149.1% net.

No other decision in the study comes close. The next largest gain on an approval, net of XBI, is Fayuvi from Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE), at +11.0% on 17 September 2026. INO-3107's net gain is more than 13 times that figure.

Both published research books closed 2 November ahead of the biotech index

Exhibit 3: KXCO's published research books at the close of 2 November 2026, from 100 at the 14 October close. Book 2 108.64, Book 1 108.07, equal-weight book 107.76, XBI 103.60.

Exhibit 3 source: the books' scores in Portfolio exposure on kxco.ai/fda, read on 3 November 2026.

KXCO publishes two model research books across the room's 17 model positions, in the shares KXCO sealed on 15 October 2026. Both were sealed and anchored that day, before INO-3107's decision, and the books themselves are unchanged.

Each book is shown against an equal-weight book of the same positions and against XBI, all from the same entry close and valued at 100 there. At the close of 2 November 2026:

Both books closed ahead of the index. Both also closed ahead of the equal-weight book, which holds the same positions, so the gap between them comes from the weights KXCO sealed on 15 October.

The room states its rule for the scores in one line: "A loss is published as a gain is." The books are published as they were signed, and anyone can check them offline and with nothing asked of KXCO.

What the record holds

As at 31 October 2026, the record held 501 entities, 520 claims, 32 drugs and 646 sources. Every claim in the record carries the web address it came from and the sentence it was read from: 520 of 520, without exception.

The record reaches past each filing to the company behind it. It holds 280 records of people, 77 of 77 registered trials found on the registry, 26 price targets quoted from the major banks, 4 FDA letters, quoted, with their PDFs, and 9 recorded approvals. Each figure on the page carries its source and the time it was read.

Three FDA decisions on our radar

Exhibit 4: the first screen of kxco.ai/fda on a phone, read 3 November 2026: #1 in the next 90 days, Relutrigine (Praxis Precision Medicines, PRAX), decision 27 December, potential return +68%.

Exhibit 4 source: the first screen of kxco.ai/fda, at phone width, read on 3 November 2026, with quotes as of 20 October 2026.

With INO-3107 decided, the first screen has a new answer: "#1 in the next 90 days: Relutrigine (Praxis Precision Medicines, PRAX), decision 27 Dec, potential return +68%."

Of the FDA decisions due in the next 90 days, three are under priority review with no setback on the room's record:

BBP-418, from BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO), due on 27 November 2026.

Bezuclastinib, from Cogent Biosciences (COGT), due on 30 November 2026.

Relutrigine, from Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX), due on 27 December 2026.

Priority review is the FDA's faster schedule. In the FDA's words, a Priority Review designation means FDA's goal is to take action on an application within 6 months (compared to 10 months under standard review). The FDA gives it to drugs that, if approved, would be significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions.

Buy ratings lead the major banks' coverage of all three companies. Twelve of the 13 banks covering BridgeBio, all 3 covering Cogent and 7 of the 8 covering Praxis carry a buy rating. Exhibit 5 sets the three side by side.

Exhibit 5: three FDA decisions on our radar, each under priority review with no setback on the record: BBP-418 (BBIO) 27 Nov, +37%; Bezuclastinib (COGT) 30 Nov, +65%; Relutrigine (PRAX) 27 Dec, +68%.

Exhibit 5 source: Decisions ahead, the first screen and each filing's brief on kxco.ai/fda, read on 3 November 2026, with quotes as of 20 October 2026 and the banks' targets read on 20 October 2026.

BBP-418, BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO): FDA decision due 27 November 2026

Exhibit 6: the room's finding on BBP-418, read 3 November 2026: all three features the method looks for, no setback on the record, priority review, and no advisory committee planned as of 27 May 2026.

Exhibit 6 source: BBP-418's filing brief on kxco.ai/fda, read on 3 November 2026.

BridgeBio submitted its new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for oral BBP-418 on 30 March 2026, for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9, or LGMD2I/R9. The FDA accepted the NDA for filing, granted Priority Review and assigned a target action date of 27 November 2026.

BridgeBio reports three registrational-stage candidates, each supported by positive Phase 3 results and for which NDAs have been filed with the FDA, and BBP-418 is one of them. The company already sells acoramidis, its medicine for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). The FDA approved it as Attruby on 22 November 2024, and BridgeBio then began to generate product revenue from US sales. Acoramidis was approved as Beyonttra in the EU in February 2025, and in Japan in March 2025 and the UK in April 2025. Brazil's regulator approved Beyonttra in May 2026, and in October 2026 Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration approved Attruby.

The room's finding on the filing, approved on 14 October 2026, reads: "BBP-418 has all three features our method looks for, and the record holds no setback against it: the FDA granted priority review and, as of 27 May 2026, was not planning an advisory committee."

On the room's figures, 13 major banks cover BridgeBio, 12 with a buy rating and 1 with a hold. Their median target, read on 20 October 2026, sits 62% above the share price of $67.94. BBP-418's potential return on the first screen is +37%. On cash read by hand from its quarterly report to 30 September 2026, BridgeBio is funded to 1 February 2029 by KXCO's calculation. On options quotes of 18 October 2026, the market prices a move of ±17.0% across the decision, the smallest of 16 filings priced.

BridgeBio has a second decision close behind: Infigratinib, for achondroplasia, due on 4 February 2027 under priority review. The record holds no setback against that filing either.

What to watch: 20 November 2026, the last options expiry before the decision, then 27 November, the FDA's target date.

Bezuclastinib, Cogent Biosciences (COGT): FDA decision due 30 November 2026

Exhibit 7: the room's finding on Bezuclastinib, read 3 November 2026: priority review for GIST, and at this time no plan for an advisory committee and no potential review issues identified.

Exhibit 7 source: Bezuclastinib's filing brief on kxco.ai/fda, read on 3 November 2026.

Cogent describes bezuclastinib as a highly selective and potent KIT inhibitor with the potential to provide a new treatment option for patients with systemic mastocytosis and with gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GIST). Cogent's report describes GIST as a cancer that depends strongly on KIT signalling. The decision due on 30 November is for GIST.

The trial behind that filing is PEAK, Cogent's Phase 3 study of bezuclastinib with sunitinib against sunitinib alone. Cogent reports that the results showed a substantial and highly statistically significant clinical benefit on the trial's primary endpoint, progression-free survival (PFS). Median PFS was 16.5 months for the bezuclastinib combination vs. 9.2 months for sunitinib monotherapy. The combination also reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 50%.

The room's finding, approved on 14 October 2026, reads: "The FDA accepted Cogent's filing for gastrointestinal stromal tumours with priority review and told Cogent that at this time it has no plan for an advisory committee and has identified no potential review issues."

All 3 major banks covering Cogent carry a buy rating. Their median target, read on 20 October 2026, sits 100% above the share price of $30.01. Bezuclastinib's potential return of +65% ranks second on the first screen. On cash read by hand from its quarterly report to 30 June 2026, Cogent is funded to 15 April 2029 by KXCO's calculation, and the figure leaves out no payment due before then. On options quotes of 18 October 2026, the market prices a move of ±3.8% for the decision alone.

Cogent has two more FDA decisions for the same drug on the same share price. The first is Bezuclastinib in non-advanced systemic mastocytosis, on 30 December 2026. The second is Bezuclastinib in advanced systemic mastocytosis, on 29 June 2027. That puts three FDA decisions on one drug within seven months. The mastocytosis filings rest on two trials, SUMMIT in non-advanced and APEX in advanced systemic mastocytosis, and Cogent reports that their results were positive and achieved all primary and key secondary endpoints.

What to watch: 30 November 2026, the FDA's target date, then 18 December, the first options expiry after the decision.

Relutrigine, Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX): FDA decision due 27 December 2026

Exhibit 8: the room's finding on Relutrigine, read 3 November 2026: at the mid-cycle meeting the FDA had identified no major safety or efficacy concerns to date and did not plan an advisory committee.

Exhibit 8 source: Relutrigine's filing brief on kxco.ai/fda, read on 3 November 2026.

Relutrigine is a small molecule for SCN2A and SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs). Praxis holds breakthrough therapy designation for relutrigine. In November 2025 it reported that it had reached alignment with the FDA on several aspects of its relutrigine programme in SCN2A and SCN8A DEEs, including the use of the ongoing EMBOLD study to serve as the basis of substantial evidence of effectiveness for the NDA submission.

The FDA accepted the NDA with priority review and, as of 6 August 2026, was not planning an advisory committee. Its target action date is 27 December 2026. When the FDA set that date, Praxis reported that no new clinical studies were requested, and the FDA did not cite any safety or manufacturing concerns. The company added that it remains confident in the strength of the relutrigine application. It is preparing to bring relutrigine to a patient community with significant unmet need.

The room's finding, approved on 14 October 2026, reads: "The FDA extended relutrigine's review after a major amendment, and at the mid-cycle meeting it had identified no major safety or efficacy concerns to date and did not plan to request an advisory committee."

Eight major banks cover Praxis, 7 with a buy rating and 1 with a hold. Their median target, read on 20 October 2026, sits 104% above the share price of $260.17. Relutrigine's potential return of +68% is first on the first screen. On cash read by hand from its quarterly report to 30 June 2026, Praxis has a cash runway of 17.7 quarters at the last quarter's spending. A second decision follows on the same share price: Ulixacaltamide (PRAX-944), a small molecule for essential tremor, due on 29 January 2027. That gives Praxis two FDA decisions within five weeks. Ulixacaltamide's filing follows positive results from two registrational Phase 3 Essential3 studies in essential tremor, which Praxis announced in October 2025.

What to watch: 18 December 2026, the last options expiry before the decision, then 27 December, the FDA's target date.

What INO-3107 shows an investor

INO-3107 was the first FDA decision since the room began its ranking. The room had the filing first on its screen from 21 October 2026 to the decision, and the FDA granted accelerated approval on 30 October 2026, the date the room showed. Inovio's shares traded as high as $2.71 after hours on 30 October 2026, per Yahoo Finance's 5-minute prices, 351.7% above that day's close, and rose 215.0% in the first session after the approval, to the close of 2 November 2026. The room's study records +145.5% from the close of 29 October 2026, the day before the decision. At the 2 November close, both published research books stood ahead of XBI and of an equal-weight book of the same positions.

The same record covers BBP-418, Bezuclastinib and Relutrigine, and the decisions on all three fall due within eight weeks.

Built for an investor's own holdings

The public room is a sample. It covers 20 pending FDA filings, chosen to show what the research can do. A KXCO room built for a fund covers any number of stocks, with live quotes, alerts, export and a data feed. KXCO builds the same source-linked evidence around the filings and companies a fund holds, covering every filing, FDA letter, registrational trial and insider trade. In that room, as in the public one, the status of every filing is checked twice a day.

For investors and institutions, that is the record INO-3107 had on the public page, built around their own book. Every holding's FDA events, trials, cash, bank targets and people sit in one place, each with its document. Investors and institutions that want that record for their own holdings can request a briefing from KXCO.

The room is open to read, view by view: the first screen, Decisions ahead, Market expectations, Portfolio exposure, BBP-418's brief, Bezuclastinib's brief, Relutrigine's brief and Key findings. More on what KXCO builds is at kxco.ai.

Stocks mentioned: $INO (NASDAQ), $BBIO (NASDAQ), $COGT (NASDAQ), $PRAX (NASDAQ) and $RARE (NASDAQ).

The room's figures are a model kept for research and not an offer, a solicitation or a recommendation to buy or sell any security, and not personal advice. KXCO is a software company and holds no financial licences.

Shayne Heffernan, Ph.D., is the founder of the KnightsBridge Group (shayneheffernan.com).