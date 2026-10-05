The Federal Reserve raised rates in September. On Friday the job market answered with 29,000 jobs, per the Labor Department's report. That gap is the week.

September payrolls rose 29,000 against 84,000 expected, per CNBC. Unemployment rose to 4.2 percent. Wage growth slowed to 3.0 percent on the year, the lowest since May 2021. Wednesday brings the minutes of the 15 to 16 September meeting, the first hike since 2023, per the Fed calendar. The 10-year Treasury yield closed at 5.281 percent on 2 October 2026, per CNBC, after touching its highest level since 2002 earlier in the week. The Treasury sells $58 billion of 3-year notes, $39 billion of 10-year notes and $22 billion of 30-year bonds into that, per TreasuryDirect. Bond supply meets a Fed that is still hiking and a labour market that has stopped hiring.

Around it: the dollar index rose for a third straight week, gold fell about 3.4 percent on the week, and bitcoin held near $85,500 on Monday morning. Anthropic's IPO clock runs toward an investor day on 14 October. The FDA board has six decisions before the year ends. Every figure in this note carries its date and its source. Where KXCO's own records speak, they are linked: the KXCO AI sector ontology for the IPOs and the leading stocks, and the KXCO FDA ontology for biotech. The live economic calendar, the boards and the broker links are on the Live Trading News trading page.

Key levels for the week of 5 October 2026

Table 1. Key levels. Friday values are closes or settlements unless timed. Monday crypto values are snapshots and will move. Confirm live prices on the trading page.

The Fed hiked into a weakening job market

The Fed raised its target range by a quarter point to 3.75 to 4.00 percent on 16 September, by a 12 to 0 vote, per the FOMC statement. Friday's report says the labour market is not the reason. Beyond the 29,000 headline, August was revised down to 133,000 and July turned from a gain to a loss of 10,000, 60,000 fewer jobs than first reported, per CNBC.

The market heard it. CME FedWatch put the odds of a hold at the 27 to 28 October meeting at 83.9 percent as of 2 October, up from 35.8 percent on 25 September, per Kiplinger. The odds of a December hike were 67 percent, per Yardeni QuickTakes, published 4 October. Futures price hikes, not cuts. That is the part a reader trained on the last decade keeps getting wrong.

The curve steepened. The 2-year yield fell 3.9 basis points on the week and the 10-year rose 9.6, per Investing.com closes of 25 September and 2 October 2026. A weaker job market lowers the expected path of the policy rate. It does not lower the price the market wants for lending to the Treasury for ten years. The auctions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are where that price gets set in public.

What the minutes can change. The September dot plot put the median funds rate at 4.1 percent at the end of this year and next, one more hike and then a hold, per Yardeni. The minutes will show how many officials wanted more, and how many saw the labour market Friday's report described. A Fed that hiked on inflation and now sees jobs rolling over has a choice to make in October. The minutes are the first evidence of which way it leans.

The calendar: dated catalysts, 5 to 9 October 2026

Date Time (ET) Event Consensus Prior Source Mon 5 Oct 10:00 ISM services PMI, September 55.1 55.4 investingLive Tue 6 Oct 08:30 US trade balance, August -$95.2bn -$88.6bn investingLive Tue 6 Oct 13:00 Treasury 3-year note auction, $58bn TreasuryDirect Wed 7 Oct 00:30 Reserve Bank of India decision, repo 5.25% hike discussed 5.25% Goodreturns Wed 7 Oct 13:00 Treasury 10-year note reopening, $39bn TreasuryDirect Wed 7 Oct 14:00 FOMC minutes, 15 to 16 Sep meeting Federal Reserve Thu 8 Oct before the open PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) third-quarter results PepsiCo Thu 8 Oct 07:30 ECB meeting accounts investingLive Thu 8 Oct 08:30 US initial jobless claims 200,000 197,000 investingLive Thu 8 Oct 13:00 Treasury 30-year bond reopening, $22bn TreasuryDirect Thu 8 Oct China's mainland markets reopen after National Day investingLive Fri 9 Oct 08:30 Canada employment, September +9,500 -41,700 investingLive Fri 9 Oct 10:00 Michigan consumer sentiment, preliminary October 47.6 48.1 University of Michigan Fri 9 Oct 10:00 Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) September-quarter call Delta

Table 2. The week ahead. Consensus figures differ by survey: CMC Markets has 55.7 for ISM services. Fed speakers include Michelle Bowman on Tuesday and Christopher Waller on Thursday, per the Fed calendar. Next week: JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and Citigroup (NYSE: C) open bank earnings on 13 October, US CPI prints on 14 October, and Anthropic's reported investor day is the same day.

The Anthropic and OpenAI IPOs: what is filed, what is reported

Two AI labs are on the road to public markets, and they are not on the same road. Anthropic is the listing that could price this year. OpenAI is the one its own chief executive has pushed into 2027. Grade every number by where it came from, because most of what is circulating is reported from sources, not filed.

What Anthropic has filed. Anthropic, PBC confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the SEC on 1 June 2026, per its own notice. The share count and the price are not set. As of 5 October 2026 there is no public S-1 on EDGAR. Every prospectus figure below is reporting from a document the public has not seen.

What is reported about the timetable. Bloomberg reported on 1 October that Anthropic plans to host prospective investors at its San Francisco headquarters on 14 October. The roadshow could start in the week of 9 November, with trading before Thanksgiving on 26 November, per Quartz's account of the Bloomberg report. The same reporting names Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase as leads. Bloomberg reported on 13 September that Anthropic picked Nasdaq as its listing venue. Reuters reported on 11 September that Anthropic aims to raise up to $100 billion, per PYMNTS's account of the Reuters report. That would be the largest listing on record. The timetable has already slipped once, from a mid-October start reported in early September to a November roadshow.

What the confidential prospectus reportedly shows. Reuters reported on 28 September, from the draft it saw, that Anthropic posted a 2025 net loss of about $42 billion. Roughly $34 billion of it was a non-cash charge on financing that could convert into shares, per CNBC's carriage of the Reuters report. The same report put 2025 revenue near $4.6 billion and planned cloud, compute and infrastructure obligations at $518 billion. Run-rate revenue moves faster than annual revenue: Anthropic said its run-rate crossed $47 billion in May, per its Series H announcement, and Bloomberg reported more than $65 billion at the end of July, per TechCrunch.

Who would control it. Reuters reported from the filing that a majority vote of the seven co-founders will direct a single share of Class F stock carrying 50.1 percent of the voting power over key matters, including the election of some directors, per CNBC. Buyers of an Anthropic listing would be buying economics without control. That is a governance fact to price, not a reason to ignore the deal.

What is opinion. Bloomberg reported that prospective investors consider $1.8 trillion to $2 trillion a fair valuation. That is investor opinion relayed by sources, not a company target. The last price the company set was its Series H of 28 May 2026: $65 billion at $965 billion post-money, per Anthropic.

The risk factor the market will read first. On 25 September the D.C. Circuit, 2 to 1, upheld the Pentagon's designation of Anthropic as a supply-chain risk, which bars the military and its contractors from using Claude in defence work, per CNBC. A prospectus has to disclose that. The roadshow will have to answer it.

OpenAI is later, by its own account. OpenAI announced on 8 June that it had submitted a confidential S-1. It said it had not decided on timing, per CNBC, which reproduced the statement. Asked in September whether the listing would happen this year, Sam Altman said: "I would say not 2026, yeah," per TechCrunch's account of his Fortune interview. Bloomberg reported on 29 September that OpenAI is in talks to raise at least $30 billion before the listing at roughly $1.4 trillion, per TechCrunch. The last closed round was $122 billion committed at $852 billion post-money on 31 March 2026. OpenAI said then that it was generating $2 billion of revenue a month, per OpenAI.

Where the listings reach the listed market. Exhibit 1 draws it from the KXCO AI sector record. Microsoft's 10-K, filed 29 July 2026, puts its OpenAI interest at about 25 percent on an as-converted basis, per EDGAR. It stated about 27 percent in October 2025, and the 2026 rounds diluted it. SoftBank completed its $30 billion commitment on 1 October, for a cumulative $64.6 billion and a stake of about 13 percent, per Reuters via The Manila Times. On the Anthropic side, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom are investors, suppliers or both. One listing will put a public price on a private asset that sits inside the balance sheets of the largest companies in the S&P 500.

Exhibit 1, two IPOs, one set of backers: a knowledge graph of OpenAI and Anthropic and the listed investors, chipmakers and clouds on both sides, from the KXCO AI sector record.

Exhibit 1. Two IPOs, one set of backers. Every link is a claim held in both the source of truth and the published KXCO AI sector record, data as of 2 October 2026, with its source and date in the ledger. Explore the full graph at kxco.ai/ontology-live.

The window they are walking into. SpaceX priced its IPO at $135 a share for a Nasdaq listing on 12 June 2026, per its prospectus. It traded around $147 on 28 September 2026, per Reuters via CNBC. Cerebras priced its IPO at $185 on 14 May 2026. Its shares closed that day up 68 percent, per CNBC. The wider class has been weaker. Bloomberg data reported on 2 October 2026 puts more than 100 US listings of 2026 at a 4 percent weighted-average loss, excluding SpaceX and SK Hynix, per Implicator. The mega-deals have worked. The middle of the market has not.

AI: the week's news, and what it does to the record

Nvidia set a record and bought back more of itself. The board added $150 billion to the buyback on 28 September, per Nvidia. That takes the remaining buyback capacity to $235 billion, per the same release. The shares rose 1.7 percent that day while the S&P 500 fell 0.77 percent, per CNBC. On Friday 2 October 2026 Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) hit an intraday record of $237.55, per Yahoo Finance. Its intraday market value reached $5.7 trillion, per the same report. It closed at $233.95 on 2 October 2026, up 1.34 percent, per Google Finance.

OpenAI held one model back and shipped another. OpenAI said on 28 September it was delaying GPT-6.1 Astra over security concerns voiced by its researchers, per the Associated Press via OPB. At DevDay it launched GPT-6.1 Sol, per OpenAI. OpenAI describes Sol as "near-Astra intelligence" at one-fifth of Astra's standard token prices, per the same page. The AI tape was soft the day of the delay. On 28 September AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 3.6 percent, Micron (NASDAQ: MU) 2.6 percent and Meta (NASDAQ: META) 4.8 percent, per CNBC.

Anthropic shipped Claude Sonnet 5.5 on 28 September, per Anthropic. The company says it runs more than 30 percent faster and costs up to 30 percent less for most work. A cheaper model a few weeks before a roadshow is a statement about margins as much as capability.

The White House accord. The President signed a voluntary accord on 29 September with the leaders of Anthropic, Google, Meta, OpenAI, Nvidia and xAI, per the Associated Press via NPR. The signatories commit to internal controls and an independent external auditor. No binding federal rule was issued. For an institution deploying these models, an audit arranged by the vendor is not a record the institution holds. That gap is the one KXCO is built for.

Broadcom is financing Anthropic's chips. Bloomberg reported on 2 October that Broadcom is assembling $60 billion of debt financing, per Quartz via Yahoo Finance. The money is to help Anthropic and other customers reach AI chips and infrastructure. Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) closed at $355.14 on 2 October 2026, up 3.35 percent, per Google Finance. The KXCO AI sector record already held the claim behind it. Broadcom said on its 2 September earnings call that its deployment financing structures go mainly to Anthropic and OpenAI. Exhibit 1 draws Broadcom on both sides.

Micron beat and guided higher. Micron reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $54.23 billion against $51.07 billion expected, per CNBC. It guided the next quarter to about $61.5 billion of revenue, per the same report. Its guide of $38.15 of adjusted earnings per share compares with $35.40 expected, per LSEG data cited by CNBC. The shares closed at $1,074.89 on 2 October 2026, down 2.05 percent, per Google Finance. A beat that does not lift the price is a sign the market already owns the memory story. Samsung's preliminary third-quarter results on Thursday 8 October are the next read, per the Seoul Economic Daily.

Export controls have teeth. The Justice Department arrested the owner of a California technology company on 1 October, per the Justice Department. The three-count indictment charges him with smuggling more than $300 million of export-controlled servers to China, per the same release. Nvidia is not accused. The AI supply chain now runs through a compliance record as much as a factory.

Quantum: the deadline trade

Quantum stocks remain a specification-and-deadline trade, not a revenue trade. The deadlines moved this week. The prices did not hold.

The stocks. Bank of America started IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) at Buy with a $60 target on 30 September, per 24/7 Wall St. The shares rose 4 percent to $45.60 that day, per the same report. The week ended softer. IonQ closed at $43.77 on 2 October 2026, per Google Finance. On 2 October 2026 Rigetti (NASDAQ: RGTI) closed at $15.25, D-Wave (NASDAQ: QBTS) at $15.77 and Quantinuum (NASDAQ: QNT) at $46.08, per Google Finance. D-Wave opened a gate-model simulator beta on 1 October, per SiliconANGLE. IBM (NYSE: IBM) won approval on 29 September for a $2.5 billion next-generation quantum facility at Poughkeepsie, per WAMC.

The deadlines that matter more than the stocks. Committee on National Security Systems Policy 15 requires all new commercial national security systems to support quantum-resistant algorithms from 2027, per ExecutiveGov on 2 October. Legacy systems that cannot will be phased out by 2030, per the same report. US federal agencies owe the Office of Management and Budget their post-quantum migration plans within 120 days of memorandum M-26-15, per OMB. The memorandum is dated 24 June, so the plans fall due on 22 October 2026. In Germany, the BSI advised on 1 October against using Classic McEliece in new developments, per the BSI. The advice follows advances in the scheme's cryptanalysis. NIST's primary standards were not affected.

The money in quantum this decade sits less in building the computer than in replacing the cryptography the computer will break. That work has dates attached, and the dates are now in policy. When this note is published, the site signs it with ML-DSA-65, the signature standard NIST published as FIPS 204.

Scheduled this week. The Nobel Prize in Physics is announced on Tuesday 6 October, per NobelPrize.org. The City Quantum & AI Summit meets at London's Mansion House on 7 October, per The Quantum Insider. World Summit AI runs in Amsterdam on 7 and 8 October.

The leading stocks: the analyst outlook in the KXCO AI ontology

The KXCO AI sector ontology carries an analyst outlook on 17 majors of the AI build-out: price, market value, consensus rating, target and implied upside, each read from stockanalysis.com and dated. The table below is that outlook at the 30 September 2026 close, restamped on 1 October. It is a record of where consensus sits, not a buy list.

Company Listing Close, 30 Sep 2026 Market value Consensus Target Upside Source ASML Holding NASDAQ: ASML $1,812 $695.86B Strong Buy $2,116 17% stockanalysis.com NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA $228 $5.51T Strong Buy $328 43% stockanalysis.com Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD $612 $998.68B Strong Buy $619 1% stockanalysis.com Cerebras Systems NASDAQ: CBRS $178 $42.20B Strong Buy $292 64% stockanalysis.com Oracle NYSE: ORCL $137 $416.23B Buy $238 73% stockanalysis.com Palantir NASDAQ: PLTR $187 $449.49B Buy $196 5% stockanalysis.com Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT $513 $3.81T Strong Buy $577 13% stockanalysis.com Amazon NASDAQ: AMZN $249 $2.69T Strong Buy $330 32% stockanalysis.com Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL $344 $4.21T Strong Buy $429 25% stockanalysis.com Meta NASDAQ: META $725 $1.85T Strong Buy $794 9% stockanalysis.com Intel NASDAQ: INTC $120 $631.75B Buy $116 -3% stockanalysis.com Apple NASDAQ: AAPL $333 $4.86T Buy $328 -1% stockanalysis.com Arm Holdings NASDAQ: ARM $290 $309.38B Buy $289 0% stockanalysis.com SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX $151 $2.05T Buy $222 47% stockanalysis.com Alibaba NYSE: BABA $108 $267.30B Strong Buy $185 72% stockanalysis.com Baidu NASDAQ: BIDU $87 $29.68B Buy $146 68% stockanalysis.com Tencent HKEX: 0700.HK HK$431 $497B Strong Buy HK$664 54% stockanalysis.com

Table 3. Analyst outlook in the KXCO AI sector ontology, consensus via stockanalysis.com, prices at the 30 September 2026 close. Upside is consensus target against that close. Nvidia closed at $233.95 on 2 October 2026, per Google Finance.

The size of the leaders. Nvidia's market value stood at $5.51 trillion at the 30 September 2026 close, at $228 a share, per the ontology's outlook. Apple stood at $4.86 trillion, Alphabet at $4.21 trillion and Microsoft at $3.81 trillion at the same close. SpaceX, a Nasdaq listing since June, stood at $2.05 trillion at the 30 September 2026 close, per the same outlook. The five largest AI-exposed companies are worth more than $20 trillion between them, and consensus rates four of them Strong Buy.

Where consensus sees the most room. Oracle carries the widest gap among the US majors: a target of $238 against a $137 close as of 30 September 2026, implied upside of 73 percent, per the ontology's outlook. The record ties it to a reported backlog of $664 billion, up $209 billion in a year. Alibaba and Baidu show 72 and 68 percent, per the same outlook, and Cerebras 64 percent. Nvidia's 43 percent stands out for a company of its size: consensus expects the largest company in the world to grow by almost half again.

Where consensus sees no room. AMD sits 1 percent below its target, Arm at its target, Apple 1 percent above and Intel 3 percent above, per the ontology's outlook at the 30 September 2026 close. For AMD that follows a run on its frontier supply deals with Anthropic and OpenAI. A stock at its target is not a sell. It is a stock where the next leg needs a new fact rather than the old one repeated.

How to use it. Consensus is a mood. The record underneath it is the evidence: every company in the outlook sits in a graph of 386 entities and 892 claims, each with a source and the date it was true, per the live ontology as of 2 October 2026. The useful question is not whether a target is high. It is which claim in the graph the target depends on, and whether that claim still holds. The running record of the AI complex is on the AI Stocks Center.

FX: the dollar's third week

The dollar index closed at 101.93 on 2 October 2026, up 0.95 percent on the week and a third straight weekly gain, per Investing.com. It cleared the 102.00 area during the week. FXStreet notes that level was last seen in April 2025, per FXStreet. On Monday in Asia it traded at 102.48 at about 05:10 UTC on 5 October 2026, per Investing.com.

The dollar is not rallying on growth. It is rallying on rates: a Fed that hikes while others pause pays the dollar a carry the market will take. A weak payroll print did not stop it, which says the market trusts the Fed's reaction function more than one month's data.

EUR/USD closed at 1.1254 on 2 October 2026, down 1.2 percent on the week, per Investing.com, and traded at 1.1172 on Monday morning in Asia, its lowest since May 2025 per investingLive. French bond stress is in the headlines. Thursday's ECB accounts are the euro's own catalyst this week.

USD/JPY closed at 157.86 on 2 October 2026, per Investing.com. The yen carries the widest rate gap in the majors, and the pair sits in the zone where Japanese officials have spoken before. A move toward 160 is where words become a risk to the position.

GBP/USD closed at 1.3243 on 2 October 2026, close to flat, per Investing.com. Three Bank of England members voted for a hike in September, per Yardeni, which is why sterling held while the euro fell. Andrew Bailey speaks on Thursday.

AUD/USD closed at 0.6955 on 2 October 2026, down 0.98 percent on the week, per Investing.com. The Australian dollar is the market's China proxy, and China's markets reopen on Thursday after National Day. Offshore USD/CNH closed at 6.7064 on 2 October 2026, per Investing.com, and is the live reference while onshore trading is shut.

Gold: the cost of a hiking Fed

Spot gold traded at $4,140.06 at 2:33pm ET on 2 October 2026, down about 3.4 percent on the week, per Reuters via Kitco (linked in Table 1). Comex futures settled at $4,162.30 the same day. Gold rose more than 1 percent after the payroll report and then gave it back.

The record is $5,595.47, set on 29 January 2026, per EBC Financial Group citing the World Gold Council. Spot sits about 26 percent below it. That is a mark, not a verdict. Gold pays no coupon, and a 10-year Treasury yielding more than 5 percent is the most expensive competition it has faced in two decades. A strong dollar adds to the cost. What would turn it is a Fed that stops: if the minutes show a committee leaning toward a hold, the real-rate argument against gold weakens before any official cut.

Silver traded at $60.36 at the same time on 2 October 2026, per the same Reuters report, with platinum and palladium also heading for weekly losses.

Bitcoin and ether: steadier than the dollar story suggests

Bitcoin traded at $85,511 at 05:14 UTC on 5 October 2026, up 2.4 percent over seven days, per CoinGecko. Its record is $126,080, set on 6 October 2025, per the same source, so it sits about 32 percent below the peak almost exactly a year later.

The flows were better than the price. US spot bitcoin ETFs took in a net $241 million in the week to 2 October 2026, a third straight week of inflows. BlackRock's IBIT led that week to 2 October 2026 with $450 million, per Phemex citing SoSoValue. Spot ether ETFs lost a net $138 million in the same week to 2 October 2026, per KuCoin News citing SoSoValue. Ether traded at $2,699 at 05:15 UTC on 5 October 2026, per CoinGecko.

A strong dollar and a 5 percent 10-year are a headwind for an asset with no yield, which is what made bitcoin's week notable: it rose while gold fell. That is the liquidity trade, not the store-of-value trade. If the minutes read hawkish and the auctions tail, the liquidity trade is the first to be tested.

Oil: $100 Brent and a new chokepoint

WTI settled at $91.11 and Brent at $102.25 on 2 October 2026, per CNBC. Over the weekend OPEC+ held its November quotas, per Trading Economics. The Houthis' seizure of the Bab el-Mandeb strait and a Saudi-backed operation in Yemen kept a risk premium in the price. Brent traded just below $102 on Monday 5 October 2026, per the same source. Oil above $100 is part of why the Fed hiked. It is also why a weak labour market does not guarantee a quick reversal.

Biotech: the FDA board for the next 90 days

The KXCO FDA ontology holds every FDA decision on the board from October 2026 to April 2027 as a sourced record rather than a calendar: 454 entities, 467 claims and 523 source documents as of 5 October 2026, per its published data. It scores a drug at the FDA decision, never on its share price. Our FDA calendar of 4 October walks the full board.

The decision that came off the board. Daiichi Sankyo and Merck (NYSE: MRK) withdrew the application for ifinatamab deruxtecan on 25 September, before its 10 October date. Merck said the data, including from the IDeate-Lung01 Phase 2 trial, "do not satisfy requirements needed to support an accelerated approval for the proposed indication," per Merck. The record keeps the filing, marks it withdrawn, and makes no decision on it.

The six decisions due before the year ends. Exhibit 2 draws each one from the record: who owns the filing and the main trial result it rests on.

22 November: molgramostim , Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA), for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis. The record holds the 2025 refuse-to-file letter and the resubmission.

27 November: BBP-418 , BridgeBio (NASDAQ: BBIO), for LGMD2I/R9, under priority review with no advisory committee planned.

30 November: bezuclastinib , Cogent (NASDAQ: COGT), the first of three Cogent decisions on the board. The record notes the FDA identified no review issues.

22 December: lorundrostat , Mineralys (NASDAQ: MLYS), for resistant hypertension. AstraZeneca's baxdrostat was approved first in the same class.

23 December: anito-cel , for fourth-line multiple myeloma. The record lists Arcellx as acquired by Gilead and Arcellx's own shares as delisted.

Q4 2026: CagriSema, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), for weight management.

Exhibit 2, the FDA board for the next 90 days: six drug decisions due before the end of 2026, their sponsors and main trial results, from the KXCO FDA record.

Exhibit 2. The FDA board, the next 90 days. Every link is a claim held in the published KXCO FDA record and checked against KXCO's working copy, with the passage it was read from. Explore it at kxco.ai/fda.

What would change the view this week

Dated catalysts only. Each one is a place where this note could be wrong.

Monday 5 October, 10:00 ET, ISM services. Consensus is 55.1 against 55.4, per investingLive. A miss would join the payroll report and make an October hike harder to argue.

Wednesday 7 October, 13:00 ET, the 10-year auction. A weak result, a tail, would push the 10-year back toward the week's highs and press on gold and the long-duration end of the AI trade.

Wednesday 7 October, 14:00 ET, the FOMC minutes. A committee split toward holding would weaken the dollar's carry case and give gold its first real-rate relief since the hike.

Thursday 8 October, 08:30 ET, jobless claims. Consensus is 200,000 against 197,000, per investingLive. A jump would confirm Friday's report was not a one-off.

Wednesday 14 October, Anthropic's reported investor day. The first sight of how the company presents the numbers Reuters says are in its draft, per Quartz on the Bloomberg report. A public S-1 on EDGAR would turn every reported figure in this note into a filed one.

Frequently asked questions

When is the Anthropic IPO? Anthropic confidentially submitted a draft S-1 to the SEC on 1 June 2026, per its notice. Bloomberg reported on 1 October that the roadshow could start in the week of 9 November with trading before Thanksgiving on 26 November, on Nasdaq, per Quartz. No public S-1 was on EDGAR as of 5 October 2026.

Is OpenAI going public in 2026? Not by its chief executive's account. OpenAI announced a confidential S-1 on 8 June 2026, and Sam Altman said in September: "I would say not 2026, yeah," per TechCrunch. Bloomberg reports a listing expected in 2027.

Which listed companies are most exposed to the two IPOs? Microsoft holds about 25 percent of OpenAI, per its 10-K of 29 July 2026, and SoftBank about 13 percent, per Reuters. Amazon, Nvidia, Alphabet, AMD and Broadcom invest in or supply one or both labs, and Oracle has a reported $300 billion compute contract with OpenAI. Exhibit 1 draws each link from the KXCO AI sector record.

Is the Federal Reserve raising or cutting rates? Raising. The Fed lifted its target to 3.75 to 4.00 percent on 16 September 2026, per the FOMC statement. Futures put the odds of a December hike at 67 percent as of 4 October, per Yardeni.

Why is gold falling? A 10-year Treasury yield above 5 percent and a stronger dollar raise the cost of holding a metal that pays nothing. Spot gold traded at $4,140.06 on 2 October 2026, per Reuters via Kitco, about 26 percent below its record of $5,595.47 on 29 January 2026, per EBC citing the World Gold Council.

What is the bitcoin price this week? Bitcoin traded at $85,511 at 05:14 UTC on 5 October 2026, per CoinGecko, about 32 percent below its record of $126,080 on 6 October 2025. US spot bitcoin ETFs took in $241 million in the week to 2 October 2026, per SoSoValue data.

What are the key market events this week? ISM services on Monday, Treasury auctions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the FOMC minutes on Wednesday at 14:00 ET, jobless claims on Thursday and Michigan sentiment on Friday, per the Fed calendar and investingLive. US CPI follows on 14 October.

Which FDA decisions are due before the end of 2026? Molgramostim (22 November), BBP-418 (27 November), bezuclastinib (30 November), lorundrostat (22 December), anito-cel (23 December) and CagriSema (fourth quarter), per the KXCO FDA ontology as of 5 October 2026.

What is the KXCO AI ontology? A public, sourced record of the AI sector: 386 entities and 892 claims, each with a source and the date it was true, data as of 2 October 2026, at kxco.ai/ontology-live. It is a demonstration on public data of how KXCO keeps a record an institution can check.

The record behind this note

This note links to two KXCO records because they do something a market wrap cannot. Every claim in them carries its source, its basis, its confidence and the date it was true. When a fact changes, the old claim is closed, not deleted, so a reader can see what the record knew and when. The AI sector record and the FDA record are public demonstrations on public data. Institutions run the same engine on their own books, and what it finds there stays with them. The conversation starts at kxco.ai/contact.

The economic calendar and the live boards are on the trading page. The running record of the AI complex is on the AI Stocks Center.

Stocks mentioned: $PEP (NASDAQ), $DAL (NYSE), $JPM (NYSE), $C (NYSE), $NVDA (NASDAQ), $AMD (NASDAQ), $MU (NASDAQ), $META (NASDAQ), $AVGO (NASDAQ), $IONQ (NYSE), $RGTI (NASDAQ), $QBTS (NASDAQ), $QNT (NASDAQ), $IBM (NYSE), $MRK (NYSE), $SVRA (NASDAQ), $BBIO (NASDAQ), $COGT (NASDAQ), $MLYS (NASDAQ) and $NVO (NYSE). Also in Table 3: $ASML (NASDAQ), $CBRS (NASDAQ), $ORCL (NYSE), $PLTR (NASDAQ), $MSFT (NASDAQ), $AMZN (NASDAQ), $GOOGL (NASDAQ), $INTC (NASDAQ), $AAPL (NASDAQ), $ARM (NASDAQ), $SPCX (NASDAQ), $BABA (NYSE) and $BIDU (NASDAQ).

Shayne Heffernan, Ph.D., is the founder of Live Trading News, the KnightsBridge Group, Knightsbridge Law and the KXCO.ai ecosystem spanning post-quantum cryptography, identity, attestation and enterprise ontology.

This note is market commentary. It is not investment advice, not a solicitation, and not a recommendation to buy or sell any security, token, currency or commodity. Levels are reference points for a stated thesis. Consensus figures move. Feeds differ. Past performance is not a guide to future results. Trading leveraged foreign exchange, contracts for difference and cryptocurrencies carries a high risk of loss.