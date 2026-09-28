The KXCO Biotech Ontology's board carries 12 pending FDA filings, with decisions due between 10 October 2026 and 23 April 2027. Rank them by approval standing, then by consensus implied upside, and the two top fives do not share a single name.

That is the call in one line. The market is not missing the regulatory risk on these filings. It is pricing it, filing by filing, and it is pricing it hard.

The three widest upsides on the board belong to the three filings with something on the regulatory record against them. Cullinan's zipalertinib carries 126.5% implied upside, Savara's molgramostim 118.8% and Intellia's lonvo-z 104.3%, per consensus targets on stockanalysis.com read at 04:34 UTC on 28 September 2026. The widest upside on a filing with nothing against it belongs to Mineralys's lorundrostat, at 87.5%. The distance between those two numbers is what a problem on the regulatory record costs in this market.

The five filings with the strongest approval standing sit at the other end. BridgeBio's BBP-418, Cogent's bezuclastinib, Belite Bio's tinlarebant, Novo Nordisk's CagriSema and BioMarin's vosoritide all carry clean records, and none of them makes the upside top five. Cogent is the nearest, sixth on upside at 72.8% per stockanalysis.com.

This report covers five stocks from both ends of the gap:

BridgeBio (NASDAQ: $BBIO) , whose BBP-418 has the strongest approval profile on the board, decision due 27 November 2026.

Cogent (NASDAQ: $COGT) , second on approval standing, with a priority review decision on 30 November 2026 and two more applications behind it.

Mineralys (NASDAQ: $MLYS) , the widest upside on a clean record, with an approved precedent in its class and a decision on 22 December 2026.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ: $PHVS) , an oral drug built on the mechanism of an approved injectable, decision on 23 April 2027.

Savara (NASDAQ: $SVRA), the widest upside of any filing with a 2026 decision date, due 22 November 2026.

Three of the five decisions land inside eight days in late November. The first decision on the board comes sooner, on 10 October 2026, when the FDA rules on Daiichi Sankyo and Merck's ifinatamab deruxtecan.

The KXCO Biotech Ontology

The KXCO Biotech Ontology is a private ontology, not a public one. It was built by KXCO's Round Table. It is a deep research tool, built and developed by KXCO, and it is not published.

The board, the two rankings, the four exhibits and the three screenshots in this report all come from it, as at 28 September 2026. Prices and consensus targets were read at 04:34 UTC that morning, before Monday's US open, per stockanalysis.com. Trial results and regulatory events are quoted from the sponsors' own releases and linked where they appear.

KXCO's public ontology work sits on the KXCO ontology page. The biotech ontology behind this report is not on it.

12 filings, 9 clean records, no advisory committee on the calendar

The board holds 12 filings awaiting an FDA decision. 9 have nothing on the regulatory record against them. 3 carry something:

Zipalertinib (Cullinan and Taiho): a safety signal in the registrational trial.

Molgramostim (Savara): a refuse-to-file letter and a review extension.

Lonvo-z (Intellia): an FDA request for more data.

None of the 12 carries an FDA finding that its evidence failed, and none has faced a negative advisory committee vote. None has an advisory committee meeting noticed in the Federal Register as at 23 September 2026. For a board this size that is a quiet regulatory record.

A clean record is not an approval. In the 2018 to 2022 PDUFA cycle, 37% of BLAs and NDAs received a complete response letter, per Avalere Health. That is the base rate every name on this board starts from, clean or not.

The calendar is uneven, and the unevenness matters for anyone sizing positions. The first decision is ifinatamab deruxtecan on 10 October. The heaviest stretch is late November: Savara on the 22nd, BridgeBio on the 27th and Cogent on the 30th. December carries Mineralys on the 22nd and Gilead's anito-cel on the 23rd. February 2027 carries three more inside 16 days. The final date on the board is Pharvaris, on 23 April 2027.

KXCO Biotech Ontology exhibit: the 12 pending FDA decisions from 10 October 2026 to 23 April 2027, one row each on a shared date scale

Exhibit 4. The decision calendar, one row per filing. Three decisions fall inside eight days in late November and three inside 16 days in February. Novo Nordisk has given a quarter for CagriSema, not a day, and the exhibit draws it as a quarter.

The ontology's own view of the board is below. It lists every pending filing, its decision date and review type, what the regulatory record holds for and against it, and the consensus implied upside from the price and target read on 28 September.

Screenshot of the KXCO Biotech Ontology Odds and Upside view: 12 pending filings with decision date, standing, regulatory record and consensus upside

Screenshot 1. The KXCO Biotech Ontology's Odds and Upside view, 28 September 2026. Nine filings clean, three cautioned, none impaired. The cautioned three carry the three widest consensus upsides on the board.

The top 5 most likely to win FDA approval

Ranked on approval standing in the KXCO Biotech Ontology, these are the five pending filings best placed for approval. All five carry a clean regulatory record. All five are new drug applications rather than biologics licence applications. The ranking is an order, not a probability.

1. BBP-418, BridgeBio (NASDAQ: $BBIO). Decision due 27 November 2026 under priority review, for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9. BridgeBio says BBP-418 "is positioned to become the first and only approved therapy for individuals living with LGMD2I/R9", per its NDA acceptance release. The filing rests on the interim analysis of the Phase 3 FORTIFY trial. BridgeBio has taken a drug through the FDA before: Attruby, approved in November 2024. At $65.57 on 28 September 2026, the consensus target of $109.10 implies 66.4% upside, per stockanalysis.com.

2. Bezuclastinib, Cogent (NASDAQ: $COGT). Decision due 30 November 2026 under priority review, for gastrointestinal stromal tumours in combination with sunitinib after imatinib. In the Phase 3 PEAK trial, median progression-free survival was 16.5 months for the combination against 9.2 months for sunitinib alone, a hazard ratio of 0.50, per Cogent's release. The same release says the FDA has no plan to hold an advisory committee and has identified no potential review issues. At $32.31 on 28 September 2026, the consensus target of $55.82 implies 72.8% upside, per stockanalysis.com.

3. Tinlarebant, Belite Bio (NASDAQ: $BLTE). Decision due 12 February 2027 under priority review, for Stargardt disease type 1, an inherited retinal disease with no approved treatment that affects an estimated 53,000 people in the US, per Belite Bio. In the Phase 3 DRAGON trial, tinlarebant produced "a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 35.7% reduction in the growth rate of atrophic retinal lesions", per Belite Bio. If approved it would be the first approved treatment for the disease. At $167.33 on 28 September 2026, the consensus target of $228.89 implies 36.8% upside, per stockanalysis.com.

4. CagriSema, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: $NVO). Decision expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, under standard review, for weight management. CagriSema combines cagrilintide, an amylin analogue, with semaglutide in one weekly injection, per Novo Nordisk's filing announcement. At $38.80 on 28 September 2026, the consensus target of $46.39 implies 19.6% upside, per stockanalysis.com. At a $170.6bn market cap on 28 September 2026, this decision does not set the equity.

5. Vosoritide (Voxzogo), BioMarin (NASDAQ: $BMRN). Decision due 28 February 2027 under standard review. This is a supplemental application to convert Voxzogo's 2021 accelerated approval in children with achondroplasia into full approval, per BioMarin. The drug is already on the market. At $60.26 on 28 September 2026, the consensus target of $91.62 implies 52.0% upside, per stockanalysis.com.

Sixth on approval standing is the first decision on the board. Ifinatamab deruxtecan, an antibody drug conjugate discovered by Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) and developed with Merck (NYSE: $MRK), is due on 10 October 2026 under priority review for previously treated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. It posted a 48.2% objective response rate in IDeate-Lung01, per the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

The top 5 with the most upside

Ranked on consensus implied upside, from the price and target read at 04:34 UTC on 28 September 2026, per stockanalysis.com:

1. Zipalertinib, Cullinan (NASDAQ: $CGEM), 126.5%. Decision due 27 February 2027 under priority review, for non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, filed with its partner Taiho Oncology, per Taiho. REZILIENT1 posted a confirmed 35% objective response rate with a median duration of response of 8.8 months, per the same Taiho release. The registrational REZILIENT3 study reported three patient deaths, per BioSpace, and that is the item on the record. The stock went from $21.85 on 22 September to $14.81 on 28 September 2026, per stockanalysis.com. The $33.55 consensus target was unchanged between the two readings, which is why the upside widened.

2. Molgramostim, Savara (NASDAQ: $SVRA), 118.8%. Decision due 22 November 2026 under priority review, for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis. The record holds a refuse-to-file letter and a three-month review extension. Covered in full below. From $5.00 to a $10.94 target on 28 September 2026, per stockanalysis.com.

3. Lonvo-z, Intellia (NASDAQ: $NTLA), 104.3%. Decision due 10 March 2027 under priority review, for hereditary angioedema. Lonvo-z is a one-time in vivo CRISPR therapy, and the Phase 3 HAELO trial met its primary and all key secondary endpoints with an 87% reduction in attacks, per Intellia. The item on the record is an FDA request for additional preclinical data on the inclusion of women of child-bearing potential, per Fierce Biotech. The FDA has told Intellia it is not planning an advisory committee. From $11.75 to a $24.00 target on 28 September 2026, per stockanalysis.com.

4. Lorundrostat, Mineralys (NASDAQ: $MLYS), 87.5%. Decision due 22 December 2026 under standard review, for hypertension in combination with other drugs. The widest upside on any clean record. Covered in full below. From $25.86 to a $48.50 target on 28 September 2026, per stockanalysis.com.

5. Deucrictibant IR, Pharvaris (NASDAQ: $PHVS), 80.7%. Decision due 23 April 2027 under standard review, for on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema attacks. Clean record. Covered in full below. From $32.02 to a $57.86 target on 28 September 2026, per stockanalysis.com.

Cogent sits sixth on upside and BridgeBio seventh, at 72.8% and 66.4%, per stockanalysis.com on 28 September 2026. Those two are the nearest the board comes to a name on both lists.

Anito-cel sits last on upside for a different reason: there is no listed Arcellx left to price. Gilead completed its acquisition of Arcellx on 28 April 2026 and the stock was delisted that day, per stockanalysis.com. The BCMA CAR-T for fourth-line multiple myeloma is due for decision on 23 December 2026 under standard review, per the BLA acceptance, and it now sits inside Gilead (NASDAQ: $GILD), where one decision does not set the equity.

Why the 2 lists share no name

Put the two rankings side by side and they run in opposite directions. Exhibit 1 draws every filing's position on both.

KXCO Biotech Ontology exhibit: the 12 pending filings ranked by approval standing on the left and by consensus upside on the right, with no name in both top fives

Exhibit 1. The two rankings, joined filing by filing. The five strongest approval profiles sit at 6, 7, 8, 10 and 11 on upside. The three cautioned filings hold the top three places on upside. Gold lines are the five stocks covered in this report.

Four observations sit behind the gap, and each one is a thing a desk can check.

A problem on the record carries the widest upside. The three cautioned filings hold the three widest upsides, at 126.5%, 118.8% and 104.3%, per stockanalysis.com consensus on 28 September 2026. Their consensus targets sit far above their prices.

The widest clean upsides belong to first-time sponsors. Mineralys and Pharvaris have never had a drug approved, and both carry clean records with upsides above 80%, per stockanalysis.com on 28 September 2026. BridgeBio has had one approved, and its upside is 66.4%.

Both of those are standard reviews. Lorundrostat and deucrictibant IR are under standard review. Of the five strongest approval profiles, three are priority reviews, one is a supplemental for a drug already on the market and the fifth is Novo Nordisk.

Size absorbs the decision. CagriSema carries 19.6% upside at a $170.6bn market cap on 28 September 2026, per stockanalysis.com. Whatever the FDA decides, the decision does not set Novo Nordisk's equity. At Mineralys, with a $2.29bn market cap on 28 September 2026 and one filing on this board, the decision and the equity are close to the same thing.

The practical read for an allocator is that the board offers two different trades. The approval-standing end is where the regulatory record is cleanest and the market has left less on the table. The upside end is where the market has priced the most risk. The five stocks below were chosen from both ends and from the names that sit between them.

7 FDA approvals already on the board this year

The board is not only a forward calendar. It holds seven FDA approvals decided in 2026, from Eli Lilly's Foundayo on 1 April to Ultragenyx's Fayuvi on 17 September, each dated from its FDA approval history:

Three of the seven came back after a complete response letter, and the FDA's own letters say why.

Isembyld took a letter dated 22 September 2025 that cited manufacturing and a facility inspection. The FDA wrote: "The deficiencies identified during the inspection may not be specific to your application." That is the FDA's letter, and the drug was approved within a year.

Pixclara took a letter dated 25 April 2025 that cited manufacturing and clinical grounds: "The clinical data submitted in this application did not provide substantial evidence of effectiveness for floretyrosine F 18." That is the FDA's letter, and the drug was approved more than 16 months later.

Fayuvi took a letter dated 7 July 2025 that cited manufacturing and a facility inspection, in which CBER said it could not determine that the product and the establishment met the standards in the application. That is the FDA's letter, and the drug was approved 14 months later.

A refusal is not a verdict, and the board already shows it three times this year. That is the frame for reading Savara's record below.

5 stocks from both ends of the gap

Three of the five have decisions inside the same eight days. Exhibit 2 draws them as the ontology holds them: the company, the drug, what it treats, the registrational trial and every regulatory event on its record.

KXCO Biotech Ontology knowledge graph exhibit: Savara, BridgeBio and Cogent filings with their trials, indications and regulatory events

Exhibit 2. Three FDA decisions in eight days, as the KXCO Biotech Ontology holds them. BridgeBio's filing carries no regulatory event against it. Savara's carries two. Cogent's carries a priority acceptance and an FDA statement that no review issues have been identified.

BridgeBio ($BBIO): the strongest approval profile on the board

BBP-418 ranks first on approval standing in the ontology. It is a small molecule under priority review, from a sponsor that has already taken a drug through the FDA, and its regulatory record is clean.

The indication is limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9, a rare inherited muscle-wasting disease with no approved therapy. BridgeBio reports "improved motor and pulmonary functions seen in this interim analysis, together with a favorable safety profile" in FORTIFY, per its FORTIFY release. The FDA accepted the application with priority review and set the decision for 27 November 2026, per BridgeBio.

The sponsor history matters here more than it does for most names. BridgeBio launched Attruby for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy after its approval in November 2024, per the FDA's Drugs@FDA register. A company that has already been through an FDA review and a launch brings a different machine to a second approval than a company filing for the first time.

The equity sits at $65.57 against a $109.10 consensus target on 28 September 2026, 66.4% implied upside, on a $12.8bn market cap, per stockanalysis.com. BBP-418 is material to BridgeBio without being all of it, which is a different risk shape from the single-asset names on the board.

Screenshot of the KXCO Biotech Ontology network graph with BBP-418 selected, showing its claims on BridgeBio, LGMD2I/R9, the FORTIFY trial and the FDA

Screenshot 2. The KXCO Biotech Ontology's network graph with BBP-418 selected. The panel lists every claim the drug takes part in, with the sentence it was read from, the source and the date it was recorded.

What would change the view: an extension of the review clock, or a label narrower than the trial population. Neither is on the record.

Cogent ($COGT): three applications, and the first is decided on 30 November

Cogent has three new drug applications for bezuclastinib under FDA review. The one decided on 30 November 2026 is in gastrointestinal stromal tumours, in combination with sunitinib, for patients previously treated with imatinib. The FDA granted it priority review, per Cogent's release:

"The FDA has granted the application Priority Review and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of November 30, 2026."

The Phase 3 PEAK trial behind it hit its primary endpoint against an active comparator. Median progression-free survival, assessed by blinded independent central review, was 16.5 months for the combination against 9.2 months for sunitinib alone, a hazard ratio of 0.50, per the same release. Cogent also reports the FDA's position that at this time there is no plan to hold an advisory committee and no potential review issues have been identified. Of the 12 filings on this board, the ontology records that statement for Cogent alone.

The second application, in advanced systemic mastocytosis, was accepted on 15 September 2026 with a decision date of 29 June 2027, per Cogent. It rests on the APEX trial and a 65% overall response rate. A third application, in non-advanced systemic mastocytosis, has a decision date of 30 December 2026, per the same Cogent release. One molecule, three indications and three FDA clocks, on 30 November, 30 December and 29 June, is a different proposition from a single binary event. A GIST approval on 30 November would put a commercial product behind the two mastocytosis files.

Cogent has not had a drug approved before. The stock carries 72.8% implied upside at $32.31 against a $55.82 consensus target on 28 September 2026, on a $5.6bn market cap, per stockanalysis.com. It fell 1.3%, from $32.73 on 22 September 2026 to $32.31 on 28 September 2026, per stockanalysis.com. All 11 names on the board with a live quote fell over those same six days, and Cogent fell the least.

Screenshot of the KXCO Biotech Ontology network graph with bezuclastinib selected, showing its claims on Cogent, the PEAK and APEX trials, the priority acceptance and the FDA

Screenshot 3. The KXCO Biotech Ontology's network graph with bezuclastinib selected. The panel shows the priority acceptance of the GIST application, the PEAK and APEX trials and the FDA's statement on review issues, each with its source and the date it was recorded.

What would change the view: an FDA request for new information that extends the 30 November clock, or a label restricted to a narrower line of therapy than the trial.

Mineralys ($MLYS): the widest upside on a clean record

Lorundrostat is an aldosterone synthase inhibitor for hypertension, filed as an add-on to other blood pressure drugs. It carries the widest implied upside of any filing on the board with nothing on its record against it: 87.5%, from $25.86 to a $48.50 consensus target on 28 September 2026, per stockanalysis.com. The decision is due on 22 December 2026 under standard review.

The trial data are published. Mineralys reports that in Launch-HTN lorundrostat produced "a 16.9 mmHg reduction at Week 6 (-9.1 mmHg placebo adjusted; p-value < 0.0001) that was sustained with a reduction of 19.0 mmHg at Week 12 (-11.7 mmHg placebo adjusted; p-value < 0.0001)", per its JAMA publication release. The trial enrolled 1,083 adults, per its registration.

The graph shows the thing the price table does not. The class already has an approval. AstraZeneca's baxdrostat was approved on 15 May 2026 as Baxfendy, which AstraZeneca describes as "the first and only aldosterone synthase inhibitor treatment for adults with hypertension", per its release. The ontology records Baxfendy as the precedent for lorundrostat. The FDA has already approved this mechanism in this disease. Mineralys is asking it to approve a second drug in a class it has approved once, which is a narrower question than the first one was.

KXCO Biotech Ontology knowledge graph exhibit: Baxfendy as the precedent for lorundrostat in hypertension, and icatibant as the precedent for deucrictibant in hereditary angioedema

Exhibit 3. Precedent and competition. Left, the approved Baxfendy and the pending lorundrostat treat the same disease through the same mechanism. Right, icatibant is the approved precedent for Pharvaris's deucrictibant, and Intellia's lonvo-z is pending in the same disease.

The price action does not match the record. The stock went from $29.43 on 22 September to $25.86 on 28 September 2026, per stockanalysis.com. The company's news that week included a 23 September announcement that long-term Transform-HTN data were selected for a late-breaking presentation at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, 6 to 9 November, per Mineralys. That is a dated catalyst six weeks before the FDA decision.

The risk is concentration. Mineralys has one filing on this board and a $2.29bn market cap on 28 September 2026, per stockanalysis.com. The decision and the equity are close to the same thing. The second risk is commercial rather than regulatory: Baxfendy is first to market, and the argument after approval is about label, payers and share.

What would change the view: a review extension, a label that restricts use to resistant hypertension only, or safety data at AHA that differ from the Phase 3 profile.

Pharvaris ($PHVS): an oral drug built on an approved injectable's mechanism

Deucrictibant IR is an oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist for on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema attacks. The FDA accepted the application and, per Pharvaris:

"The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of April 23, 2027."

The registrational RAPIDe-3 trial "met the primary and all 11 secondary efficacy endpoints with statistical significance", per the same release. That is a clean sweep, and it is on the record.

The precedent is icatibant, sold as Firazyr and approved on 25 August 2011. Its FDA approval history describes it as "a selective B2 bradykinin receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema", and its dosage form is an injection, per Drugs.com. Pharvaris says that if approved, "deucrictibant will be the first oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist to treat HAE attacks", per its NDA release. The FDA has approved this mechanism for this disease for 15 years. Pharvaris is asking it to approve the same mechanism in a capsule a patient can take by mouth during an attack.

Pharvaris has a second asset behind the first. Deucrictibant XR, a once-daily tablet for preventing attacks, cut attack rates by 83% against placebo in the Phase 3 CHAPTER-3 trial, per Pharvaris, with marketing applications planned from the first half of 2027. It is not yet filed, so it is not on the board.

The competition is on the same graph. Intellia's lonvo-z treats the same disease and has a decision on 10 March 2027, six weeks before deucrictibant IR. The two are not the same product. Lonvo-z is a one-time gene edit for prevention. Deucrictibant IR is a pill for an attack in progress. The ontology holds both on the hereditary angioedema node, and the market will price them against each other.

At $32.02 against a $57.86 consensus target on 28 September 2026, the stock carries 80.7% implied upside on a $2.25bn market cap, per stockanalysis.com. Pharvaris has never taken a drug through the FDA, and the review is standard. Both are priced.

What would change the view: an FDA request that extends the April clock, or a lonvo-z approval in March that resets how prescribers split prevention and on-demand treatment.

Savara ($SVRA): the widest upside with a 2026 decision date

Molgramostim is an inhaled form of GM-CSF for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease in which the air sacs fill with surfactant. It carries 118.8% implied upside, from $5.00 to a $10.94 consensus target on 28 September 2026, per stockanalysis.com. No filing on the board with a 2026 decision date carries more.

It is a cautioned filing, and the two items against it are specific. The FDA issued a refuse-to-file letter in May 2025 citing insufficient chemistry, manufacturing and controls data, per OINDP News, and Savara resubmitted. The FDA then extended the review by three months, per Savara:

"The FDA determined that the Company's responses to recent information requests by the Agency constituted a major amendment to the BLA, resulting in a three-month extension of the PDUFA date."

Neither item is an FDA finding about efficacy. The first is about manufacturing data and the second is about the volume of what Savara sent in answer to questions. The efficacy case is IMPALA-2, where molgramostim improved gas transfer in the lung by an estimated treatment difference of 6.0 percentage points against placebo, P < .001, per PubMed. The drug holds Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations, and the application is under priority review with a decision on 22 November 2026, per Savara.

The risk is what it looks like. Savara has one filing on this board and a $1.27bn market cap on 28 September 2026, per stockanalysis.com. The decision and the equity are close to the same thing. Molgramostim is also a biologic, and manufacturing is where this application has already been turned back once. A second manufacturing question would land on the one filing on the board with a manufacturing history.

The stock went from $5.35 on 22 September to $5.00 on 28 September 2026, per stockanalysis.com. The target did not move.

What would change the view: an inspection finding at a manufacturing site, a second extension, or an approval on 22 November that closes the gap between price and consensus target in a single session.

The call

The two lists give an institution two different books to build, and this report's read on each end is below.

The approval-standing end into the last week of November. BridgeBio and Cogent carry the two strongest approval profiles on the board and 66.4% and 72.8% implied upside, per stockanalysis.com on 28 September 2026. Both are priority reviews with decisions three days apart, and neither has anything on its regulatory record against it.

Mineralys and Pharvaris for the clean-record upside. 87.5% and 80.7%, the widest implied upside on any filing with nothing against it, per stockanalysis.com on 28 September 2026. Both drugs work through a mechanism the FDA has already approved in the same disease. Mineralys has the AHA late-breaker six weeks ahead of its 22 December decision. Pharvaris has the longest clock on the board and a second asset behind the first.

Savara as the asymmetric position. 118.8% on a single-asset company with a $1.27bn market cap and a 22 November decision, per stockanalysis.com on 28 September 2026. It is a binary event and should be sized as one.

CagriSema and zipalertinib to read rather than chase. CagriSema's 19.6% sits on a $170.6bn major that this decision does not set. Cullinan's 126.5% comes after a 32.2% fall in six days on a safety signal the record already holds, per stockanalysis.com on 28 September 2026.

The calendar, dated

Every pending decision on the board, in order, with Cogent's two further dates:

10 October 2026: ifinatamab deruxtecan, Daiichi Sankyo and Merck. Priority review.

6 to 9 November 2026: Mineralys Transform-HTN late-breaker at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions.

22 November 2026: molgramostim, Savara. Priority review, after a three-month extension.

27 November 2026: BBP-418, BridgeBio. Priority review.

30 November 2026: bezuclastinib in GIST, Cogent. Priority review.

Fourth quarter 2026: CagriSema, Novo Nordisk. Standard review, no day given.

22 December 2026: lorundrostat, Mineralys. Standard review.

23 December 2026: anito-cel, Gilead, which completed its acquisition of Arcellx on 28 April 2026. Standard review.

30 December 2026: bezuclastinib in non-advanced systemic mastocytosis, Cogent. The second clock on the same molecule.

12 February 2027: tinlarebant, Belite Bio. Priority review.

27 February 2027: zipalertinib, Cullinan and Taiho. Priority review.

28 February 2027: vosoritide full approval, BioMarin. Standard review.

10 March 2027: lonvo-z, Intellia. Priority review.

23 April 2027: deucrictibant IR, Pharvaris. Standard review.

29 June 2027: bezuclastinib in advanced systemic mastocytosis, Cogent. Off this board's window, and the third clock on the same molecule.

What would change the call

A complete response letter on a clean name. 37% of BLAs and NDAs took one in the 2018 to 2022 cycle, per Avalere Health. A clean record lowers the odds of a surprise. It does not remove them.

Manufacturing. Four filings on the board are biologics: molgramostim, lonvo-z, anito-cel and ifinatamab deruxtecan. Savara has already had a refuse-to-file letter over manufacturing data.

Concentration. Mineralys, Savara, Intellia and Cullinan each have one filing on this board and a market cap under $3bn on 28 September 2026, per stockanalysis.com. For those four the decision is most of the equity.

The targets. A consensus target is a sell-side opinion. Every figure here was read at 04:34 UTC on 28 September 2026, per stockanalysis.com, and moves with the tape.

The first fact to watch is 10 October 2026, when the FDA rules on ifinatamab deruxtecan. The next is 22 November, when Savara's decision opens eight days that settle three of the five stocks in this report.

Shayne Heffernan writes on markets, biotechnology and global capital flows for Live Trading News and at shayneheffernan.com.

Stocks mentioned: $BBIO (NASDAQ), $COGT (NASDAQ), $MLYS (NASDAQ), $PHVS (NASDAQ), $SVRA (NASDAQ), $CGEM (NASDAQ), $NTLA (NASDAQ), $BLTE (NASDAQ), $BMRN (NASDAQ), $NVO (NYSE), $MRK (NYSE), $AZN (NYSE) and $GILD (NASDAQ).

Shayne Heffernan, Ph.D., is the founder of Live Trading News, the KnightsBridge Group, Knightsbridge Law and the KXCO.ai ecosystem spanning post-quantum cryptography, identity, attestation and enterprise ontology. More of his market and technology writing is at shayneheffernan.com.