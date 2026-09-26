Careful of the Prompts You Give Yourself

A prompt is not only what you type into a model. A prompt is any sentence that gets inside you and starts issuing orders. "I should have more." "I should be further along." "I should look like that." "I should want what they want." Those sentences do not announce themselves as foreign. They arrive dressed as ambition. They feel like you. That is the trick.

I have spent forty years in markets, venture capital and technology watching people, including myself, confuse an imported sentence with a purpose. The confusion is expensive. It does not only waste years. It trains the mind to run other people's errands and call the fatigue meaning.

This is not a system. It is not a morning routine. It is what I have had to learn, slowly and with more error than I prefer to admit, about how a goal gets into a life and then starts moving the hands. I have written pieces of this argument already. I am putting them in one place because the pressure to outsource the self has accelerated. Intelligence got cheap. Agreement got cheap. The average sentence now arrives finished. The unfinished thing, the thing that is actually yours, is easier than ever to abandon before it has done its work.

Goals Are Already Actions

A goal is not a poster. It is a standing instruction to the nervous system. Once it is installed, it edits what you notice, what you decline, what you call a good day, and what you are willing to damage in order to keep the story intact. If the goal is false, the actions that follow will be sincere and still wrong. Sincerity does not rescue a borrowed target.

Watch how a thought becomes motion. You see a life on a screen. A number. A house. A title. A version of competence that photographs well. The mind does not file that image as entertainment. It files it as a deficit. Then it starts paying the deficit down. Hours move. Money moves. The calendar fills with proof. From the outside it looks like drive. From the inside it often feels like being hunted by a standard you never sat down and chose.

That is why the first question is not "how do I get more disciplined." Discipline applied to an imported prompt is just a more efficient way to live someone else's life. The first question is older and ruder: where did this want come from, and would it still be standing if the audience left the room?

Where the Sentence Came From

Most goals do not originate in solitude. They originate in comparison, in media, and in the soft panic of falling behind a crowd that is itself falling behind a different crowd. I have said this as plainly as I know how.

"The desire to win, to achieve, to build, that has to come from deep within you. If you find it by looking at other people, whether in person or on a screen, you haven't found desire. You've found envy. And envy is not a fuel. It's a solvent. It dissolves your ability to think clearly because you're no longer oriented toward your own north, you're oriented toward someone else's." Thoughts on Thinking, 15 July 2026

Envy is a prompt with someone else's name on it. It is efficient. It saves you the labour of asking what you actually want. It hands you a ready-made north and a ready-made shame if you are not there yet. Social media is not evil in the cartoon sense. It is a comparison engine that never clocks off. The feed does not need to persuade you with arguments. It only needs to keep showing you finished lives while you are still in the middle of yours.

"Social media comparison is noise. Not because other people's achievements aren't real, but because the act of measuring yourself against them uses the exact cognitive resources you need for your own thinking. You're spending the capital you need to build your own house on appraising someone else's." Thoughts on Thinking

Media in the older sense does the same work with better lighting. It sells a chain I have asked people to refuse.

"That's the mentality the world tries to teach you from childhood: that the purpose of work is income, that the purpose of income is consumption, that the purpose of consumption is happiness. Reject the entire chain. It's a closed loop that goes nowhere." Thoughts on Thinking

Work, income, consumption, happiness. Four beads on a rosary that never points at anything beyond the self. You can run that loop at a very high level and still be lost. I have watched it in trading rooms and boardrooms and in my own earlier years. The loop produces motion. Motion is not purpose. A closing bell is not a reason.

Competition is the third importer. "Be the best" sounds clean. It is not clean. Best is a ranking. A ranking requires a field and an audience. The field sets the metric. The audience sets the applause. You start sanding off whatever does not score. That is how a person becomes competent and interchangeable in the same season.

"The conventional advice has always been to be the best. In an AI world that advice is incomplete, and it is becoming dangerous. The sharper strategy is this: don't be the best, be the only." Don't Be the Best, Be the Only, 22 August 2026

Best is an imported prompt wearing a medal. Only is a sentence you have to write yourself, because nobody else has the material. The material is a life. Not a feed. Not a peer group. A life.

The Machine Makes the Import Cheaper

The new fact is not that people copy each other. They always have. The new fact is that a model will now write the average sentence for you before you have finished wanting it. Offloading feels identical to amplification from the outside. That is what makes it worth naming.

I never wanted artificial intelligence. I wanted enhanced intelligence. They are not the same product. Artificial means the machine does the thinking and hands you the answer. Enhanced means I do the thinking, with more of my own mind in the room than I have ever had at one time. A substitute gives you the answer. An instrument gives you the material, the pattern and the provenance, and leaves the judgment where it was.

A goal generated the way a paragraph is generated, by completing the most probable next want, will be fluent, defensible, and dead. It will sound like a person who has done the reading. It will not sound like a person who has done the living. Align every use of a tool with goals that are genuinely yours, or the tool will finish becoming you while you are busy congratulating yourself on the output.

"Don't let AI steal your stupid. That messy, half-formed, slightly dumb idea you have in your head? The one that feels unclear or even embarrassing? That's often where the real gold is. When you let AI instantly clean it up, structure it, and make it sound smart, you skip the part where you actually wrestle with the thought." Don't Be the Best, Be the Only

The half-formed want is the same. If you let the room, the feed, or the model tidy it into a respectable objective before you have sat with the discomfort, you will get a respectable life that does not belong to you. Friction is not a bug in desire. It is the mechanism. Some of the only goals that ever held for me arrived on the far side of looking lost.

Draw the Map Before You Argue With It

My company builds ontologies. An ontology is a set of rules about what is allowed to connect to what, written down tightly enough that a stranger can check whether a given record obeys them. Most of the value is in the refusals. A client is not a lead. A signature is not a log line. Loose words keep dead arguments alive, and strict types let them die.

The same discipline works on the inside of a head. Draw the map of how a sentence becomes a week, and most of the argument settles itself. There are four importers: comparison, media, competition, and now the model. Each of them writes prompts. A prompt, once accepted, is installed as a goal. A goal directs action, and action fills the calendar. There is exactly one source on that map that is not an importer, and it is the one with the least marketing budget: you, alone, with the lights on.

Exhibit 1. The ontology of an imported prompt: four importers and one self write prompts, prompts install as goals, goals direct action, tests screen goals.

Exhibit 1. The map drawn as a knowledge graph: every node is an instance typed by a class in the ontology, and every edge is a property the ontology allows. The gold path is the only route that does not pass through an importer.

Three rules on that map do most of the work. First, a prompt written by an importer is an imported prompt, by definition, whatever it feels like from the inside. Feeling is not a field. Second, a goal is a driver or an amplifier and never both, so you cannot excuse an empty room by pointing at the quality of the microphone. Third, every goal has exactly one author. If you cannot name the author, the author was not you.

The map also tells you where to stand guard. Each importer installs a characteristic sentence, and each sentence has a question that catches it. They are the questions I use on myself, and they are in this essay because they have survived being used.

Exhibit 2. Four importers, the sentence each one installs, and the question that catches it.

Exhibit 2. Every importer has a signature sentence. The test is written in your voice, so the importer cannot answer it for you.

Purpose or Possessions

When enough noise comes off, you are left with a question that will not flatter you. What are you actually building, and why? I have one test I trust more than mood.

"Money is a byproduct of your objective. If it becomes the objective itself, you are lost." Thoughts on Thinking

Possessions are not immoral. They are a weak north. The constant awareness of money is noise in the exact sense I meant it: anything that occupies cognitive bandwidth without earning it. I have watched accumulated resources change the question in a man's head from "what do I need to build?" to "what do I need to protect?" Those are different cognitive states. One creates. The other consolidates. Consolidation disguised as a goal will keep you busy until the funeral.

A purpose that can survive inspection has a direction that does not terminate in the self.

"A good objective is something that creates lasting value for humanity, or something that has a lasting impact on those around you. That covers a wide spectrum. On one end, you have someone making humanity interplanetary. On the other, you have someone who gave up every material possession to serve the poor and build a single church. Opposite in dollar terms. Identical in structural integrity. Both are solid objectives because both are oriented outward, toward something larger than the self, rather than inward, toward comfort or status or accumulation." Thoughts on Thinking

I am not telling you to give the house away. I am telling you that if the house is the point, the point will move every time a larger house appears in the frame. Inward objectives inflate. They have to. The self is a hole that can be furnished but not filled. Outward objectives do not need to be managed like a mood. They start making decisions without a pep talk.

"When you connect to an objective like that, it doesn't need to be managed. It guides all of your decision-making without you even thinking about it. You don't need motivation. You don't need discipline. You need clarity. And clarity is what's left when the noise is gone." Thoughts on Thinking

That last sentence is the whole method. People shop for motivation because they will not do the quieter work of removing what was never theirs. Motivation is additive. Clarity is subtractive. I learned that the hard way.

What It Looks Like Inside a Company

Founders and investors run the same machinery at a larger scale, with other people's money on it. An imported prompt in a person wastes a life. An imported prompt in a company wastes a payroll, and it does it with a board deck that makes the waste look like strategy.

It is easy to spot once you have the map. The round is raised because a peer raised, and the size is set by the peer's announcement rather than by the plan. The roadmap moves because a rival shipped something on a Tuesday. The category name comes from somebody else's thesis slide, so the company spends its first two years explaining why it fits a box it did not draw. The valuation becomes the objective, and a valuation is a possession with better typography. Every one of those is a sentence written by an importer and signed by the founder.

The founder who survives this is the one whose objective still makes decisions when the round has closed and nobody is watching the metrics. The company that survives it is the one where the objective has a veto over the calendar, the hiring plan and the next shiny partnership, and uses it.

Investors can use the same map as diligence. Ask the founder where the objective came from, and listen for an author. "The market is moving this way" is an importer talking. "I could not stop working on this problem" is a driver talking. Ask what they turned down in the last year and why. A founder who has refused nothing has no objective yet, only a list of reactions. Then ask whether the objective would survive if the category went out of fashion. The ones that survive that question are rarer than the pitch decks suggest, and they are the only ones I would want to own for a decade.

Thinking Is Subtractive. So Is Wanting.

"Thinking isn't additive: you don't layer it on top of what you know. Thinking is subtractive. You strip away everything that isn't essential until only the essential remains." Thoughts on Thinking

Desire works the same way, which is why most goal-setting advice makes people worse. It asks them to add: vision boards, five-year plans, public commitments, new tools, new frameworks, new identities. Additive ideas come to mind quickly. Subtractive ones take effort. A study published in Nature in 2021 that I have cited before found that people systematically default to adding and overlook removal even when removal is the better move. I learned it in my own process first. Every addition made the thinking worse. What improved it was removal.

Remove the feed long enough to see which wants die when they are not watered by other people's highlights. Remove the title and see whether the work still pulls. Remove the audience and see whether you would still build the thing in a room with no windows. What remains after those removals is closer to a driver than a costume.

I have made a distinction I still use every week.

"Some things drive your thinking. They are the fuel. The deep internal question, the unresolved tension, the genuine problem that won't leave you alone. These are the things that make you sit down in a cold dark room at 2am because the thinking demands to happen. Other things amplify your thinking. They don't create the thought, they make it sharper, clearer, more precise. The rain sound. The cold. The walking. The specific geography. De Bono's framework. Sarah's silence. These are amplifiers, not drivers. The mistake most people make is confusing the two. They optimize their environment, the perfect desk, the perfect coffee, the perfect notebook, the perfect morning routine, without ever identifying what is actually driving their thinking in the first place. They build an amplifier with nothing to amplify. A beautiful microphone pointed at silence." Thoughts on Thinking

Goals have the same split. A driver-goal is the problem that will not leave you alone when nobody is clapping. An amplifier-goal is the setup you built around a silence: the brand, the number, the peer group, the aesthetic of being a person who wants things. You can spend a decade improving the microphone. The room is still empty.

"The driver can't be manufactured. It has to be genuine, internal, and oriented toward something that matters. The amplifier can be engineered, tested, and optimized." Thoughts on Thinking

That is why I will not give you my rain, my cold room, my rosary, and call it a method. Those are amplifiers that fit one nervous system after years of experiment. Copying them would be another imported prompt. The transferable sentence is smaller: know what drives you, then strip what does not amplify that. Test ruthlessly. Observe honestly. Never stop refining. The quality of the work depends on nothing else.

It Takes More Introspection Than You Want to Spend

I will not pretend this is tidy. Determining what really matters is not easy. We are flooded with external influences whose entire business model is to set our goals for us. They are better funded than your conscience. They are more patient than your boredom. They will still be there tomorrow morning.

Solely from my own experience: be careful here. It takes a massive amount of introspection to understand what you really want. Not a weekend. Not a personality test. Not a well-written prompt to a model that has read every success memoir and will cheerfully hand you a plausible self. Introspection that actually works is closer to inventory than inspiration. You have to look at the ugly parts with the lights on.

I do the rosary every day without fail. I have been precise about what that is, because people hear repetition and think emptying.

"Meditation, in the sense most people use the term, is an exercise in emptying the mind: detaching from thought, observing without judgment, letting go. The rosary is the opposite. It is an exercise in filling the mind deliberately and completely. You are not emptying yourself. You are presenting yourself. Every bead, every decade, every Hail Mary is a structured act of directed attention toward something specific: your failures, your grief, your sorrow, your regrets, your attempts to be better, and the God before whom all of it is laid bare." Thoughts on Thinking

You do not need my practice. You need some practice that will not let you edit the record while you examine it. The truth in all its ugliness must survive, including the truth about your own wants. The pretty motive is the one that got the raise. The ugly motive is often the one that is actually running the calendar.

"Not because ugliness is a virtue. Because the moment you start selecting for beauty in a fact, you are no longer selecting for the fact." The Truth in All Its Ugliness Must Survive, 28 August 2026

Ask the fact-questions and do not beautify the answers. What do I protect when no one is watching? What would I still build if it paid less and photographed worse? What envy am I currently calling standards? What possession am I currently calling purpose? What sentence in my head is written in a voice that is not mine?

Majority is a procedure. Gossip is a sport. Consensus is a mood. None of them is a witness to what you should want. A room can vote a goal into fashion. It cannot vote it into being yours.

"Majority is a procedure. Consensus is a mood. Gossip is a sport. Neither is a witness." The Truth in All Its Ugliness Must Survive

A Want Needs a Source on Its Face

This is where the essay and the company I build turn out to be the same argument.

At KXCO the Round Table keeps a record, and the record has one rule above the others: a claim carries its source on its face. Who asserted it, from which document, on what basis, with what confidence, and the date it was true. A sentence that cannot produce those fields is a mood that has not been checked yet, and the record treats it as one.

"Source and confidence. "I think" is not a row. A row has a document, a date, a method and a level of certainty you would defend if you were not in the room." KXCO is Enhanced Intelligence, Not Artificial, 17 September 2026

Hold your wants to the same standard and most of them fall over on the first field. Source: a feed, late at night. Basis: somebody else's announcement. Confidence: high, which is the tell, because an imported want always arrives certain. It never had to survive anything. The want that is actually yours usually carries a lower confidence and a better source. It is quieter, it is older, and it has already cost you something.

Exhibit 3. Two wants written as Round Table claims: an imported prompt that cannot name its author, and a locked objective that can.

Exhibit 3. Each want drawn as a claim node with its fields as edges, the shape the Round Table uses for any claim: source, basis, confidence and the dates it was true. Dashed nodes are values the record cannot supply. Illustrative records.

Time matters as much as source. A good record keeps two dates, when the thing was true and when it was written down, so the present cannot quietly edit the past. I wrote about why that matters for a machine: a memory that lets today rewrite last year is confabulation, and a confident one. It matters more for a person. The imported want is very good at rewriting history. It will tell you that you always wanted the thing you saw on a screen on Tuesday. A dated record of what you actually wanted, and when, is the cheapest defence I know against that particular lie.

This is also why I say enhanced rather than artificial. An instrument that holds your wants with their source and their date attached makes you harder to capture. An oracle that hands you a plausible objective makes you easier. The deciding stays with you because the deciding is the part worth keeping.

Once You Know, Lock It In

There is a moment, rare, quiet, easy to miss because it does not feel like a launch, when the false wants fall off and something remains. Do not keep workshopping that remainder for the rest of your life. Workshop is how the room gets back in. Once you know, lock it in.

Locking it in does not mean announcing it. Announcement is often another bid for the third pile of human goods: what you represent. I have no interest in a purpose that needs a press tour to stay alive. Locking it in means the objective becomes a constraint on the calendar. It gets to veto. New opportunities are not automatically interesting. They have to survive contact with the thing you already decided mattered.

Write it down in language a tired person can still understand at 11 p.m. If it requires a slide deck to remain convincing, it is still a costume. If it still stands when you are sick, unpraised, and behind, it is closer to a driver.

Then treat it as a position, not a mood. Positions are maintained. Moods are surfed. A purpose that is allowed to drift with every new comparison was never locked. It was rented.

Locked does not mean frozen. A real objective can change, because the person holding it learns things. The difference between changing and drifting is whether you can show the seam. On the public record we keep, a claim that stops being true is not overwritten. It is closed with a date, the new claim is written beside it, and the join stays visible.

"Close the old claim. Write the new one. Leave the seam. History that cannot show its seams is not history. It is maintenance." The Truth in All Its Ugliness Must Survive

Do the same with a purpose. If you change it, change it on purpose, on a date, for a reason you can write down. If you cannot say when it changed, it did not change. It was renovated while you were not looking.

Guard It Against the Opinion of Others

The moment a purpose is visible, the importers return. Friends will be helpful. Markets will be helpful. Feeds will be helpful. Helpful is how a locked door gets opened from the inside. People do not usually kick your purpose down. They renovate it until it is acceptable, and you thank them.

I have argued that in an environment that constantly pulls toward the average, remaining yourself takes deliberate, ongoing maintenance. Identity is not a static possession. It is a practice. Without intentional effort, the ambient pressure of tools, feeds and social incentives will slowly sand down the edges that make you non-fungible.

The same is true of a goal. The edges are the part the room does not like. The part that takes too long. The part that does not photograph. The part that makes you look less optimized than the peer who rented the same tools and adopted the same voice. Protect the fingerprint. Do not sand it down to fit the current template of professional, ambitious, or AI-native.

"You do not need to be the most technically perfect or the most optimised version of yourself. You need to remain the only version of yourself that exists. The quirks. The inconsistencies. The particular way you care about certain things for longer than is reasonable." Don't Be the Best, Be the Only

Caring longer than is reasonable is almost a definition of a real goal. Reasonable, in the social sense, means stop when the metric says stop. A purpose that is actually yours will look unreasonable to people whose north is a ranking.

Keep a record of what you refused as carefully as a record of what you pursued. The offers you turned down, the rounds you did not raise, the hires you did not make because they served somebody else's plan. Those refusals are the most honest evidence of what you want, because nobody applauds them.

"What you decided against is part of what you know, and a record that keeps only the approvals is a record of a person who was always right." KXCO is Enhanced Intelligence, Not Artificial

Stick to it when the room is eleven to one. Stick to it even if you are Twelve again. I meant that first about truth in a market that prefers a prettier number. It applies to purpose for the same reason. The pretty goal is the one that polls. The real one is the one that had to survive.

"Stick to it even if you are Twelve again. Stick to it when the room is eleven to one. Stick to it when the model will write the other version for free." The Truth in All Its Ugliness Must Survive

Be Aware, Stay On Guard, Maintain It

Locking is not the end of the work. Maintenance is the work. Imported prompts do not retire because you had a clear week in July. They wait. They come back wearing new clothes: a market regime, a child's tuition, a rival's announcement, a model that can now do in twenty seconds what used to take you a month and therefore seems to make your old standard obsolete.

Exhibit 4. The life of an objective: strip, lock, guard, maintain, with the three routes back to an imported prompt.

Exhibit 4. The life of an objective drawn as a state graph. Solid edges are the work. Dashed edges are the ways the room gets back in. The seam is the one honest route to a new objective.

Awareness is the cheap first layer. Notice the sentence when it arrives. "I should." "I'm behind." "This is what people like us do next." Name the importer. Comparison. Media. Competition. A tool completing your want before you have finished having it. Naming does not kill the prompt. It stops you from calling it intuition.

On guard is the second layer. Do not argue with an imported prompt as if it were a peer. It is not a peer. It is an occupier. The test I use is still the skin test I trust in every other domain: does this sentence live in my own life, or does it live in other people's opinion of my life? If it dies when the audience leaves, it was never a purpose. It was reputation doing ventriloquism.

Maintenance is the third layer. Return, on a schedule that does not depend on crisis, to the locked sentence. Not to decorate it. To see whether your week still answers to it. If the week has been answering to something else, you do not need a new vision. You need to admit the door was left open.

Use the tools. Respect their power. Limit their claim on your hours and on your identity. Keep thinking for yourself. Keep becoming more specifically who you are. That is not branding. That is how a purpose remains a purpose instead of becoming content about purpose.

The Only Prompt Worth Giving Yourself

Machine intelligence is becoming abundant. A distinct human presence is becoming scarce. Everything I have written this year about thinking, about being the only, about ugly truth, about enhanced rather than artificial intelligence, sits on that fact. A scarce presence cannot be built out of imported prompts. Imported prompts produce fungible people. Fungible people are priced like any other commodity: down.

The prompt to give yourself is not "how do I want more." It is "which of these wants would still be standing if I could not advertise them." Then strip. Then lock. Then guard. Then keep guard. The world will not do any of those steps for you. It is in the other business. It sells you a finished self at the exact moment you were about to meet the unfinished one.

I do not meditate. I do not journal for the performance of journaling. I remove things until the mind I actually have is the one in the room. That is the only method I can defend from experience. Most people add. I excavate. What I am asking you to excavate now is not your productivity stack. It is the list of orders you have been calling goals.

Be careful of the prompts you give yourself. Some of them were never yours. They will still spend your life as if they were.

Don't be the best. Be the only. Remain you.

Passages quoted here are from Thoughts on Thinking (15 July 2026), Don't Be the Best, Be the Only (22 August 2026), The Truth in All Its Ugliness Must Survive (28 August 2026), and KXCO is Enhanced Intelligence, Not Artificial (17 September 2026).

Shayne Heffernan, Ph.D., is the founder of Live Trading News, the KnightsBridge Group, Knightsbridge Law and the KXCO.ai ecosystem spanning post-quantum cryptography, identity, attestation and enterprise ontology.