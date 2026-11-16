We are looking for a bounce this week. NVIDIA reports on Tuesday, and I expect the stock to bounce, and the whole AI market with it. I expect Bitcoin to bounce as well. Beyond the week, we are looking for the Santa Claus rally. Every year people say it is not coming, and it comes fairly steadily.

The economic calendar this week leans heavily towards currencies. Japan, China, Canada, the UK, the euro area and Australia all publish growth, jobs or inflation numbers, and the yen has briefly crossed 160 to the dollar, with Tokyo warning against the move. The US government also publishes numbers that matter for stocks: retail sales, housing and jobless claims, with the Federal Reserve's minutes in between. Much of the evidence below comes from KXCO's two public ontologies, the AI record at kxco.ai/ontology-live and the FDA board at kxco.ai/fda.

Open the Live Trading News trading page before you act on any of it. It carries the economic calendar beside live markets, with every release shown in your own time zone (trading page). I recommend keeping it open through the week and checking each position you hold against it: which release can move the currency, the index or the commodity you hold, and at what hour. A position can be right on the thesis and still be stopped out by a number its holder did not know was coming.

Last week's markets

US stocks rose last week, and the semiconductor shares led them. The S&P 500 closed at 7,561.67 on 13 November 2026, up 2.51% on the week and 3.29% below its 6 October record (Yahoo Finance). The Nasdaq Composite rose 2.27% to 25,136.27, 8.93% below its record of the same day (Yahoo Finance). The PHLX Semiconductor index rose 8.05% in the week to 13 November 2026, but it still sits 23.24% below its 6 October close (Yahoo Finance).

NVIDIA went the other way. It fell 12.75% in the week to 13 November 2026, to $162.85, 31.93% below its record close of $239.24 on 6 October (Yahoo Finance). Most of the fall came on 9 and 10 November, after the board opened an investigation into reports about Jensen Huang, and the stock fell 4.34% on 12 November, the day the board announced his resignation (Yahoo Finance; NVIDIA 8-K). In the same week AMD rose 18.93% and Broadcom 18.16% (Yahoo Finance, AMD; Yahoo Finance, Broadcom).

Elsewhere, markets moved against risk. The dollar index rose 1.09% in the week to 13 November 2026, to 103.41, its highest close since at least 1 October, and the 10-year Treasury yield rose 29.5 basis points to 5.154% (Yahoo Finance, dollar index; Yahoo Finance, 10-year yield). Gold and Bitcoin fell, as Exhibit 1 shows, and Brent crude fell 2.52% (Yahoo Finance).

Exhibit 1, chart: at the 13 November 2026 close, how far the S&P 500, Nasdaq, semiconductor index, gold, NVIDIA and Bitcoin sat below their highs, with each one's change on the week

The futures opened on Sunday evening in New York with a small lift. By about 23:40 UTC on 15 November 2026, E-mini S&P 500 futures stood at 7,611.50 against Friday's 7,583.00 settlement, and Nasdaq-100 futures at 28,262.25 against 28,034.75 (Yahoo Finance, S&P futures; Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq futures).

The calendar, day by day

The calendar on the trading page lists the main releases with the market's forecast beside the prior figure. The agencies' own calendars add the Fed's minutes, its speakers and the Treasury's auctions. All times below are New York time.

Exhibit 2, calendar: the week of 15 to 20 November 2026 in New York time, with US government and Federal Reserve releases marked and NVIDIA's results on Tuesday

Currencies: the yen at 160 and inflation abroad

This is a currency week. Inflation is high outside the US as well as inside it, and most of the central banks are raising rates. The Bank of England raised Bank Rate to 4% on 5 November (Bank of England). The Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash rate to 4.85% on 3 November, by six votes to three, SBS reported (SBS News). The Bank of Canada raised to 2.50% on 28 October (Bank of Canada). The European Central Bank raised its deposit rate to 2.50% in September and held it on 29 October (ECB; ECB decision). The Bank of Japan held its call rate at around 1.25% on 30 October, and board member Takata Hajime proposed 1.5% (Bank of Japan).

Each of this week's foreign releases bears on one of those banks. UK inflation stood at 3.5% in September, before Wednesday's print for October, and the forecast is 3.7% (trading page). Governor Andrew Bailey said the November rise "shouldn't be seen as the first in an inevitable long sequence of hikes", but that, unless the conflict in the Middle East is resolved, "neither does it seem likely to be the last increase" (Bank of England). Euro area inflation was 4.0% in October on the flash estimate, and the economy grew 0.4% in the third quarter (Eurostat, inflation; Eurostat, GDP).

The dollar rose last week against the euro, sterling, the yen and the Australian and Canadian dollars (Yahoo Finance, euro; Yahoo Finance, sterling; Yahoo Finance, Australian dollar; Yahoo Finance, Canadian dollar). USD/JPY closed at 159.875 on 13 November 2026, its highest close since at least 1 October (Yahoo Finance). The yen weakened as far as 160.03 per dollar in Tokyo trading on 13 November, past 160 for the first time since early September, and Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama warned against one-sided and rapid moves (The Standard, Reuters copy). The warning carries weight: Japan intervened on three days between 30 July and 3 August, spending a record 15.4 trillion yen with the yen near 164, and the New York Fed bought 79.4 billion yen alongside Tokyo on 31 July, the first US yen-buying since 1998 (The Standard, Reuters copy).

The US numbers that matter for stocks

Inflation ran hot in October, and the Fed is expected to raise rates in December. The consumer price index rose 0.4% in October 2026 against a 0.3% consensus, and core prices rose 0.3% (CBS News). No annual rate was published, because the 2025 shutdown left no October 2025 prices to compare against (CBS News). Producer prices rose 0.3% on the month and 6.5% on the year, the highest annual rate since November 2022 (CNN).

The Fed held its target range at 3.75% to 4% on 28 October, with two members voting for a rise (Federal Reserve). After the CPI, futures-market pricing on 11 November put the probability of a rise at the 8 to 9 December meeting at close to 100%: 87.1% for a quarter point and 12.9% for a half point, Kitco reported (Kitco). Governor Christopher Waller said in London on 10 November that the Fed should consider a half point (CBS News).

That puts this week's US releases at the centre of the stock market's question, which is how far the Fed goes. Retail sales on Tuesday show whether the consumer is still spending: September rose 0.8% on the month and 6.3% on the year, to $745.0 billion (Census Bureau). Wednesday's housing starts follow a September annual rate of 1.221 million starts and 1.4 million permits (Census Bureau), with the 10-year yield already at 5.154% on 13 November 2026 (Yahoo Finance). The minutes of the October meeting, at 14:00 on Wednesday, will show whether members besides the two dissenters wanted a rise (Federal Reserve). Jobless claims, due on Thursday, rose to 200,000 in the week to 7 November, above the 195,000 consensus (NTD, Department of Labor data).

Chairman Warsh speaks on Monday at a Fed conference on the economic effects of new technologies on productivity and jobs (San Francisco Fed), the question at the centre of the AI trade.

NVIDIA: looking for the bounce

NVIDIA reports its fiscal third-quarter results, for the quarter to 25 October, on Tuesday 17 November at about 1:20 p.m. Pacific, with its call at 2 p.m. (NVIDIA 8-K). It is the company's first report since Jensen Huang resigned. Colette Kress, the chief financial officer, is interim chief executive, and Harvey C. Jones is the board's first chair (NVIDIA 8-K).

The resignation is a governance event. On 8 November the board opened an independent investigation, overseen by a committee of independent directors with outside counsel, after reports linked Huang to a former executive of Megaspeed International, a Singapore company, whom US authorities reportedly suspected of working for China (AI Business). When it opened the inquiry, the board said it had no reason to believe US national security or NVIDIA's proprietary information had been compromised (AI Business). On 11 November the board accepted his resignation, effective immediately, and announced it the next day (NVIDIA 8-K). The Financial Times reported on 15 November that Huang has discussed a return with confidants and that the board approached Arm's chief executive, Rene Haas; NVIDIA said no formal process has started, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for a "dramatic shake-up" of its leadership (BeInCrypto, via Yahoo Finance).

NVIDIA's own guide sets the test. It guided to revenue of $108.0 billion for the quarter, plus or minus 2%, with no data-centre compute revenue from China assumed (NVIDIA). The consensus sits a little above that, at about $109.2 billion of revenue and $2.48 of adjusted earnings per share, according to LSEG figures cited by Invezz (Invezz). Options expiring on 18 November 2026 price a move of about 7.84% either way (BeInCrypto, via Yahoo Finance).

The brokers cut their targets in the week of the resignation. At least 10 analysts turned more bearish, FactSet counted, with Baird cutting to $200 from $500 and Stifel to $205 from $315 (CNBC). Bernstein's Stacy Rasgon cut to $200 from $400 and moved to Market Perform, while saying "the shares screen extremely cheap" (Yahoo Finance). Even those reduced targets sit 23% to 26% above the 13 November 2026 close of $162.85.

In my view the price has moved and the business has not. KXCO's AI ontology rates NVIDIA's position as the sector's critical dependency: its finding is that every major AI lab, cloud and sovereign programme depends on the company, on 124 claims across 81 counterparties (kxco.ai/ontology-live).

Exhibit 3, knowledge graph: NVIDIA's commitments in KXCO's AI room after Huang's exit, chips for South Korea, Amazon and Thinking Machines, capital for Anthropic and Meta

How to read Exhibit 3:

At the top: the record closes Huang's role at 11 November and opens Kress's and Jones's from the same day (kxco.ai/ontology-live). It also records NVIDIA's statement, through its new chair, that it expects its operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue (kxco.ai/ontology-live).

Chips promised: South Korea's science minister said on 13 November, two days after the change, that NVIDIA had reaffirmed at the corporate level the supply of 260,000 advanced GPUs (Seoul Economic Daily). Amazon plans 2 million more Blackwell Ultra, Rubin and Rubin Ultra GPUs in 2027 and 2028 (NVIDIA), and Thinking Machines Lab takes at least 1 gigawatt of Vera Rubin systems from early 2027 (kxco.ai/ontology-live).

Capital promised: NVIDIA has agreed to buy about $10.0 billion of Anthropic's Class N stock at the listing price, in a placement conditional on the listing, under Anthropic's amended S-1 of 10 November (Anthropic S-1/A). It agreed on 26 October to put $3 billion into Meta's equity offering as Meta plans to expand its Vera Rubin deployment (NVIDIA).

Capacity built for NVIDIA: Amkor holds $3 billion of prepaid packaging agreements across Arizona and South Korea, and KYEC is building US testing facilities on a $1.1 billion advance from NVIDIA (kxco.ai/ontology-live).

Solid lines are filed or primary claims; the dotted line, South Korea's, is reported at medium confidence.

The average target is higher still. At the 13 November 2026 close, the analyst outlook in the record shows NVIDIA at $163 against an average target of $280, an upside of 72%, rated Buy, at 20.59 times trailing earnings (kxco.ai/ontology-live).

AI stocks: the chipmakers bounced while NVIDIA fell

The rest of the AI trade turned up last week while NVIDIA fell: AMD and Broadcom each rose more than 18% and the semiconductor index 8.05% in the week to 13 November 2026 (Yahoo Finance, AMD; Yahoo Finance, Broadcom; Yahoo Finance, semiconductors). The index still closed 23.24% below its 6 October level: from that level to its 5 November low it fell 31.8%, and it has recovered about 27% of the fall (Yahoo Finance, semiconductors). In my view the leader follows the group once Tuesday's results show the demand is still there, and the group then has further to rise.

The analysts agree on direction. At the US close of 13 November 2026, the outlook in KXCO's AI record shows an average 12-month upside of 51% to consensus targets across the 19 largest listed companies in it, with 11 rated Strong Buy, 7 Buy and 1 Hold (kxco.ai/ontology-live). Broadcom shows 53% upside, TSMC 47%, Alphabet 35%, Meta and Palantir 32%, AMD and Amazon 23% and Microsoft 21%; Cerebras shows the widest, at 102% (kxco.ai/ontology-live).

The AI market's other large pending event is a listing. Anthropic launched its roadshow on 10 November, for 825 million Class A shares at an expected $70 to $78 under the Nasdaq symbol ANT, with a $26.0 billion placement of non-voting stock alongside it (kxco.ai/ontology-live). NVIDIA's $10.0 billion is part of that placement. The record holds no pricing date yet.

Commodities and futures

Oil is pricing a surplus and a war at the same time. Brent settled at $95.84 on 13 November 2026 and WTI at $88.56, a second weekly fall of about 2.5%, after Brent dropped 16% and WTI 13% the week before (News of Bahrain). Brent is 18.53% below its 30 October 2026 close (Yahoo Finance). On the supply side, the International Energy Agency expects supply to exceed demand (News of Bahrain), and JP Morgan put the global surplus at about 1.4 million barrels a day in October (Khaleej Times, Reuters copy). On the war side, 37 ships were attacked in and around the Strait of Hormuz in October, the most in any month since the war began, according to the Washington Institute for Near East Policy (Khaleej Times, Reuters copy).

The attacks have not stopped. On 12 November Iran's military said four tankers were hit by explosions in the Strait, an account Reuters could not immediately verify, and Yemen's Houthis said they attacked a pumping station on the Saudi East-West pipeline (CNBC).

The other commodity futures split. Natural gas rose 7.74% on the week to $3.230 per million British thermal units (Yahoo Finance). Copper fell 2.23% to $6.0795 a pound (Yahoo Finance), and silver fell 5.35% to $49.031 an ounce (Yahoo Finance), each on the 13 November 2026 close.

Gold

Gold fell on the same forces that lifted the dollar. Spot gold went below $4,000 an ounce on 11 November as the dollar strengthened and traders priced further Fed rises after the CPI (Kitco). Comex futures' 12 November close of $3,885.30 was the lowest of 2026 and the lowest since 2 October 2025 (Yahoo Finance). On the 13 November 2026 close it stood at $3,886.30, 26.93% below its record close of $5,318.40 on 29 January (Yahoo Finance). Kitco also tied the fall to fading safe-haven demand as diplomacy on the Iran war gained momentum (Kitco).

Central banks are still buying: with the official sector they bought 675 tonnes of gold in 2026 to the date of TD Securities' note, 6% more than a year earlier (Kitco). TD's strategist expected a retest of support near $3,900, in Kitco's report of 11 November (Kitco), a level futures closed below the next day.

Bitcoin

I expect Bitcoin to bounce. It fell 9.90% last week to $68,249 on the 13 November 2026 close (Yahoo Finance), and by late on Sunday it stood at $65,190.81, 47.74% below its record close of $124,752.53 on 6 October 2025 (Yahoo Finance). It touched $62,086 on Sunday, its lowest since 13 July (Investing.com, via Yahoo Finance).

The selling has the marks of forced selling. About $2 billion of crypto positions were liquidated in the 24 hours to Sunday morning in Singapore, including $774 million in Bitcoin, according to Coinglass (Investing.com, via Yahoo Finance). US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds had net withdrawals of nearly $3 billion from 30 October to 13 November (Investing.com, via Yahoo Finance). Xapo Bank's chief executive, Seamus Rocca, said US inflation and Strategy's removal from MSCI's global index were not the whole story, and attributed the latest dip to the opening of Anthropic's subscription books (Investing.com, via Yahoo Finance). Glassnode identified a concentration of potential liquidations between $59,500 and $62,600, where a further fall could set off another wave of forced selling, Investing.com reported; Sunday's low of $62,086 was already inside that band (Investing.com, via Yahoo Finance). In my view a market that has flushed out this much leverage is set up for the bounce.

The politics moving markets

The political event of the week is in Shenzhen. The White House confirmed on 13 November that President Trump will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit there on 18 and 19 November and hold a first three-way meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin (Al Jazeera). Trump is due to meet Xi on Thursday 19 November (Business Today), the day Alibaba reports its results (Alibaba notice); Alibaba fell about 7% in Hong Kong on 12 November on reports that it was a customer of Megaspeed, the company at the centre of the Huang investigation (CNBC). On 10 November the US Trade Representative extended all 178 Section 301 tariff exclusions on Chinese goods to 9 January 2027, "in light of ongoing discussions with China" (Federal Register).

Democrats won both chambers of Congress on 3 November (CNBC), and the lame-duck session runs until they take control. The outgoing Congress is moving the other way on chips, and the NVIDIA scandal has added to the push, Semafor reported. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said on 12 November there is a "high probability" that Congress imposes more restrictions on chip exports to China, though he and Senator Roger Wicker acknowledged there is no deal yet to include them in the final defence bill (Semafor). Speaker Mike Johnson spoke of "a developing consensus in Congress" on limiting them (Korea Times, Reuters-Yonhap).

On Iran, the President said on 9 November that he would hold off on new strikes for now and keep the naval blockade in place (Reuters, via The Star). On 12 November he wrote that the US does not need a peace deal (CBS News). Iran's chief negotiator, Ghalibaf, said in an interview the previous week that seven conditions had been passed through a Qatari mediator, and diplomacy to reopen Hormuz remains stalled, Al Jazeera reported on 15 November (Al Jazeera). Democrats in Congress are weighing whether to use the 11 December government-funding deadline to force an end to the war, Semafor reported (Semafor), and a short-term funding bill looks the more likely outcome (The Fiscal Times).

The push against data centres continued. Senator Josh Hawley became the first Republican senator to back a federal moratorium on 12 November (The National News Desk). A federal pause would likely meet a presidential veto: the President has pushed to speed construction and said that "China will take any Data Center that we don't want" (The National News Desk). On 10 November Boise passed a moratorium and Oakland extended its own (Idaho Capital Sun, via the Spokesman-Review; KALW). The Senate voted 73 to 25 on 9 November to advance a permitting bill that would make data-centre builders pay their own way for power (CNBC). My view has not changed: a federal lockdown of data centres will not happen in the next two years.

Washington's interest in NVIDIA itself continues. The chairmen of the House China select committee, the Foreign Affairs committee and the Intelligence committee asked Jensen Huang on 5 November to brief them on his ties to what the chairmen's release calls a publicly reported Chinese intelligence asset, and requested the briefing for Wednesday 18 November (House Select Committee on the CCP). Foreign Affairs chairman Brian Mast said on 12 November that Huang was willing to testify (CNBC). The President defended Huang on 9 November, calling him a very honourable man (New York Times, via the Philadelphia Inquirer).

The FDA board: four decisions in the next two weeks

KXCO keeps a second public ontology, the FDA approval board, which records every FDA decision on its list as sourced claims rather than as a calendar. As at 31 October it holds 501 entities, 520 claims, 32 drugs and 647 sources, with prices as of the 13 November US close; 19 FDA actions await a decision and 9 approvals are recorded (kxco.ai/fda).

The board has already been tested in public. It ranked Inovio's INO-3107 first of the FDA decisions due in the next 90 days at every update from 21 October (Live Trading News). The FDA granted it accelerated approval on 30 October (FDA approval letter), and the drug now carries the name VOCERYQ (Inovio). Inovio's shares closed at $0.60 on 30 October 2026 and traded as high as $2.71 after hours, a rise of 351.7% (Live Trading News). They closed on 2 November, the first full session after the approval, at $1.89, up 215.0% (Live Trading News).

The next four decisions fall inside two weeks. Savara's molgramostim and Capricor's deramiocel are due on 22 November, BridgeBio's BBP-418 on 27 November and Cogent's bezuclastinib on 30 November (kxco.ai/fda).

Exhibit 4, knowledge graph: the four FDA decisions due from 22 to 30 November 2026, each with its owner, its condition and the main FDA concerns on record

How to read Exhibit 4:

Savara's molgramostim , for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, carries two FDA concerns on the record: a refusal to file on 27 May 2025, citing insufficient chemistry, manufacturing and controls data, and a three-month extension on 15 April 2026 after a major amendment (kxco.ai/fda).

Capricor's deramiocel , for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, carries three: a complete response letter on 9 July 2025, the advisory committee's vote of 9 to 3 on 29 July 2026 and an extension on 24 August 2026 with the indication narrowed (kxco.ai/fda; Capricor). The record also holds a Form 483, with one observation, from the FDA's July 2026 inspection of the HOPE-3 trial (kxco.ai/fda).

BridgeBio's BBP-418, for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9, and Cogent's bezuclastinib, for gastrointestinal stromal tumours, are drawn with no FDA concern against them (BridgeBio; kxco.ai/fda). BBP-418 and bezuclastinib both have priority review.

The board ranks each decision by potential return: the first-cycle approval rate of filings like it, times the upside to the major banks' median price target, plus the rest of the probability times the room's estimate of the fall on a refusal (kxco.ai/fda). On that measure, bezuclastinib ranks second of the decisions due in the next 90 days at +73%, molgramostim third at +41% and BBP-418 sixth at +21%. Deramiocel is left out of the ranking for the advisory vote and the narrowed indication (kxco.ai/fda).

First place on the screen belongs to a decision further out. Mineralys's lorundrostat, due on 22 December, ranks first at a potential return of +91% (kxco.ai/fda).

The Santa Claus rally

We are looking for the Santa Claus rally. The Stock Trader's Almanac defines it as the last five trading days of December and the first two of January (Stock Trader's Almanac). Since 1950 the S&P 500 has averaged a 1.3% gain in that window and risen in 78% of years, against 58% for an ordinary seven-day stretch, LPL Research found (LPL Research, via Investing.com). The season around it is strong too: November has been the best month for the S&P 500 since 1950, averaging 1.9%, and it opens the best three-month span of the year, November to January (Stock Trader's Almanac).

Every year people say it is not coming, and the last three years gave them a reason. The Almanac recorded it as failed into January 2024, and it closed lower by 0.5% into January 2025 and by 0.11% into January 2026 (Stock Trader's Almanac, 2024; Stock Trader's Almanac, 2025; Stock Trader's Almanac, 2026), yet the S&P 500 finished 2025 up 16% (Business Insider, via Yahoo Finance). This is a midterm year, and Deutsche Bank's Parag Thatte counts fourth-quarter gains for the S&P 500 in 21 of the past 23 midterm election years, at an average of about 7% (Roic News). In my view the rally comes, as it fairly steadily does. This year's window runs from the half-day session on Thursday 24 December to the close on Tuesday 5 January 2027 (NYSE holiday calendar).

Why the ontology matters to an investor

A price screen shows what moved. An ontology shows what is connected, and so what holds when the price moves. KXCO's AI record holds 493 entities and 1,181 current claims as of 15 November 2026 (kxco.ai/ontology-live): companies, people, governments, models and supplies, joined by typed relations such as supplies, invests in and controls. Each claim records when it held and the confidence the record gives it. Of its 1,214 claims, current and superseded, 1,160 carry a source address. KXCO's own analytical readings are marked as derived (kxco.ai/ontology-live).

This week sets the two side by side. At the Friday close the screen shows NVIDIA 31.93% below its record close (Yahoo Finance). The record shows the commitments around it, and South Korea's 260,000 GPUs were reaffirmed two days after the board accepted Huang's resignation (Seoul Economic Daily; kxco.ai/ontology-live). NVIDIA's results on Tuesday will show which reading the market believes.

The FDA board is tested the same way, one decision at a time and in public before the event. INO-3107 was the first test; four more fall in the next two weeks.

The ontology of markets is my own discipline, and these two rooms are where I show it working on public data. The engine behind them is not public. A client's own record stays the client's, and the judgement stays with the person who signs.

What to watch this week

Keep the trading page open against your positions: currency holders through the releases from Tokyo, London, Frankfurt and Sydney, equity holders through Tuesday's retail sales and Wednesday's minutes.

The next fact is NVIDIA's revenue after the close on 17 November 2026: it lands against the company's own guide of $108.0 billion and a consensus near $109.2 billion, with its outlook for the January quarter beside it (NVIDIA; Invezz).

Sources

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Yahoo Finance: query1.finance.yahoo.com

Not financial advice: do your own work.

Stocks mentioned: $NVDA (NASDAQ), $AMD (NASDAQ), $AVGO (NASDAQ), $TSM (NYSE), $MSFT (NASDAQ), $GOOGL (NASDAQ), $META (NASDAQ), $AMZN (NASDAQ), $PLTR (NASDAQ), $BABA (NYSE), $SVRA (NASDAQ), $CAPR (NASDAQ), $BBIO (NASDAQ), $COGT (NASDAQ), $MLYS (NASDAQ) and $INO (NASDAQ).

Shayne Heffernan, Ph.D., is the founder of the KnightsBridge Group (shayneheffernan.com).