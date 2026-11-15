KXCO's FDA Ontology Ranked INO-3107 First. Its Two Published Books Beat XBI.
KXCO's FDA ontology ranked INO-3107 first before the FDA approved it on 30 October. A month after they were sealed, its two published research books are up 9.3% and 10.3%, against 2.6% for XBI, and nine more FDA decisions on its board fall due before 31 December 2026.
KXCO's FDA ontology ranked INO-3107, from Inovio Pharmaceuticals, first of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decisions due in the next 90 days, and the FDA granted it accelerated approval on 30 October 2026. It was the first FDA decision on a filing in KXCO's two published research books. From Inovio's $0.60 close that day, its shares hit $2.71 after hours, up 351.7%, per Yahoo Finance's 5-minute prices. They closed at $1.43 on 13 November 2026, still 138.3% above the last close before the news.
KXCO's two published research books on the ontology are up 9.3% and 10.3% in their first month, against 2.6% for the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) over the same closes. Each book took 17 positions on FDA filings then pending, entered at the close of 14 October 2026 and marked here at the close of 13 November 2026 under the rules sealed with them. Book 1 stands at 109.31 and Book 2 at 110.28, where 100 is the entry close, against 102.58 for XBI.
Nine more filings on the board have FDA dates before 31 December 2026. The first two fall on 22 November.
INO-3107: ranked first, then approved
Live Trading News reported the ranking on 31 October in KXCO's FDA Ontology Ranked INO-3107 First. The FDA Approved It., and the share price that followed on 3 November in KXCO's FDA Ontology Ranked INO-3107 First. Inovio Hit Over 300% After Hours. The approval now carries the name VOCERYQ.
Exhibit 1 draws what the ontology held on INO-3107, up to the FDA's decision. Each line is a statement in the record, and each statement carries the web address it came from and the sentence read there.
Exhibit 1 source: the record behind kxco.ai/fda, drawn by KXCO.
On 2 November 2026, the first close after the approval, Inovio stood at $1.89, up 215.0% on the 30 October close. The books took their Inovio position off at that close, under their sealed rules, at 90.9% above its entry.
Exhibit 2 source: Yahoo Finance daily closes and 5-minute prices.
The two published research books, one month in
KXCO sealed the books on 15 October 2026, before the FDA had decided any filing in them. The sealed text fixes each position and its weight, and how the books are reported: at each FDA decision, against an equal-weight book of the same 17 positions and against XBI from the same close. Each decision closes its position at the first close after it, and the book holds the proceeds as cash.
The first formal scoring came at the close of 2 November, after Inovio's decision. Book 1 stood at 108.07 and Book 2 at 108.64, against 103.60 for XBI. Marked by the same rules at the close of 13 November, Book 1 is at 109.31 and Book 2 at 110.28. An equal-weight book of the same positions is at 108.93, and XBI is at 102.58.
Exhibit 3 source: KXCO's mark of the sealed books, by the weights and rules in the book ledger, at Yahoo Finance daily closes.
Five companies' shares, held in seven of the 17 positions, carried the gain. Inovio's position closed at 90.9% above entry. Praxis Precision Medicines rose 37.3% from the entry close to 13 November, BridgeBio Pharma 20.6%, Pharvaris 11.1% and Belite Bio 7.6%, each on Yahoo Finance's closes.
The three on our radar since 3 November
The 3 November article put three decisions on our radar: BBP-418 from BridgeBio, bezuclastinib from Cogent Biosciences and relutrigine from Praxis. From the close of 3 November to the close of 13 November, Praxis rose 17.0%, BridgeBio 5.8% and Cogent fell 8.0%. Taken together, the three rose 4.9%, while XBI fell 2.9%.
All three decisions now fall within six weeks: BBP-418 on 27 November, bezuclastinib on 30 November and relutrigine on 27 December 2026.
What the ontology holds
The ontology is a sourced record of the FDA filings it follows. It holds 501 things, 520 statements and 647 sources, among them 32 drugs, 280 records of people, 77 registered trials and 54 dated regulatory events. Every statement carries the web address it came from and the sentence read there, 520 of 520.
KXCO brought the record up to date on 14 November 2026. Funded to is the room's view of each company's cash against its next FDA decision. It now reads 12 companies' quarterly reports and their Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings since, to 14 November 2026. In the same update, all 132 quotations that could be re-read at their sources were found word for word.
Who links an approved drug to a pending one
A record of typed statements can answer a question that a list of dates cannot. One such question asks which people link a drug the FDA has already approved to a filing it has not yet decided. In this record, two of the 277 people do.
Berndt Modig and Jochen Knolle both connect to icatibant, which is the precedent for both Pharvaris drugs. Knolle is named as an inventor of icatibant and ran research and development at Jerini. Modig was Jerini's chief financial officer through its 2005 listing and its 2008 sale to Shire. Pharvaris's deucrictibant has an FDA decision due on 23 April 2027.
The same condition, hereditary angioedema, shows how the record changes with the evidence. The indication now carries 4 drugs, and Pharvaris competes with Intellia through a second drug of its own. Intellia's lonvo-z has an FDA decision due on 10 March 2027.
Exhibit 4 source: the record behind kxco.ai/fda, drawn by KXCO.
The decisions ahead
The ontology's first screen ranks the FDA decisions due in the next 90 days by potential return. Potential return is the probability of approval times the upside to the major banks' median price target, less the probability of refusal times the fall on a refusal. The probability is how often applications like each one cleared their first FDA review. KXCO counted it across every original application that reached a first FDA decision from January 2024 to July 2026.
These are the decisions due by the end of the year, in date order, with the potential return the screen shows for each one it ranks:
22 November: molgramostim, Savara (SVRA), potential return +41%. Options price a move of 42.9% either way to their 18 December expiry.
22 November: deramiocel, Capricor (CAPR), excluded from the ranking. Options price a move of 61% either way for the decision alone, the largest of any decision ahead.
27 November: BBP-418, BridgeBio (BBIO), potential return +21%.
30 November: bezuclastinib, Cogent (COGT), potential return +73%, second on the screen.
12 December: Quimilza (imsidolimab), Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA), potential return +37%.
22 December: lorundrostat, Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS), potential return +91%, first on the screen.
23 December: anito-cel, Arcellx, now part of Gilead.
27 December: relutrigine, Praxis (PRAX), potential return +37%.
30 December: bezuclastinib's second filing, Cogent (COGT), potential return +53%.
CagriSema, from Novo Nordisk, is due in the fourth quarter. Seven of these decisions are due to close positions in the books before the year ends.
Exhibit 5 source: the record behind kxco.ai/fda, drawn by KXCO.
The rest of the board is due for decision in the first half of 2027. Ulixacaltamide from Praxis is due on 29 January, infigratinib from BridgeBio on 4 February, tinlarebant from Belite Bio on 12 February, zipalertinib from Cullinan on 27 February, and Apnimed's AD109 and BioMarin's vosoritide on 28 February. Intellia's lonvo-z follows on 10 March, Inhibrx's ozekibart on 14 April, Pharvaris's deucrictibant on 23 April and Cogent's third bezuclastinib filing on 29 June. If the FDA keeps to these dates, every filing now on the board will have its decision by the end of June 2027.
Built for an investor's own holdings
The public room is a sample, chosen to show what the research can do. A KXCO room built for a fund covers any number of stocks, with live quotes, alerts, export and a data feed. KXCO builds the same source-linked evidence around the filings and companies a fund holds, covering every filing, FDA letter, registrational trial and insider trade.
Investors and institutions that want that record for their own holdings can request a briefing from KXCO. The room is open to read, view by view: the first screen, Decisions ahead, Market expectations, Funded to, Portfolio exposure, Key findings and the knowledge graph. More on what KXCO builds is at kxco.ai.
Stocks mentioned: $INO (NASDAQ), $SVRA (NASDAQ), $CAPR (NASDAQ), $BBIO (NASDAQ), $COGT (NASDAQ), $VNDA (NASDAQ), $MLYS (NASDAQ), $PRAX (NASDAQ), $PHVS (NASDAQ) and $NTLA (NASDAQ).
Each book's mark at 13 November is a price on positions still open, and each is scored as its FDA decision lands. The room's figures are a model kept for research and not an offer, a solicitation or a recommendation to buy or sell any security, and not personal advice. KXCO is a software company and holds no financial licences.
Shayne Heffernan, Ph.D., is the founder of the KnightsBridge Group (shayneheffernan.com).
KXCO's FDA Ontology Ranks Lorundrostat First After Its 10 November Update
KXCO's FDA ontology at kxco.ai/fda was updated in full on 10 November 2026. Its first screen now ranks Mineralys's lorundrostat (MLYS) first of the FDA decisions due within 90 days: decision 22 December, potential return +86%, per the page. Mineralys's shares fell 24.5% between reads on 20 October and 10 November. The update read six quarterly reports to 30 September by hand, and on KXCO's calculation Mineralys is funded to 12 October 2029, even if it repays its $100.0m loan by 30 June 2028.
KXCO's FDA Ontology Ranked INO-3107 First. Inovio Hit Over 300% After Hours.
KXCO's FDA ontology ranked INO-3107, from Inovio (INO), first of the FDA decisions due in the next 90 days, from 21 October 2026 to the decision. The FDA granted accelerated approval on 30 October; the news reached the market after the close. From its $0.60 close that day, Inovio traded as high as $2.71 after hours, up 351.7%, and closed 2 November at $1.89, up 215.0%. Both published research books closed ahead of XBI. On our radar: BBP-418 (BBIO), Bezuclastinib (COGT) and Relutrigine (PRAX).
KXCO's FDA Ontology Ranked INO-3107 First. The FDA Approved It.
From 21 to 30 October 2026, the first screen of KXCO's FDA ontology at kxco.ai/fda ranked Inovio's INO-3107 #1 in the next 90 days by potential return, at +112% on the first day and +103% from 22 October on its own sourced inputs. On 30 October the FDA granted it accelerated approval, on its target date. The room's watch flagged the approval that night, and the record took in the FDA's own letter 19 minutes later.
What the Round Table Is Predicting in Biotech Markets
Seventeen FDA decisions fall due between 30 October 2026 and 29 June 2027, and KXCO's Round Table has called every one. Its model portfolio holds the thirteen Nasdaq companies behind them, led by BridgeBio, Cogent Biosciences and Praxis, and was signed with ML-DSA-87 and anchored on chain before the FDA acts. The first test is Inovio's INO-3107 on 30 October.
Every story, signed and delivered.
Subscribe to the kxco channel and get the headline, the AI-written key takeaways, and the chain-anchor link the moment we publish. Audio versions and per-ticker subscriptions arrive in the next iteration.