KXCO's FDA ontology ranked INO-3107, from Inovio Pharmaceuticals, first of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decisions due in the next 90 days, and the FDA granted it accelerated approval on 30 October 2026. It was the first FDA decision on a filing in KXCO's two published research books. From Inovio's $0.60 close that day, its shares hit $2.71 after hours, up 351.7%, per Yahoo Finance's 5-minute prices. They closed at $1.43 on 13 November 2026, still 138.3% above the last close before the news.

KXCO's two published research books on the ontology are up 9.3% and 10.3% in their first month, against 2.6% for the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) over the same closes. Each book took 17 positions on FDA filings then pending, entered at the close of 14 October 2026 and marked here at the close of 13 November 2026 under the rules sealed with them. Book 1 stands at 109.31 and Book 2 at 110.28, where 100 is the entry close, against 102.58 for XBI.

Nine more filings on the board have FDA dates before 31 December 2026. The first two fall on 22 November.

INO-3107: ranked first, then approved

Live Trading News reported the ranking on 31 October in KXCO's FDA Ontology Ranked INO-3107 First. The FDA Approved It., and the share price that followed on 3 November in KXCO's FDA Ontology Ranked INO-3107 First. Inovio Hit Over 300% After Hours. The approval now carries the name VOCERYQ.

Exhibit 1 draws what the ontology held on INO-3107, up to the FDA's decision. Each line is a statement in the record, and each statement carries the web address it came from and the sentence read there.

Exhibit 1: a knowledge graph of INO-3107 in KXCO's FDA ontology: Inovio, the condition the drug treats, its study and the FDA's dated acts, ending in the approval of 30 October 2026.

Exhibit 1 source: the record behind kxco.ai/fda, drawn by KXCO.

On 2 November 2026, the first close after the approval, Inovio stood at $1.89, up 215.0% on the 30 October close. The books took their Inovio position off at that close, under their sealed rules, at 90.9% above its entry.

Exhibit 2: a chart of Inovio's share price: $0.60 at the close of 30 October 2026, $2.71 at the after-hours high, $1.89 at the close of 2 November and $1.43 at the close of 13 November.

Exhibit 2 source: Yahoo Finance daily closes and 5-minute prices.

The two published research books, one month in

KXCO sealed the books on 15 October 2026, before the FDA had decided any filing in them. The sealed text fixes each position and its weight, and how the books are reported: at each FDA decision, against an equal-weight book of the same 17 positions and against XBI from the same close. Each decision closes its position at the first close after it, and the book holds the proceeds as cash.

The first formal scoring came at the close of 2 November, after Inovio's decision. Book 1 stood at 108.07 and Book 2 at 108.64, against 103.60 for XBI. Marked by the same rules at the close of 13 November, Book 1 is at 109.31 and Book 2 at 110.28. An equal-weight book of the same positions is at 108.93, and XBI is at 102.58.

Exhibit 3: a chart of KXCO's two published research books against XBI at the close of 13 November 2026, from 100 on 14 October: Book 2 110.28, Book 1 109.31, equal weight 108.93, XBI 102.58.

Exhibit 3 source: KXCO's mark of the sealed books, by the weights and rules in the book ledger, at Yahoo Finance daily closes.

Five companies' shares, held in seven of the 17 positions, carried the gain. Inovio's position closed at 90.9% above entry. Praxis Precision Medicines rose 37.3% from the entry close to 13 November, BridgeBio Pharma 20.6%, Pharvaris 11.1% and Belite Bio 7.6%, each on Yahoo Finance's closes.

The three on our radar since 3 November

The 3 November article put three decisions on our radar: BBP-418 from BridgeBio, bezuclastinib from Cogent Biosciences and relutrigine from Praxis. From the close of 3 November to the close of 13 November, Praxis rose 17.0%, BridgeBio 5.8% and Cogent fell 8.0%. Taken together, the three rose 4.9%, while XBI fell 2.9%.

All three decisions now fall within six weeks: BBP-418 on 27 November, bezuclastinib on 30 November and relutrigine on 27 December 2026.

What the ontology holds

The ontology is a sourced record of the FDA filings it follows. It holds 501 things, 520 statements and 647 sources, among them 32 drugs, 280 records of people, 77 registered trials and 54 dated regulatory events. Every statement carries the web address it came from and the sentence read there, 520 of 520.

KXCO brought the record up to date on 14 November 2026. Funded to is the room's view of each company's cash against its next FDA decision. It now reads 12 companies' quarterly reports and their Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings since, to 14 November 2026. In the same update, all 132 quotations that could be re-read at their sources were found word for word.

Who links an approved drug to a pending one

A record of typed statements can answer a question that a list of dates cannot. One such question asks which people link a drug the FDA has already approved to a filing it has not yet decided. In this record, two of the 277 people do.

Berndt Modig and Jochen Knolle both connect to icatibant, which is the precedent for both Pharvaris drugs. Knolle is named as an inventor of icatibant and ran research and development at Jerini. Modig was Jerini's chief financial officer through its 2005 listing and its 2008 sale to Shire. Pharvaris's deucrictibant has an FDA decision due on 23 April 2027.

The same condition, hereditary angioedema, shows how the record changes with the evidence. The indication now carries 4 drugs, and Pharvaris competes with Intellia through a second drug of its own. Intellia's lonvo-z has an FDA decision due on 10 March 2027.

Exhibit 4: a knowledge graph of who links an approved drug to a pending one: Jochen Knolle and Berndt Modig, Jerini, icatibant and Pharvaris's deucrictibant, with Intellia's lonvo-z.

Exhibit 4 source: the record behind kxco.ai/fda, drawn by KXCO.

The decisions ahead

The ontology's first screen ranks the FDA decisions due in the next 90 days by potential return. Potential return is the probability of approval times the upside to the major banks' median price target, less the probability of refusal times the fall on a refusal. The probability is how often applications like each one cleared their first FDA review. KXCO counted it across every original application that reached a first FDA decision from January 2024 to July 2026.

These are the decisions due by the end of the year, in date order, with the potential return the screen shows for each one it ranks:

CagriSema, from Novo Nordisk, is due in the fourth quarter. Seven of these decisions are due to close positions in the books before the year ends.

Exhibit 5: a knowledge graph of the six decisions due before 31 December 2026 that the first screen ranks: each drug with its company, ticker, date, condition and any FDA concern.

Exhibit 5 source: the record behind kxco.ai/fda, drawn by KXCO.

The rest of the board is due for decision in the first half of 2027. Ulixacaltamide from Praxis is due on 29 January, infigratinib from BridgeBio on 4 February, tinlarebant from Belite Bio on 12 February, zipalertinib from Cullinan on 27 February, and Apnimed's AD109 and BioMarin's vosoritide on 28 February. Intellia's lonvo-z follows on 10 March, Inhibrx's ozekibart on 14 April, Pharvaris's deucrictibant on 23 April and Cogent's third bezuclastinib filing on 29 June. If the FDA keeps to these dates, every filing now on the board will have its decision by the end of June 2027.

Built for an investor's own holdings

The public room is a sample, chosen to show what the research can do. A KXCO room built for a fund covers any number of stocks, with live quotes, alerts, export and a data feed. KXCO builds the same source-linked evidence around the filings and companies a fund holds, covering every filing, FDA letter, registrational trial and insider trade.

Investors and institutions that want that record for their own holdings can request a briefing from KXCO. The room is open to read, view by view: the first screen, Decisions ahead, Market expectations, Funded to, Portfolio exposure, Key findings and the knowledge graph. More on what KXCO builds is at kxco.ai.

Stocks mentioned: $INO (NASDAQ), $SVRA (NASDAQ), $CAPR (NASDAQ), $BBIO (NASDAQ), $COGT (NASDAQ), $VNDA (NASDAQ), $MLYS (NASDAQ), $PRAX (NASDAQ), $PHVS (NASDAQ) and $NTLA (NASDAQ).

Each book's mark at 13 November is a price on positions still open, and each is scored as its FDA decision lands. The room's figures are a model kept for research and not an offer, a solicitation or a recommendation to buy or sell any security, and not personal advice. KXCO is a software company and holds no financial licences.

Shayne Heffernan, Ph.D., is the founder of the KnightsBridge Group (shayneheffernan.com).