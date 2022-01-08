The Virus: A Positive Test Is Not the Same as a Case

#health #VirusCasedemic #test #case #fear #panic #stress #WHO #obese

“It is very important to stay grounded and think critically to avoid falling victim to unnecessary fear, panic and stress”–Paul Ebeling

Every positive COVID-19 test is considered a case, but these are 2 completely different things, since you can test positive without being ill

When COVID-19 was left to behave in a manner that would allow it to spread amongst the healthy, about 67% of the population displayed antibody levels naturally

Mask mandates did not change the number of cases or deaths the way they should if they actually reduce transmissibility, and countries that used minimal masks were not worse off than neighboring countries with mask mandates

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, an internal medicine doctor and former head of health at the Council of Europe, is among those who referred to the COVID-19 pandemic as a “test pandemic” due to the PCR test.

“It was accepted by WHO, and they said when the test is positive, we have a case of COVID-19. And this is how they started counting the cases,” Dr. Wodarg says. “What they counted was the activity of testing. And the more they tested, the more cases they found.” When labs use excessive cycle thresholds, you end up with a grossly overestimated number of positive tests, leading to a “casedemic” aka, an epidemic of false positives.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a consultant cardiologist and chairman of public health collaboration in the UK when speaking about the underlying factors that make certain people more vulnerable to COVID-19 notes it is lifestyle-related diseases driven by poor eating plans.

Ultraprocessed food, which is the heart of the problem, is now 50% of the calorie consumption (more in the US) in the British diet, and there’s a very clear correlation between countries that had 50% or more of the population overweight or obese had 90% of the deaths from COVID-19. So, poor metabolic health means poor immune health.

A Key thing to remember, I believe is if we tune out the media, no 1 would know there is an epidemic.

I do not know anyone who died, outside of someone in a nursing home, someone of elevated age, stage 4 cancer or other comorbities, most people I know do not know anyone who died. That incredible in this massive pandemic, yes?

Eat heathy, Be healthy, Live lively