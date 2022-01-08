Key Nutrients Proven to Help Improve Our Memory

#nutrients #memory #foods #brain #health

Over the last few yrs, more and more research has been conducted about how the foods we eat affect brain health. It has been clear for yrs that eating foods high in trans fats and sugar are bad for our health, but it has recently been proven that these foods are bad for our brains too.

The Big Q: In a world rife with fast food and pre-made dishes, how can 1 tell what is good for the brain and what you should stay away from?

The Big A: Here are the best nutrients that can help to improve our memory and prevent memory problems.

As follows:

Omega 3 has been shown to actually protect our brains from deteriorating and improve memory and concentration. Getting enough Omega 3 can make a big difference as we age, which is why it is important to introduce Omega 3 rich foods into your eating plan.

Iron is a very important mineral that our bodies need in order to function properly. It helps improve memory, attention, and cognitive performance. Much of the iron that we receive from foods needs extra help getting absorbed by our bodies, which is why it’s recommended to eat vitamin C along with your serving of iron.

Vitamin C helps our bodies absorb the iron we consume, making each gram of iron work more efficiently to help improve our memory.

Our brains need zinc to help the neurons communicate with each other. It has been shown that a deficient amount of zinc in the brain can cause memory impairment, which is why it is important.

I eat Oysters, Lobster, cashews, hempseeds, mushrooms, and cocoa. There are a lot of foods that have high levels of zinc. Incorporate some of these into your daily eating plan to get the memory improving effects that zinc has to offer.

There is scientific evidence that suggests vitamin E can be of benefit to the mind and memory.

You should be able to get an adequate amount of vitamin E from the real Organic fod you eat.

Vitamin B6, vitamin B12 and folic acid all help control levels of homocysteine, an amino acid that has been associated with poor memory and increased risk of dementia. Vitamin B-12 deficiency is common in vegetarians and older adults.

So, good sources of vitamin B12 and B6 are organic red meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and cream. Good sources of folic acid are leafy vegetables, asparagus, avocado, beets, broccoli, and garbanzo beans.

Vitamin K is a Super-vitamin that helps to improve memory, cognitive ability, and learning. Broccoli is very high in vitamin K. It is versatile and can be eaten in lots of ways.

A study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience explains how caffeine has a positive effect on our long-term memory.

Caffeine blocks a chemical called adenosine, which is what helps you feel awake and alert, and can also help improve memory. Drink good black coffee, and remember, coffee can dehydrate you, so it is important to drink water too.

Our brains are made up of up to 85% water, which is why it can be sensitive to little changes.

As little as 2% water loss can cause memory loss and weaken other cognitive functions: concentration, attention, learning, processing speed. I drink HHHO 10-ACITY spring water.

Unsaturated fats, or the “good” fats, can be great for our brains. The general consensus is that a Mediterranean eating plan is the best for improving memory. Salmon, olive oil, and nuts all contain unsaturated fats that can help improve memory.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live livery