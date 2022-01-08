Aphrodisiacs: Raw Oysters and Sauerkraut

#oysters #saurkraut #aphrodisiacs #brain #zinc #immune #system

"These 2 foods are known as aphrodisiacs, and are healthy choices that can give a sexual appetite. The most important organ in regards to sexual libido is between our ears, not our legs. Brain foods includes food with lots of proteins. Protein is made of amino acids and can be converted to neurotransmitters aka, feel good chemicals in the brain"

Zinc is a micronutrient essential for the immune system, and there is no better source than oysters. According to Healthline, 6 medium oysters contain 32 mg, or 291% of the recommended daily intake.

A paper published in Molecular Medicine noted that, in addition to having powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, zinc is essential for many types of immune cells. It is needed for the “normal development and function of cells mediating innate immunity, neutrophils, and NK [natural killer] cells.” Zinc supplementation “reduced the incidence and duration of acute and chronic diarrhea and acute lower respiratory tract infections in infants and children.” It also reduced the number of cases of pneumonia and E. coli urinary tract infections.

Zinc deficiency impedes the immune system, thus increasing our chances of infection, according to Healthline.

If you do not like oysters or are allergic to shellfish, other good sources of zinc include: organic red meat, hemp seeds, cashews, and cheese, although none of these have anywhere near as much zinc as Oysters.

You likely already know how important probiotic foods are for your beneficial gut bacteria and digestive health, but this living food can also boost your immune system. Because according to Essentia Health, approximately 70% of our immune system resides in our gut.

Eating probiotic foods can reduce your risk for respiratory infections such as the common cold.

Essentia Health notes that “certain probiotic strains, Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, were found to lessen the duration of respiratory infections in adults and children.”

Sauerkraut, or fermented cabbage, is an especially great probiotic. According to Healthline, it may contain up to 28 different strains of beneficial bacteria.

Only 1 gram of sauerkraut boasts between 1,000 and 100-M colony-forming units (CFUs) of bacteria. To put that into perspective, probiotic supplements contain 1-50-B CFUs.

