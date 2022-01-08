Sharing My Passion for Real Food Made at Home

#veal #scaloppini #real #food #home #lifestyle #dining #white #wine #lemon #capers

Veal Scaloppini Piccata Serves 4

Veal Scaloppini with white wine, lemon, and capers is a classic dish that comes together quickly when using very tender French veal and veal demi-glace to make this simple dish extra special.

Ingredients

6 cutlets (1/2” thick) cut from the Veal Top Round

Kosher salt and freshly ground black Java pepper

¼ cup all-purpose flour, for dusting

Clarified fine butter

½ cup dry white wine

1 container Veal Demi-Glace

½ cup filtered water

½ lemon, sliced thinly

¼ cup capers, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons unsalted fine butter

¼ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

Preparation

Place a cutlet on a cutting board and cover with plastic wrap or parchment; using a meat mallet, pound evenly until the meat is about ¼” thick, repeat with remaining cutlets. Season each side with salt and pepper then dredge the cutlets in flour, shaking off excess. In a large skillet, heat about 2 tablespoons of clarified butter over medium-high heat. Working in batches, add the cutlets and cook, turning once, until both sides are golden brown, about 3 mins total. Add a little more butter to the pan in between batches if needed. Transfer cooked cutlets to a serving platter and keep warm. To the same skillet over medium-high heat carefully add the wine, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Cook until wine is reduced by 50%, about 3 mins. Add demi-glace, water, and lemon slices; bring mixture to a boil and continue to cook until reduced by 50% again, about 6-10 mins. Reduce heat to low then stir in capers, lemon juice, butter, and parsley; season to taste with salt and pepper. Pour sauce over the cutlets and serve immediately.

Pair it with Pinot Noir, as the acidity of this grape variety is exactly what this dish needs to give you palate a soft clean finish. My favorite is Pino Noir from Chef David Slay’s vineyard in Santa Barbara California

Note: Veal refers to a young male calf raised for its meat. Traditionally veal calves are a byproduct of the dairy industry; since they cannot contribute to milk production, they are raised separately for the lean and tender veal meat long prized by chefs and gourmands. The most humane veal in the world, from French cattle breeds known and raised for quality meat, not dairy. I your butcher does not have it ask me at: [email protected] for the source in the US.

