In addition to keeping Vampires away, garlic may be able to ward off bacteria and other disease-causing microorganisms.

A Y 2014 paper published in the Avicenna Journal of Phytomedicine attributed garlic’s antimicrobial properties to a compound known as allicin. Garlic may be effective against a wide range of pathogens, including Salmonella, E. coli, Staphylococcus, and candida.

Garlic appears to harm disease-causing microorganisms while leaving the beneficial ones in our gut unharmed. The researchers noted that “garlic has been found to contain a large number of potent bioactive compounds with anticancer properties.” It may be able to inhibit the activation of carcinogens, protect DNA from activated carcinogens, and improve the body’s ability to detoxify.

Preliminary research suggests that garlic may even be able to help prevent the common cold.

In a study published in Advances in Therapy, researchers gave 146 participants either garlic pills or a placebo and observed for 12 wks. Among those receiving the garlic, there were 24 colds, while the placebo group had 65. The garlic group experienced cold symptoms for only 1.5 days, while those in the placebo group took an average of a little over 5 days to feel better.

