The Casualty of the VirusCasedemic is Freedom

“The casualties of government-imposed VirusCasedemic chaps countermeasures are many, but the biggest is the loss of individual freedoms” — Paul Ebeling

People choose freedom, or choose to live under authoritarian rule. And even if the draconian restrictions are lifted, public attitude can place freedom on shaky ground, as public fear and acceptance of overreach will allow for the same to occur again and again without notice

The freedom to interact with other human beings is a Key and most basic human need

The inevitable trials and tribulations of life include: uncertainty, moment-to-moment risk and the surety of death demand that we not require people to cease living in order to “save” others from the ramifications of their ill health

If we really want to protect The People, the Way is to educate and promote healthy living at all stages of life. Improving 1’s health through a healthy lifestyle, Sunshine, fresh air and Real food, is the best way to protect the most people.

Those with lots of co-morbidities, have to rely on doctors and Rx medicines!

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively