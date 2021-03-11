Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China stocks rose Thursday, as better-than-expected February bank lending data lifted market sentiment and relieved some policy tightening worries.

At the close, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index was up 2.36% at 3,436.83.. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.49% at 5,128.22,

Japanese shares closed higher Thursday. The Nikkei index finished up 0.6% at 29,211.64, while the broader TOPIX ceme in +0.27% at 1,924.92

Australian shares surrendered early gains to close flat Thursday. The S&P/ASX 200 index settled at 6,713.90. New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to end at 12,272.48.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 11 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:44am EST168.32+0.52+0.31%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:44am EST356.72+7.93+2.27%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:52am EST1,778.27+0.00+0.00%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST29,211.64+175.08+0.60%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST29,385.61+478.09+1.65%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:50am EST6,952.90+5.70+0.08%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST3,013.70+55.58+1.88%
.SETISET Composite Index4:48am EST1,575.13+2.08+0.13%
.JKSEJakarta Composite10 Mar 20216,264.68+65.03+1.05%
.PSIPSE Composite Index10 Mar 20216,719.18-89.14-1.31%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,436.83+79.09+2.36%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex10 Mar 202151,279.51+254.03+0.50%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI10 Mar 20211,629.41-10.42-0.64%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index10 Mar 2021396.80+8.04+2.07%

