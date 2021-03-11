Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
China stocks rose Thursday, as better-than-expected February bank lending data lifted market sentiment and relieved some policy tightening worries.
At the close, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index was up 2.36% at 3,436.83.. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.49% at 5,128.22,
Japanese shares closed higher Thursday. The Nikkei index finished up 0.6% at 29,211.64, while the broader TOPIX ceme in +0.27% at 1,924.92
Australian shares surrendered early gains to close flat Thursday. The S&P/ASX 200 index settled at 6,713.90. New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to end at 12,272.48.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 11 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:44am EST
|168.32
|+0.52
|+0.31%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:44am EST
|356.72
|+7.93
|+2.27%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:52am EST
|1,778.27
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|29,211.64
|+175.08
|+0.60%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|29,385.61
|+478.09
|+1.65%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:50am EST
|6,952.90
|+5.70
|+0.08%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|3,013.70
|+55.58
|+1.88%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:48am EST
|1,575.13
|+2.08
|+0.13%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|10 Mar 2021
|6,264.68
|+65.03
|+1.05%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|10 Mar 2021
|6,719.18
|-89.14
|-1.31%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,436.83
|+79.09
|+2.36%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|10 Mar 2021
|51,279.51
|+254.03
|+0.50%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|10 Mar 2021
|1,629.41
|-10.42
|-0.64%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|10 Mar 2021
|396.80
|+8.04
|+2.07%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Sitting on a Cash Pile 12.0? A Solid Play in International Crude Oil & Nat Gas - March 11, 2021
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - March 11, 2021
- Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - March 11, 2021