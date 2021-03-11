Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China stocks rose Thursday, as better-than-expected February bank lending data lifted market sentiment and relieved some policy tightening worries.

At the close, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index was up 2.36% at 3,436.83.. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.49% at 5,128.22,

Japanese shares closed higher Thursday. The Nikkei index finished up 0.6% at 29,211.64, while the broader TOPIX ceme in +0.27% at 1,924.92

Australian shares surrendered early gains to close flat Thursday. The S&P/ASX 200 index settled at 6,713.90. New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to end at 12,272.48.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 11 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:44am EST 168.32 +0.52 +0.31% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:44am EST 356.72 +7.93 +2.27% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:52am EST 1,778.27 +0.00 +0.00% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 29,211.64 +175.08 +0.60% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 29,385.61 +478.09 +1.65% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:50am EST 6,952.90 +5.70 +0.08% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 3,013.70 +55.58 +1.88% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:48am EST 1,575.13 +2.08 +0.13% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 10 Mar 2021 6,264.68 +65.03 +1.05% .PSI PSE Composite Index 10 Mar 2021 6,719.18 -89.14 -1.31% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,436.83 +79.09 +2.36% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 10 Mar 2021 51,279.51 +254.03 +0.50% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 10 Mar 2021 1,629.41 -10.42 -0.64% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 10 Mar 2021 396.80 +8.04 +2.07%

