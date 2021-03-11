Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 11 March, as follows:

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) was started with a Buy rating and a 140 price target at New Street. The consensus target is 160.92.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 9 from 5 at Needham. The 52-wk trading range is 1.11 – 8.27, and the consensus price target at 7.50.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) saw its price target raised to 195 from 175 at Monness Crespi & Hardt, which maintained a Buy rating on the cybersecurity leader. The consensus target is at 174.56,

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, which also raised the price target to 238. The consensus target is at 225.47.

Pulmonx Corp. (NASDAQ:LUNG) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a 72 price target at BofA Securities. The stock traded near 57 Wednesday. The 52-wk trading range is 37.64 – 69.48. It has a consensus analyst target at 62.20.

