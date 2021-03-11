Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Thursday, 11 March

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) was started with a Buy rating and a 140 price target at New Street. The consensus target is 160.92.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 9 from 5 at Needham. The 52-wk trading range is 1.11 – 8.27, and the consensus price target at 7.50.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) saw its price target raised to 195 from 175 at Monness Crespi & Hardt, which maintained a Buy rating on the cybersecurity leader. The consensus target is at 174.56, 

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, which also raised the price target to 238. The consensus target is at 225.47.

Pulmonx Corp. (NASDAQ:LUNG) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a 72 price target at BofA Securities. The stock traded near 57 Wednesday. The 52-wk trading range is 37.64 – 69.48. It has a consensus analyst target at 62.20.

