Researchers from Iowa State University measured what is known as FI (fluid intelligence) among the study participants, who ranged in age from 46 to 77 anni when the study was completed.

Fluid intelligence is the ability to “think on the fly” or solve problems without any prior knowledge of the problem at hand.

Out of 49 whole foods, cheese was “by far” the most protective food when it comes to avoiding age-related cognitive problems

Those who ate cheese daily had better fluid intelligence scores over time, red wine and lamb consumption also had a favorable effect

The researchers concluded that modifying your daily meal plans may minimize cognitive decline while adding cheese, red wine and weekly lamb may improve long-term cognitive function

When you eat natural cheese, you get valuable fats, proteins, vitamins, minerals and amino acids that protect your brain and overall health. Raw grass fed cheese is best in terms of nutritional punch.

Eating cheese daily may be a simple way to keep our brains sharp, even into your later yrs.

