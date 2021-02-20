FTSE Russell Adds 11 China STAR Market Stocks

FTSE Russell Adds 11 China STAR Market Stocks

The LSE’s FTSE Russell Index will add 11 stocks from China’s STAR Market to its global benchmarks, according to its website Friday.

The move marks the 1st time shares from Shanghai’s NASDAQ-Style STAR Market for stocks in China have been included in a global index.

The 11 stocks include Raytron Technology Co Ltd, Zhejiang HangKe Technology Co Ltd, Montage Technology Co Ltd, Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc China.

