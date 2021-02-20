Aldous Huxley’s ‘Brave New World’ Revisited

#Huxley #techocrats #information #wealth #power #control

63 yrs ago Aldous Huxley wrote ‘Brave New World‘. The book is a frightening vision of a future society known as the ‘World State‘ ruled by science and efficiency, where emotions and individuality have been eradicated and personal relationships are few and far between.

When Mr. Huxley wrote the book, optimism about technological advancements were high and there was the belief that technology would solve many of the world’s problems.

‘Brave New World‘ demonstrates the naiveté of those hopes by showing what can happen when technology is taken to its extreme

Mr. Huxley predicted the technological capability to bypass reason and manipulate behavior through subliminal means.

Today, social media platforms and search engines use sophisticated AI (artificial intelligence) algorithms to put certain kinds of information in front of The People.

His ideas appear to have influenced the technocrats’ planning.

The World Economic Forum’s 2030 agenda includes the ominous dictum that “you will own nothing and be happy”

Mr. Huxley argues that in order to create the dystopian future presented in his book, you have to centralize wealth, power and control. The way to protect against it is to demand decentralization.

The video above features the Y 1958 interview of Aldous Huxley by Mike Wallace.

It really is a keen observation from the past.

