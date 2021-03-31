Mr. Biden Proposed the Largest Tax Hike in American History, It has No Bipartisan Support

#Biden #tax #hike #Trump

$DIA $SPY $QQQ $RUTX $VXX

” Joe Biden’s cruel and heartless attack on the American Dream must never be allowed to become Federal law. Just like our southern border went from best to worst, and is now in shambles, our economy will be destroyed!“– Donald J Trump (45)

“Mr. Biden’s wild plan to implement the largest tax hike in American history is a massive giveaway to China, and many other countries, that will send thousands of factories, M’s of jobs, and T’s of USDs to these competitive countries”– Paul Ebeling

The Biden Plan will crush American workers and decimate US manufacturing, while giving special tax privileges to outsourcers, foreign and giant multinational corporations.

Mr. Biden “build back better” promise is Bunk. The country he is building up is China. Under the Biden Phantom Admin America will again be losing the economic war with China, and his wild multi-trillion dollar tax hike is a strategy for total economic surrender. Sacrificing good paying American jobs is the last thing our citizens need as our country recovers from the effects of the global VirusCasedemic.

Mr. Biden’s policy would break the back of the American Worker with among the highest business tax rates in the developed world. Under his plan, if you create jobs in America, and hire American workers, you will pay more in taxes, but if you close down your factories in Ohio and Michigan, fire US workers, and move all your production to Beijing and Shanghai, you will pay less. It is the opposite of putting America First, it is putting America Last!

Companies that send American jobs to China should not be rewarded by Biden’s Tax Bill, they should be punished so that they keep those jobs right here in America, where they belong.

Wednesday, the benchmark US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA -85.41 to 32981.55, NAS Comp +201.48 at 13246.90, S&P 500 +14.34 at 3972.89

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 1.2-B/shares exchanged

HeffX-lTN’s overall technical analysis of the US major stock market indexes if Very Bullish in here.

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the ISM Manufacturing Index for March, the weekly Initial and Continuing Claims report, and Construction Spending for February Thursday.

Working to make America Great Again!

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

#DIA, #SPY, #QQQ, #RUTX, #VXX, #Biden, #Trump, #tax, #hike,