Eating oily fish like salmon, anchovies or sardines 2X a wk could increase omega-3 levels by 1%, which is all a person needs to add nearly 5 yrs to their life expectancy, scientists say.

The study by researchers from the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute in Spain and The Fatty Acid Research Institute in the US discovered that only a 1% increase in omega-3 levels in red blood cells reduces a person’s risk of death as much as quitting smoking.

Researchers concluded that measuring these levels in the blood can be an extremely effective tool for calculating life expectancy.

The team analyzed data on blood fatty acid levels in over 2,200 people over 65 anni. The study monitored each person’s health for around 11 yrs.

There are 4 types of fatty acids contribute positively to life expectancy, including 2 saturated fatty acids. Although many health experts advise people to stay away from saturated fats, suggesting a link to heart disease, recent studies show some saturated fats can help people stay healthy.

This reaffirms what I have have been espousing in this column for the past 12 yrs Dr.

Dr. Sala-Vila adds. “Not all saturated fatty acids are necessarily bad.”

“What we learned is that small changes in diet in the right direction can have a much more powerful effect than we think, and it is never too late or too early to make these changes,” the researcher concludes.

Study authors are now planning to examine these fatty acids in a larger segment of the population, including European residents.

As for consuming more omega-3, the American Heart Association recommends eating oily fish like salmon, anchovies, or sardines 2X a wk. Do it!

The study appears in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively and longer.