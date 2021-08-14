Sojourn in a Treehouse with a View of the Andaman Sea

#hotel #treehouse #Thailand #Phuket

KEEMALA, PHUKET, THAILAND

“Keemala is 1 the most instagrammable hotels in the world” — Paul Ebeling

Curving shapes and a highly unusual architecture are the inventive dwellings of Keemala, an all pool villa wonderland nestled well away from the Phuket crowds and overlooking Kamala Village and the Andaman Sea.

For fun seekers the resort is close enough to the liveliness of Patong Beach and all the dynamic action that Phuket has to offer, yet far enough removed to step back and take time to enjoy the tranquil surroundings of the rainforest and a plethora of holistic activities and cuisine to aid wellbeing.

Shaded by an enchanted canopy of rainforest and connected together by a network of jungle walkways, the resort’s 38 villas are designed for guests wishing to experience a rustic, yet lavish, escape.

Some villas are built in the canopy, featuring 2 floors complete with a private pool, upper level master bedroom, and a large lounge and dining area on the lower level.

Hotel website: Keemala

