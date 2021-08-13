25 C
New York
Friday, August 13, 2021
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$ARRY $LYFT $NVDA $PSAP $QCOM

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 13 August, as follows:

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY): Guggenheim started coverage on the solar panel tracking company with a Buy rating and a 28 price target. The consensus target is at 27.70.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT): Northcoast raised the ride-sharing stock to Buy from Neutral and has a 65 price target. The consensus target is at 69.34.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA): UBS reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to 230 from $184. The stock traded at 199.05 Thursday, in a 52-wk range of 113.56 to 208.75.

Paysafe Ltd. (NYSE:PSFE): BofA Securities started coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a 15 price target. The consensus price objective is 16.43. The closing share price Thursday was 10.88.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM): Canaccord Genuity reiterated its Buy rating and raised the price target to 225 from 200. The stock was changing hands at 147.15 Thursday, in a 52-wk range of 108.30 – 167.94.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleGlobal Stocks Rising to Record Highs
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

