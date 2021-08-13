Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$ARRY $LYFT $NVDA $PSAP $QCOM

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 13 August, as follows:

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY): Guggenheim started coverage on the solar panel tracking company with a Buy rating and a 28 price target. The consensus target is at 27.70.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT): Northcoast raised the ride-sharing stock to Buy from Neutral and has a 65 price target. The consensus target is at 69.34.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA): UBS reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to 230 from $184. The stock traded at 199.05 Thursday, in a 52-wk range of 113.56 to 208.75.

Paysafe Ltd. (NYSE:PSFE): BofA Securities started coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a 15 price target. The consensus price objective is 16.43. The closing share price Thursday was 10.88.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM): Canaccord Genuity reiterated its Buy rating and raised the price target to 225 from 200. The stock was changing hands at 147.15 Thursday, in a 52-wk range of 108.30 – 167.94.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!