Global Stocks Rising to Record Highs

#stocks

European stocks hit new highs Friday and are on course for a record-breaking run, capping another strong week as investors seize on a dip in US inflation and more forecast-beating corporate earnings.

It was a different story in Asia, where worries about a regulatory crackdown in China and a surge in the Delta variant has sapped confidence.

US inflation numbers this week suggested rising price growth may be peaking, which would ease pressure on the Fed to begin tapering its asset purchases.

VirusCasedemic-era stimulus has been behind much of the surge in stock prices the past yr, but a stronger than expected economic rebound in much of the world and massive corporate earnings has given the rally strong new legs in recent wks.

By 0810 GMT on Friday, the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was just below an all-time record high.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!