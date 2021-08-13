25 C
New York
Friday, August 13, 2021
spot_img
HomeHeadline News
Headline NewsPaul EbelingStocks

Global Stocks Rising to Record Highs

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks

European stocks hit new highs Friday and are on course for a record-breaking run, capping another strong week as investors seize on a dip in US inflation and more forecast-beating corporate earnings.

It was a different story in Asia, where worries about a regulatory crackdown in China and a surge in the Delta variant has sapped confidence.

US inflation numbers this week suggested rising price growth may be peaking, which would ease pressure on the Fed to begin tapering its asset purchases.

VirusCasedemic-era stimulus has been behind much of the surge in stock prices the past yr, but a stronger than expected economic rebound in much of the world and massive corporate earnings has given the rally strong new legs in recent wks.

By 0810 GMT on Friday, the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was just below an all-time record high.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleMulti‑million Dollar Car Auctions at Monterrey Automotive Week
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com