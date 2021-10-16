Eating Your Way to High Energy

#eat #eating #food #water #energy

Food is the fuel our bodies need to keep functioning. Making the right eating plan choices can prevent that feeling of running on empty.

In order to maximize the nutrients in food and have enough time to digest them, you need to eat the right foods at the right time.

Eating a hearty breakfast and avoiding late night dining will provide more energy and reduce fatigue throughout the day, it will also boost your overall health.

Below are some my Top strategies for optimizing your daily food choices to boost energy, as follows:

No unprocessed foods. Processed foods are full of preservatives, sodium, fat, and sugar that slow you down. Eat Real food. No energy drinks and sodas as they are mostly refined sugar and can lead to health problems down the road as well as trigger fatigue. Eat Organic proteins: meat, chicken, and fish to provide sustainable energy during the day. I eat fish that are high in omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon and tuna, 3X a wk for their heart-healthy benefits. Eat Organic eggs, as eggs contain a variety of ingredients that boost energy levels including fats, protein, calcium, and vitamin A. Eat dark chocolate and almonds. An afternoon snack of a a piece of dark chocolate with 12 raw almonds will sustain you until dinner. The combination of protein, fat, and fiber in almonds keeps your engine running longer because it provides a feeling of fullness and can help boost energy levels. Drink HHHO water, as dehydration can lead to fatigue. I drink 10ACITY during the day increase my focus, alertness and well-being. It does not fight with my espresso.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively