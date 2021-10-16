The Positive Effects of Intermittent Fasting

#health #internittent #fasting #weight #obesity #diabetes #heart #brain

“Fasting has been an Key part of certain cultures for centuries, it has experienced a resurgence in recent years, thanks to scientific research around its benefits”— Paul Ebeling

Fasting puts the body under a mild form of stress, forcing our cells to adapt by enhancing their ability to cope. When we fast, the lack of glucose causes the body to make its own fuel, glucose.

The Big Q: Can intermittent periods of running on empty have positive, long-lasting effects on our health?

The Big A: A review article I read today concludes that there is ample scientific evidence supporting the claims of the positive health effects of intermittent fasting.

The author of the review, neuroscientist Mark Mattson, who adopted intermittent fasting himself approximately 20yrs ago and has been studying the impact that intermittent fasting has on health for 25yrs, declared that it can be part of a healthy lifestyle.

According to Dr. Mattson, intermittent fasting plans usually fall into 2 categories: daily time-restricted eating, which limits feeding times to 6-8 hrs a day, and the 5:2 intermittent fasting plan, which limits eating to 1 moderately sized meal 2X a wk.

A collection of studies have demonstrated that cellular health is supported by alternating fasting and eating times, probably by activating metabolic switching, an age-old adjustment to periods of food scarcity. Such a switch happens when sugar-based fuel stores which are rapidly accessible become depleted, and cells start to convert fat into energy metabolically slower.

Research revealed that this switch suppresses inflammation, resistance to stress is increased and blood sugar regulation is improved. Some studies also found intermittent fasting decreases blood pressure, resting heart rates and blood lipid levels. Most of us do not experience the switch and the mentioned benefits due to the fact that we eat 3 meals plus snacks every day.

There is also emerging evidence that obesity and diabetes associated risk factors can be modified with intermittent fasting. And 2 studies have revealed that overweight women following the 5:2 intermittent fasting plan shed the identical amount of weight compared to women on a calorie restricted plan, but had better insulin sensitivity measures and reduced more belly fat compared to the women on a calorie restricted plan. It has also been suggested that intermittent fasting could benefit health of the brain.

Despite the fact that the intermittent fasting regimens are not always easy to adhere to, most people can incorporate intermittent fasting into their lives. It can take a while for the body to adjust, and to get past the hunger pangs that come with intermittent fasting. Being irritable and hungry is common initially but typically passes after 2 – 4 wks as the brain and body become accustomed to the routine.

Eat, healthy, Be heathy, Live lively