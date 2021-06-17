Eat Healthy to Help Stay Calm

#eat #healthy

You already know that eating well is important for a healthy life, but it can also affect our nerves.

Some people smoke because they think it relaxes them, but it does not

The Big Q: Are you trying to quit smoking?

The Big A: Get some stop smoking tips, and get started on a healthy eating plan.

Some people feel relaxed temporarily when they eat sweets, like candies, soda, or pastries, but do not do it.

Sugar give us energy spikes and sugar highs, which can make our minds work over-time.

What to do: Try eating some dark chocolate and foods rich in Vitamin C, like strawberries, tomatoes, and oranges, as they help reduce cortisol, a type of neurotransmitter that causes us to feel stress.

Be smart, distract yourself from negative thoughts or fears. Turn your eyes to the light.

Eat Healthy, Be healthy, Live lively