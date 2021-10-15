Eat a High Protein Breakfast…

#eat #food #protein #breakfast #hunger #energy#brain

“Skipping breakfast is linked to overeating, unhealthy snacking, obesity and weight gain, do not skip breakfast” — Paul Ebeling

According to a study, a healthy high protein breakfast increases satiety and helps to reduce hunger cravings during the day, providing more evidence that breakfast is a useful strategy for managing appetite and regulating intake of food.

Researchers used fMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging) to reveal that the brain signals which control food motivation and eating behavior driven by reward are reduced by eating a high protein breakfast.

Satiety and physiological hunger was assessed by measuring hormonal markers and perceived appetite sensations combined with psychological reward-driven eating motivation, making use of fMRI to determine brain activation in certain areas associated with food motivation and reward.

Results of the fMRI scans revealed that before lunch, there was a reduction in brain activation in brain areas that control food motivation and reward whenever the teenagers ate breakfast in the morning. The high protein breakfast also resulted in even greater satiety, appetite and reward-driven eating behavior changes in comparison to the normal protein breakfast.

The incorporation of a healthy high protein breakfast is a simple method for staying satisfied longer, and can help individuals to be less prone to snacking.

Snack foods for satisfying hunger between meals are convenient, but these foods are usually high in fat and sugar and a considerable amount of calories are added to the diet.

These study results indicate that a high protein breakfast is an effective strategy for improving appetite control and preventing overeating.

I do it, but skip the toast and orange juice for a higher level of energy.

