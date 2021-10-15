Denying Natural Immunity is a Huge Mistake

#immunity #virus #vaccine

“Mr. Biden’s focus on vaxxing as many Americans as possible with guidelines the punish those who do not want to be inoculated coms at the expense of promoting potential life-saving therapeutics an important tool in the war against coronavirus that the WW ignores” — Paul Ebeling

During a 30 September 2021, US Senate hearing, Senator Rand Paul, MD, (R-KY) called out Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra for ignoring the science of natural immunity.

As noted by Senator Paul, there are dozens of studies showing natural immunity from a previous infection is robust and long-lasting, something that cannot be said for the COVID shots. Natural immunity is typically lifelong, and studies have shown natural immunity against SARS-CoV-2 is at bare minimum longer lasting than vaccine-induced immunity.

An Israeli study of 2.5-M people found the vaccinated group was 7Xs more likely to get infected with COVID than those with natural immunity from a previous infection

Another Israeli study that included 700,000 people found those with prior SARS-CoV-2 infections were 27X less likely to develop symptomatic infection for a 2nd time, compared to those who were vaccinated

An 11 June 2021, Public Health England report showed that as a hospital patient, you are 6X more likely to die of the COVID Delta variant if you are fully vaccinated, than if you are not vaccinated.

Plus, having the best protection available, those with natural immunity face higher stakes when taking the COVID shot, as their preexisting immunity makes them more prone to side effects.

The Key reason natural immunity is superior to vaccine-induced immunity is because viruses contain 5 different proteins. The COVID shot induces antibodies against just 1 of those proteins, the spike protein, and no T cell immunity.

So, when 1 is infected with the whole virus, he/she develop antibodies against all parts of the virus, plus memory T cells.

This means natural immunity offers better protection against variants, as it recognizes several parts of the virus. If there are significant alternations to the spike protein, as with the Delta variant, vaccine-induced immunity can be evaded. Not so with natural immunity, as the other proteins are still recognized and attacked.

Not only that, but the COVID shots actually actively promote the production of variants for which they provide virtually no protection at all, while those with natural immunity do not cause variants and are nearly universally protected against them.

Now, my keen observation is this: The refusal to acknowledge the reality of natural immunity appears to be rooted in a geopolitical agenda. There certainly are no medically valid reasons to claim vaccine-induced immunity is the only way forward. That narrative is clearly based on financial considerations alone.

We can continue to expect irrational rhetoric from world leaders to continue, we must never resign ourselves to their Orwellian version of reality. They are wrong, and soon, the truth will become so obvious that their narrative will simply fall apart.

Have a healthy, happy weekend, Keep the Faith!