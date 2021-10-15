Patek Phillipe: The World’s Best Watches

#watches #PatekPhillpe

Patek Phillipe timepieces are the world’s best and steeped in history and tradition, here is a brief overview, as follows:

On 1 May 1839, 2 Polish immigrants, Antoni Patek and François Czapek joined forces to found “Patek, Czapek & Cie” in Geneva, respectively a businessman and watchmaker.



In 1844, the new firm met French watchmaker, Jean-Adrien Philippe in Paris where the latter presented his pioneering stem winding and setting system by the crown.



In 1845, when Mr. Czapek decided to leave the company and to continue on his own, the company name changed to “Patek & Cie”.



In 1851 Adrien Philippe became associated with the company, it was then renamed “Patek Philippe & Cie”, before changing once more in Y 1901 to “Ancienne Manufacture d’Horlogerie Patek Philippe & Cie, S.A.”.



In 1932, the company was purchased by the brothers, Charles and Jean Stern, owners of a fine dial manufacture in Geneva. Since then, “Patek Philippe S.A.” has remained a private family owned firm.



In 2009 the company presidency was officially transferred from the 3rd to the 4th generation: Thierry Stern became president and his father Philippe Stern, Honorary President.

