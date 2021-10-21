Coffee Improves Mood and Mental Function, Eggs for the Eyes

#breakfast #coffee #eggs

“Eggs and coffee, staples for breakfasts far and wide, have been a part of the human eating plan for centuries” — Paul Ebeling

Coffee lovers know of no better beverage to start the day. The caffeine in our morning cup of coffee helps to increase metabolic rate and burn more calories. Study participants burned an extra 79–150 calories in 24 hrs after consuming 100 mg of caffeine a day.

The caffeine in coffee has also been proven to help improve mood and mental function.

Coffee is also rich in antioxidants, and a study has found coffee to be the #1 source of antioxidants in the US eating plan. The antioxidants in coffee have been associated with a lower risk of diseases such as diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

Skip the cream and sugar to avoid the extra calories. About 3 to 4 cups of coffee a day, depending on strength, provides the optimal dose of caffeine without the undesirable side effects



Image via: ShapeAble

Eggs make a perfect high protein breakfast. Eggs increase the feeling of fullness, which can help to reduce calorie intake throughout the day. Eating a high quality protein breakfast as part of a weight loss plan will help maintain lean muscle mass.

The antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin in egg yolks can help to prevent macular degeneration.



Image via: ShapeAble

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

#breakfast, #coffee, #eggs,