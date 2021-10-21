#hotel #luxury #France #Riviera #Nice #Monaco

Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel on the French Riviera

Located between Nice and Monaco, on a peninsula jutting into the Mediterranean, Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons Hotel is a French Riviera icon.

This award-winning luxury hotel has hosted many heads of state, celebrities, and artists since Y 1908.

Guests can settle into one of 49 guest rooms, 24 suites, or a villa with views of the sea or lush pine forest.

World-class facilities include a luxurious spa, an infinity-edge swimming pool at Club Dauphin, and Michelin-starred cuisine at Le Cap.

Without a doubt, Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons Hotel is 1 of the best properties I have ever stayed at.

Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons Hotel is on our Top 10 list of the best Four hotels in the world.

The hotel’s storied past goes back to royalty.

In the 19th Century, piece by piece, King Leopold II of Belgium purchased the peninsula’s only wooded area and expanded his own estate by buying up most of the surrounding vacant land.

Shortly before Y 1900, Leopold sold part of his property to Mr Péretmère, the son of a coachman who decided to build a hotel on the grounds.

Construction began in Y 1908 with 2 wings built at an open angle to each other, then the following year a loggia dining room and a central rotunda were added.

Later, the hotel was bought by Madame Ferras, the grandmother of famous violinist Christian Ferras.

After World Wars I and II, the hotel continued to build on its reputation as 1 of the world’s most exclusive properties.

Several extensions were added and in Y 2015, hotel management is by Four Seasons.

