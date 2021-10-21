18.4 C
New York
Thursday, October 21, 2021
spot_img
HomeTravelFrance
FeaturedTravelFrance

Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat

By Paul Ebeling

#hotel #luxury #France #Riviera #Nice #Monaco

Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel on the French Riviera

Located between Nice and Monaco, on a peninsula jutting into the Mediterranean, Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons Hotel is a French Riviera icon.

This award-winning luxury hotel has hosted many heads of state, celebrities, and artists since Y 1908.

Guests can settle into one of 49 guest rooms, 24 suites, or a villa with views of the sea or lush pine forest.

World-class facilities include a luxurious spa, an infinity-edge swimming pool at Club Dauphin, and Michelin-starred cuisine at Le Cap.

Without a doubt, Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons Hotel is 1 of the best properties I have ever stayed at.

Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons Hotel is on our Top 10 list of the best Four hotels in the world.

The Big Q:Have you ever stayed at Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat?

The hotel’s storied past goes back to royalty.

In the 19th Century, piece by piece, King Leopold II of Belgium purchased the peninsula’s only wooded area and expanded his own estate by buying up most of the surrounding vacant land.

Shortly before Y 1900, Leopold sold part of his property to Mr Péretmère, the son of a coachman who decided to build a hotel on the grounds.

Construction began in Y 1908 with 2 wings built at an open angle to each other, then the following year a loggia dining room and a central rotunda were added.

Later, the hotel was bought by Madame Ferras, the grandmother of famous violinist Christian Ferras.

After World Wars I and II, the hotel continued to build on its reputation as 1 of the world’s most exclusive properties.

Several extensions were added and in Y 2015, hotel management is by Four Seasons.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleCoffee Improves Mood and Mental Function, Eggs for the Eyes
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com