Coach Bee, How much protein do I need to eat in a day?

From Coach Bee

The amount of protein a person needs depends on their activity level and goals, however, there is a rule-of-thumb to follow. It is recommended your protein intake should be 1g of protein x your body weight in kilograms and adjust accordingly depending on how your body is responding to that protein level.

For example: I am 53 kg x 1g protein = about 53 g of protein

This is what I eat in a day, protein edition:

+ 112 grams of chicken breast no skin = 25 g of protein

+4 eggs with yolk = 24 g of protein

+ 100 grams of tofu = 7g of protein

+ 200 grams of cooked brown rice = 4.6g of protein

When I am preparing for a bikini competition. I want to bulk and eat more protein and keep my calories low, I would have to ensure that I consume most of my calories from protein and increase my protein to 2g x 53 kg = 124 grams of protein a day. I enjoy a high protein diet. It works for my body. Do what work for you, do not follow trends. My suggestion is to track how much protein you eat in a day and adjust accordingly. What your lifestyle and body needs is different from the person sitting next to you.

For beginners, 1 gram of protein per body weight is a good metrics to start from.

Follow Coach Bee on Instagram

Animal-based protein versus plant-based protein.

Food is a personal decision and is rooted in soooo many other aspects of our life that we don’t think of, like culture, habits, parents, upbringing, nostalgia, comfort, memories etc. Not something I can just change for you overnight. When it comes to the source of food, it can be quite sensitive to talk about. To be fair, one source of protein is not better than another source of protein. You got to do what is good for your body and what you enjoy eating. I won’t ask you to chow down 500 grams of chicken down your throat just because I want you to hit your protein goal. You will hate me, throw the chicken in my face and binge on pizza your next meal. The same thing with eating tons of tofu, black beans, legumes etc. my jaw will literally get tired of chewing.

Read More

Coach Bee is a Health and Fitness Consultant from Singapore residing in Bangkok, Thailand and the favored Personal Trainer/Lifestyle Consultant of many high profile locals. Coach Bee’s specialties include Fitness, Yoga, Strength and Nutrition, Coach Bee creates bespoke agendas for clients (Corporate/Individual) aimed at creating a better mind, body and soul.

Coach Bee has also been competing in a bodybuilding sub-division, Bikini Physique Shows since 2019 and have used her knowledge and experience that from other coaches during prep, every cut and competitions to inspire her clients off the stage.

Health and fitness is all about balance and that is where she stand.