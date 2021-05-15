Cardio Vs Weight Training

Coach Bee Cardio Vs Lifting

A Cardio session may burn more calories over long period of time. But your metabolism may stay elevated for longer even after weight training than cardio, and weight lifting is better for overall building muscle and strength 💪🏾





Try challenging your next workout with minimal rest, slightly heavier weights & go slow with the reps for control. Concentrating on both eccentric & concentric movement.

Coach Bee (Bernice Chen) is a Life Consultant from Singapore residing in Bangkok, Thailand and the favored Personal Trainer/Lifestyle Consultant of many high profile locals. Coach Bee’s specialties include Fitness, Yoga, Strength, Nutrition, Design and Motivation.

Coach Bee creates bespoke agendas and environments for clients (Corporate/Individual) aimed at creating a better mind, body and soul.

Coach Bee has also been competing in a bodybuilding sub-division, Bikini Physique Shows since 2019 and has used her knowledge and experience to inspire her clients off the stage.

Health and fitness is all about balance, and harmony is her specialty.

