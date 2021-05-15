The 146th Preakness Stakes brings NFTs to Horse Racing

#NFTs #horse #racing #Preakness

The 146th Preakness Stakes, an American thoroughbred horse race takes place on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md., will be videotaped and auctioned as an NFT (nonfungible token), marking it the fastest minting of a sports NFT ever.

Plus, an exclusive line of limited edition NFTs, commemorating the race’s 146 yr legacy, are also up for auction with no minimum bidding at PreaknessStakesNFT.com.

The historic clips include the 1973 Triple Crown Winner Secretariat, the 2004 Historic Win by Smart Jones, and the 2018 Triple Crown Winner Justify.

“The Preakness NFT collection packages a selection of the most iconic moments from the second jewel of the Triple Crown and offers NFT collectors and fans of thoroughbred horse racing an opportunity to own a piece of history,” David Wilson, chief marketing officer at 1/ST, owners of the Preakness Stakes, said.

Proceeds from the auctions will benefit the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund and the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, 1/ST said.

The Preakness NFT collectibles were made in collaboration with Medium Rare, the company behind the footballer Rob Gronkowski’s NFT, which sold for more than $1.75-M in March, and Golden State Warriors record-breaking NFT, which grossed more than $2-M.

To further venture into NFTs, 1/ST has also partnered with Zed Run, the creators of the digital racehorse platform, to offer custom digital racehorses with exclusive Preakness skins.

An additional NFT will pay homage to the Woodlawn Vase, the most expensive trophy in American sports.

1/ST will tokenize the ornate, Tiffany-designed, sterling silver trophy dating back to Y 1860.

The winning bidder of this NFT will also receive a physical replica of the Woodlawn Vase, measuring 28-in tall and made of approximately 105 ounces of fine sterling silver, the company said.

Buyers of the special edition NFTs will have the chance to participate in the Winner’s Circle presentation of the Woodlawn Vase, to name a Preakness undercard race, and will have access to exclusive VIP tickets to Preakness 147, among other perks.

The main auction of the 146 Preakness race is now open and will conclude on Sunday at 9p EDT.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!