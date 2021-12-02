8.9 C
Boost Your Mental Energy

By Paul Ebeling

“The simple definition of meditation: be present in the world around you to be conscious of what is going on by keeping your mind and breath steady“–Paul Ebeling

Many people find meditation to be helpful in coping with real-world situations and staying focused on difficult tasks. Some of them include enhancing neuroplasticity of neurons in your brain, boosting your immune system, and increasing the activity of your hippocampus and amygdala, which regulates your emotions.

So, check our archive on meditation, + there a lots of resources, all you have to do is look for them!

Drinking water is the solution to almost all health issues. Increased intake of water will keep you hydrated during the day and therefore rejuvenate a lethargic brain. The cells of the brain require 2X as much energy than other cells of the body and water is the most effective provider of this energy. When the brain has an adequate supply of water, you will think faster and be more focused, and have greater creativity and clarity. I drink 10ACITY the Super HHHO water from Penta5USA, you should too.

Plus, eat real food, walk in the Sun, get good rest and sound sleep.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

