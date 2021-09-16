21.6 C
Zero Interest Rates Seen Through 2023 and Beyond

By Paul Ebeling

#investors #Fed #interest #QE #taper #crypto #stocks

Today, there is good reason to believe that Fed Chairman Powell may start to raise interest rates in late 2023 or beyond”–Paul Ebeling.

The Fed may or may not begin to taper the $120-B/month purchase of bonds in November and wrap up the buying by the end of Y 2022. But Shayne and I believe that the rate lift-off may not begin sometime in Y 2024.

What that means for income investors is: Treasury and corporate bonds pay nothing, and bank CDs continue to offer very low interest rates. The highest yielding 5-yr CD we could find pays a meager 1.1%, and there are big penalties for cashing in early.

So, the answer is stocks and crypto currencies.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

