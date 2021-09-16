The Equities Melt Up

#stocks #bullish

$SPY $QQQ $RUT $DIA

“There continues to be several Key drivers of higher stock prices in play.“– Paul Ebeling

Today, investors have history on their side. Looking back to Y 1990 and other frames where the equity market was up double-digits in the 1st 8 months of the yr and there are 9 instances, and in every 1 of those frames the equity market continued to move higher. We like that and believe the fundamentals are also on investors side, and EPS numbers will go higher. And that corporations have been very conservative; ultimately price follows earnings.

The backdrop is ripe to be aggressive on cyclical stocks.

We like the media/entertainment sector and are soft in the software space.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!