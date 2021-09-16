21.6 C
New York
Thursday, September 16, 2021
spot_img
Home2021
2021Heffx InsightsInvestments

The Equities Melt Up

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #bullish

$SPY $QQQ $RUT $DIA

There continues to be several Key drivers of higher stock prices in play.“– Paul Ebeling

Today, investors have history on their side. Looking back to Y 1990 and other frames where the equity market was up double-digits in the 1st 8 months of the yr and there are 9 instances, and in every 1 of those frames the equity market continued to move higher. We like that and believe the fundamentals are also on investors side, and EPS numbers will go higher. And that corporations have been very conservative; ultimately price follows earnings.

 The backdrop is ripe to be aggressive on cyclical stocks. 

We like the media/entertainment sector and are soft in the software space.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleZero Interest Rates Seen Through 2023 and Beyond
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com