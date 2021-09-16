21.6 C
Paul Ebeling

Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

By Paul Ebeling

#investors#conservative#portfolio

$EIX

Edison International: this Top Tier US utility continues to raise its dividend on a steady basis. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) generates and distributes electric power.

As of 3 March 2021, it delivered electricity to 15-M residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural and other customers across southern, central and coastal California.

Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations, and the distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines and 800 substations.

Investors receive a 4.53% dividend. The 74 Goldman Sachs price target is above the 70.03 consensus target. Edison International stock closed at 59.04 Wednesday.

We are Bullish across the board EIX with a 1yr price target at 89.57.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

