Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 16 September, as follows:

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA): Argus raised the aluminum giant’s stock to Buy from Hold and has a 58 price target. The consensus target is 49.94.

Cazoo Group Ltd. (NYSE:CZOO): Citigroup started coverage with a Buy rating and an 11.80 price target. No consensus target is available.

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID): BofA Securities started coverage of the electric vehicle challenger with a Buy rating and a 30 price target. No consensus target is available.

Sea Ltd. (NYSE:SE): Stifel upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and also boosted the target price to 400 from 325. The consensus target is set at 356.79.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI): Mizuho started coverage with a Buy rating and a 28 price target. The consensus target for shares of the new-age financial company is at 23.17. The stock finished Wednesday at 15.45.

