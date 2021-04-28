The Ketogenic Eating Plan

#eating #keto #ketogenic #ketosis

The ketogenic or “keto” diet is a high fat, low carb diet designed to promote the body’s metabolism running on fats and ketones rather than carbohydrates and sugars. Ketones are the byproduct of lipolysis, the breakdown of lipids (fats).

While similar to the more popular Atkins low carbohydrate diet, the ketogenic diet is designed to promote ketosis, the fat metabolism often associated with fasting.

Ketosis is achieved by a drastic reduction of carbohydrates and an increase of fat, which makes the body more efficient at using fat as an energy source. Fat is also transformed into ketones in the liver, which provides energy to the brain.

The Basics

Eat: Meat, fish, eggs, vegetables growing above ground and natural fats like butter.

Avoid: Sugar and starchy foods like bread, pasta, rice, beans and potatoes.

Eat when you are hungry and stop when you’re satisfied. It is that simple. You do not need to count calories or weigh your food. You do not need low-fat products.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively